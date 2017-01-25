January 25, 2017 at 6:31 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
D.C. Winter Restaurant Week starts Jan. 30
Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week runs Jan. 30-Feb. 5 at participating restaurants.
Guests can enjoy a special three-course, prix-fixe meal from restaurants. Specials include a $22 lunch and brunch and a $35 dinner. Restaurants participating include Rasika, Sette Osteria, Sushi Taro, Doi Moi, Restaurant Eve, Iron Gate, the Melting Pot, Ambar and many more.
For a complete list of restaurants and more information, visit ramw.org/restaurantweek.