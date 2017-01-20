Thousands protest Trump in NYC

Thousands of people gathered in New York on Thursday to protest President-elect Trump.

Filmmaker Michael Moore, who organized the protest that took place outside Trump International Hotel and Tower on Manhattan’s Columbus Circle, told the crowd the country is “in a very dangerous moment in history where a malignant narcissist and a sociopath is in the Oval Office.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rev. Al Sharpton, Cher, actors Alec Baldwin and Mark Ruffalo and actresses Sally Field and Rosie Perez and NAACP President Cornell William Brooks are among those who also spoke.

“I stand here as a proud member of the resistance,” said New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito. “We’re standing here today in Donald Trump’s backyard to send one clear and loud message to the incoming administration: We will stand unidos — united — against your agenda of fear and hate.”

Actress Cynthia Nixon told the crowd she and her wife and their three children were waiting for the subway on June 24, 2011, when they heard the New York State Senate had approved a bill that extended marriage rights to same-sex couples.

“It wasn’t just a victory for lesbian and gay couples,” said Nixon. “It was a victory for all people who are committed to a fairer and more equal world.”

“We’re here to stand up and say loudly and clearly, we are not going back,” she added. “You are not turning us around. We are here, we are queer and we have no fear. And to those of you in the crowd who are not queer, who are Muslim, who are African American, who are Latino, who are women, who are straight white males, we want to say to you, the LGBT community has got your back and we know that you have got ours.”

The rally took place less than 24 hours before the inauguration.

Man arrested during anti-Trump protest in D.C.

Hundreds of protesters on Thursday night gathered outside the DeploraBall, a pro-Trump party that was taking place inside the National Press Club building on 14th Street, N.W.

NBC Washington reported one of the protesters set off a “smoke device” near the building.

The television station said D.C. police officers were putting on riot gear near the intersection of 13th and F Streets, N.W., at around 9:30 p.m. NBC Washington reported Scott Ryan Charney of D.C. was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit an assault in connection with a crime that he and two others were planning to commit inside the National Press Club building.

A group of anti-gay protesters earlier in the day protested outside Comet Ping Pong, a gay-owned pizza restaurant in upper Northwest D.C.

A fake news report that emerged before the election sought to link the restaurant to a non-existent pedophile ring that Hillary Clinton supporters operated. A 28-year-old man from North Carolina faces charges after he allegedly entered Comet Ping Pong with an assault rifle on Dec. 4 and tried to rescue children he believed were being sold for sex in a basement that does not exist.