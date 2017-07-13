Ani DiFranco undefeated

Ani DiFranco continues her ambitious, unorthodox career with “Binary,” her 20th studio album over a 27-year period. The June release is her latest for Righteous Babe Records, the label she started at 18. She’s persevered with her blazing talent as a singer, songwriter and first-rate guitarist.

“Binary” features more elaborate and fully developed arrangements than her last album, 2014’s largely stripped-down “Allergic to Water.” Her acoustic guitar remains at the core of the songs, the base upon which everything else is built, but her new collection adds slickly produced and diverse accompaniments that give it a more polished sound. DiFranco’s vocals are as lively and expressive as always and her songwriting skills remain razor-sharp.

The heavily rhythmic title track is a nice spark to open with album, with DiFranco chanting the chorus before a funky bass line pops in and helps create a slick groove that’s a perfect launch for the collection. “Pacifist’s Lament” is a beautiful acoustic ballad, gently melodic and with particularly lovely vocal performance. A boozy, drunken horn section emerges mid-way through as the song turns darker and cinematic. Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon contributes to an inventive vocal arrangement on the quirky and menacing “Zizzing.” “Play God,” with its strident vocal echoed by a blazing line of electric guitar, was the album’s first single, appearing was back in October 2016.

Other standouts include the frantic and skittery “Telepathic,” the vividly tense “Terrifying Sight” and the motoring rocker “Spider,” which again illustrates that DiFranco is more than capable of going beyond the acoustic folk that casual listeners not deeply familiar with her catalog might expect. The arrangements may have grown in scope, but the piercing emotional power for which she has always been known is still unquestionably present.

The album ends with the weary but hopeful “Deferred Gratification.” DiFranco first released the song in January as an homage to Obama, whose accomplishments and legacy as he left office were overshadowed, she felt, by the incoming administration. “Deferred Gratification” is a solemn reflection that progress is a frustratingly long and often painful struggle that can sometimes be fleeting.

Steps forward are often followed by a backwards lurch that can take time and massive effort to reverse. Sometimes it’s left to the next generation to untangle the mess that we’ve created: “I vote in every election/hope someday these kids are gonna help us win.” The realization that immediate gratification and idealism must sometimes take a back seat to pragmatism can be numbing, but therein lies the possibility of progress.

“Binary” is a strong effort, adventurous and ambitious. Long-time fans will likely be delighted with it and those who have yet to discover DiFranco’s catalog, or perhaps have lost track of her output over the years, should allow her new album to be an opportunity for discovery.