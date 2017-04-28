April 28, 2017 at 11:40 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Katy Perry flamed by Twitter for collab with Migos over homophobic comments

(Screenshot via Twitter.)

Katy Perry fans are outraged the singer’s latest single “Bon Appétit” is a collaboration with rap trio, Migos.

Perry, 32, announced that the song would drop Friday which left some fans upset that Perry was working with the group. In a February interview with Rolling Stone members made homophobic remarks about rapper iLoveMakonnen, who came out as gay.

When told that fans supported iLoveMakonnen’s coming out the group responded, “That’s because the world is fucked up.”

Twitter erupted with fans who were upset with Perry’s association with the group.

Perry accepted the National Equality Award at the Human Rights Campaign Gala in March.

 

 

 

