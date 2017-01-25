January 25, 2017 at 6:31 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
D.C. Winter Restaurant Week starts Jan. 30
Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week, gay news, Washington Blade

Sette Osteria (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week runs Jan. 30-Feb. 5 at participating restaurants.

Guests can enjoy a special three-course, prix-fixe meal from restaurants. Specials include a $22 lunch and brunch and a $35 dinner. Restaurants participating include Rasika, Sette Osteria, Sushi Taro, Doi Moi, Restaurant Eve, Iron Gate, the Melting Pot, Ambar and many more.

For a complete list of restaurants and more information, visit ramw.org/restaurantweek.

