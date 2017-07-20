July 20, 2017 at 3:42 pm EDT | by Chris Johnson
White House denies urging ‘no’ vote on Hartzler anti-trans amendment
USSR, Trump era, gay news, Washington Blade

A White House official was unfamiliar with claims the administration whipped a “no” vote on an anti-trans amendment. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Despite assertions from a Republican lawmaker the White House privately urged Congress to vote “no” on a proposed amendment that would have banned transgender health care in the U.S. military, a top Trump administration official said Wednesday he’s “not familiar” with any such discouragement from the White House.

Marc Short, the White House director of legislative affairs, made the comments during a guest appearance at the regular White House briefing Wednesday in response to a question from the Washington Blade.

Although Short threw cold water on the idea the White House opposed the amendment, he couched his response by vaguely acknowledging discussions of withdrawing the measure and whether it was right for major defense policy legislation.

“I’m not familiar with the White House urging a ‘no’ vote,” Short said. “I do think that there was a position as to whether or not that amendment belonged on NDAA, and there was some discussion about withdrawing, but I’m not familiar with us whipping the vote one way or the other.”

Asked to clarify whether the White House opposed the amendment itself, Short said, “The position was whether it belonged on NDAA.”

Had the House adopted the amendment and it made its way into the final version of the defense bill President Trump would sign into law, it would have barred the Pentagon from paying for transition-related care for both service members and their dependents.

Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) proposed the amendment to the fiscal year 2018 defense authorization bill, but it was rejected by a 214-209 vote.

The ban on transgender service was lifted during the Obama administration, but a portion of that policy enabling openly transgender people to enlist in the armed forces was left until July 1, 2017. Defense Secretary James Mattis, under pressure from the military service chiefs and Congress, agreed to delay the target date for accession another six months pending a review of transgender service.

Short’s account contrasts with a Facebook post from Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.), one of 24 Republican lawmakers who voted against the amendment and cited opposition from both the White House and the Pentagon in his justification for his vote.

“Sec. Mattis and the White House contacted Congress to urge us not to adopt the Hartzler Amendment to the NDAA,” Amash said. “They are reviewing the entire policy and want an opportunity to present a new policy before Congress weighs in. As a retired general, Sec. Mattis knows a lot more than most members of Congress about how to build a strong and ready force.”

The Pentagon told the Washington Blade it doesn’t take positions on legislation and didn’t respond to follow-up emails on whether it made calls to lawmakers on the amendment. According to CNN, however, Mattis privately called Hartzler to urge her to withdraw the measure, as noted by the blog Task & Purpose.

The offices of Hartzler and Amash didn’t immediately respond to the Blade’s request to comment on the White House denial of whipping a vote on the amendment.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

watermark
Local
Gay Nigerian minister visits D.C.
Elders offered free ride to ‘Queer Interiors’ exhibit
MDLGBT Chamber networking event on tap
Activists to discuss AIDS, LGBTQ movements
D.C. man on trial for murder of roommates
170 LGBT rights advocates to meet in Alexandria
watermark
National
Rhode Island becomes 10th state to ban ‘ex-gay’ therapy
States urged to ensure bathroom access for trans kids under Title IX
Washington florist seeks OK from Supreme Court to refuse service to gays
‘Ex-gay’ therapist sued for efforts to change lesbian’s sexual orientation
Delay in trans enlistments lands military hopefuls in limbo
Federal court urged to strike down Puerto Rico birth certificate policy
watermark
World
Global bisexual movement fights stereotypes, seeks visibility
State Dept. dodges question about Tillerson’s silence on Chechnya
Activists in violence-plagued Honduras city hold Pride parade
Prominent Honduran activist brutally attacked inside his home
Chechnya president: ‘We don’t have any gays’
Members of Congress urge Trump to condemn gay Chechnya crackdown
Russia collusion, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Drip, drip, drip of Russia revelations
Putting their bodies on the line to fight ACA repeal
A happy Pride in Cumberland, Md.
In defense of Rehoboth Mayor Sam Cooper
Reduce the flow of money to D.C. political campaigns
President Apocalypse and other biblical mischief
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Revisiting ‘Cabaret’
Capital Fringe Festival continues through July 30
Masculine of Center conference is July 28-30
Blondie tour comes to Wolf Trap Aug. 3
Pride Splash & Ride is July 29
‘Angels in America’ playwright Tony Kushner working on Trump play
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup