D.C. Winter Restaurant Week starts Jan. 30

Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week runs Jan. 30-Feb. 5 at participating restaurants.

Guests can enjoy a special three-course, prix-fixe meal from restaurants. Specials include a $22 lunch and brunch and a $35 dinner. Restaurants participating include Rasika, Sette Osteria, Sushi Taro, Doi Moi, Restaurant Eve, Iron Gate, the Melting Pot, Ambar and many more.

For a complete list of restaurants and more information, visit ramw.org/restaurantweek.