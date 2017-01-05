Frank Ocean’s mother wants Kim Burrell removed off son’s album

Frank Ocean’s mother Katonya Breaux wants Kim Burrell’s vocals removed from her son’s “Blonde” album following the gospel singer’s recent homophobic sermon.

Video of the sermon shows Burrell calling homosexuality “perverted.” Burrell backed up her views in a Facebook Live stream where she said she “made no excuses or apologies” for the sermon and that homosexuality is “sin… against the nature of God.”

Burrell is featured on Ocean’s track “Godspeed,” from his latest album “Blonde,” and Breaux took to Twitter to call for her removal from the song.

Me: Son, can we crop Kim Burrells voice out of your song?? — katonya breaux (@katonya) January 1, 2017

I mean damn. Hypocrisy and the inciting of hate pisses me off. Opportunistic &?%#€!! — katonya breaux (@katonya) January 1, 2017

Ocean, 29, came out about his attraction to men in 2012 shortly following the release of his debut album, “Channel Orange.” His lyrics have also alluded to his sexuality.

Ellen DeGeneres announced on Tuesday Burrell was cut from performing on “Ellen” due to the homophobic sermon.