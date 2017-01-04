National Geographic documents trans teen’s gender confirmation surgery

National Geographic chronicled one transgender teenager’s gender confirmation surgery in a new documentary. The documentary is part of the publication’s January “Gender Revolution” issue.

Emmie Smith, 17, allowed cameras to document herself and her family, including her cisgender identical twin brother Caleb, as she embarked on the journey.

“I think people are fascinated by gender reassignment surgery. They’re insatiably curious about it, but they also don’t know how to have a conversation about it,” Smith says. “It’s not science fiction or mythology. It’s what happens to women just trying to be at peace with themselves and their bodies.”

The documentary debuts on National Geographic on Monday, Feb. 6.