‘OITNB’ star Samira Wiley weds longtime girlfriend

#aboutlastnight A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Mar 26, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

“Orange is the New Black” star Samira Wiley wed her longtime girlfriend Lauren Morelli in Palm Springs on Saturday.

Wiley and Morelli’s ceremony and reception will be featured in the June issue of Martha Stewart Weddings. The magazine reports the couple wore dresses designed by Christian Siriano. Wiley’s parents, who are pastors at Covenant Baptist United Church of Christ in D.C., officiated the ceremony.

#wifed A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Mar 26, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Morelli, a writer for “Orange is the New Black,” met Wiley on set. Morelli was married to her husband, Steve Basilone, but they divorced in 2014 after working on the show helped her realize her attraction to women.

“I realized I was gay in fall 2012, one of my first days on the set,” Morelli wrote in an essay for Mic.com.

Wiley and Morelli began dating and became engaged in October.