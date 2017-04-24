Google Home ad features busy gay dads

Google Home’s latest commercial features gay dads preparing for a busy day.

Ross and Alex are getting their children and themselves ready for the day. Alex prompts the personal assistant device, “OK Google, tell me about my day.” The device informs Alex his commute will be 45 minutes due to heavy traffic. Ross asks Google Home to tell him about his day before the couple decides Ross will take their son and daughter to school.

The company has incorporated gay characters in its other commercials. For its Goals commercial, a man used the Goals feature to get over his ex-boyfriend which leads him to a new love interest.

Watch the ad below.