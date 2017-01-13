January 13, 2017 at 12:07 pm EST | by Staff reports
Antibiotic-resistant Shigella raises concern

Shigella, gay news, Washington Blade

This photomicrograph revealed stool exudates in a patient with shigellosis, which is also known as “Shigella dysentery”, or “Bacterial dysentery”. Usually, those who are infected with Shigella develop diarrhea, which is often bloody, fever, and stomach cramps starting a day or two after they are exposed to the bacterium.

NEW YORK — Nearly a quarter of Shigella cases tested in New York City showed decreased susceptibility or resistance to recommended antibiotics, and most of those infections were among gay men, researchers reported this week in Emerging Infectious Diseases.

For the study, investigators from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene performed susceptibility testing on 978 Shigella isolates submitted to New York public health laboratories from March 2013 through May 2015; 295 of those isolates were linked to an outbreak and analyzed separately, and 683 were defined as sporadic, CIDRAP (Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy) reports.

Among the patients with sporadic infections, 129 (19 percent) were infected with isolates showing decreased susceptibility to azithromycin (DSA), while 29 (4 percent) were infected with ciprofloxacin-resistant isolates and five isolates displayed both characteristics, CIDRAP reports.

Because Shigella spp. has grown resistant to ampicillin and trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole, physicians often prescribe azithromycin and ciprofloxacin to treat shigellosis. The proportion of isolates found with decreased susceptibility to azithromycin is nearly five times the national estimate of 3.8 percent, the authors of the study said.

Nearly all infections analyzed in the study were caused by Shigella sonnei (65 percent) and S flexneri (34 percent). The most common symptoms were diarrhea and abdominal cramps, and median illness duration was seven days.

Shigellosis is a common diarrheal disease caused by Shigella bacteria, which is highly contagious and is passed through a fecal-oral route. Shigella infection often occurs from eating food contaminated by people with shigellosis, and is associated with travel to disease-endemic areas, crowding, poverty and attendance at daycare centers.

But Shigella infections can also be spread through oral-anal sex, and research indicates men who have sex with men (MSM) are more likely than the general adult population to acquire shigellosis. Of even greater concern, a recent study from the CDC detailed evidence of rising resistance to azithromycin and ciprofloxacin in shigellosis outbreaks among gay men.

“Although shigellosis rates are highest for young children, most reports document ciprofloxacin- or azithromycin-resistant shigellosis largely among men who have sex with men,” the authors wrote in the study.

The current study supports that trend. Patient interviews and chart reviews showed that DSA Shigella infection occurred almost exclusively among men, most identifying as MSM.

