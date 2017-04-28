Katy Perry flamed by Twitter for collab with Migos over homophobic comments

Katy Perry fans are outraged the singer’s latest single “Bon Appétit” is a collaboration with rap trio, Migos.

Perry, 32, announced that the song would drop Friday which left some fans upset that Perry was working with the group. In a February interview with Rolling Stone members made homophobic remarks about rapper iLoveMakonnen, who came out as gay.

When told that fans supported iLoveMakonnen’s coming out the group responded, “That’s because the world is fucked up.”

Twitter erupted with fans who were upset with Perry’s association with the group.

yo @katyperry change your bio to “artist. activist. concious. accepts lgbt award and supports homophobia.” — Niels 🌈 (@NielsDelRey) April 27, 2017

katy perry: “if you have a voice, use it”

also katy perry: *collaborates with homophobes migos (whiles still not speaking up about kesha)* — Clayd Yila (@ClaydYila) April 27, 2017

This is Katy’s “woke” era but she is working with homophobic Migos? She is truly trash and desperate pic.twitter.com/A00M9qhpcy — #Persist ❄️ (@MadamClinton) April 26, 2017

I just wanna point out that HRC gave Katy Perry an award for being an LGBTQ activist yet she collaborated with a Homophobic rapper 😷 — Alex💯 (@SlayYourFaves) April 28, 2017

Perry accepted the National Equality Award at the Human Rights Campaign Gala in March.