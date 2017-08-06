August 6, 2017 at 4:38 pm EDT | by Chris Johnson
Kellyanne Conway won’t say if generals OK with trans military ban

Kellyanny Conway refused to say whether generals are OK with Trump’s transgender military ban. (Screenshot via YouTube).

As the Pentagon continues to allow transgender people to serve despite President Trump’s announcement he’ll ban them from the U.S. military, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway refused to say Sunday whether senior defense officials signed off on the policy before the president’s proclamation.

Conway dodged on the issue during an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week” when pressed by host George Stephanopoulos on which generals and military experts signed off on the proposed ban.

“First of all, the tweet didn’t make policy, the tweet announced policy,” Conway said. “This had been a conversation, discussions had with generals and other stakeholders for a very long time. The president announced it through the form that he does that cuts out the middle man.”

Stephanopoulos noted the widely held belief Defense Secretary James Mattis was “apparently blindsided” by the Twitter announcement, although the White House has insisted the defense secretary was notified the night before it came.

Asked for specifics on which generals agreed to it, Conway spoke generally about talks with generals and other stakeholders, but again dodged.

“And the fact is the Pentagon is a big place,” Conway said. “If you find five or 10 people who say, we had no idea, 100 people say we had no idea, that doesn’t mean that everybody there who needed to know.”

Conway insisted the next step in the process is the creation of policy guidance to implement Trump’s transgender military ban, which she said would be made in consultation with defense leaders.

“The next steps…are to have policy guidance and to put the order out and to work with the stakeholders, obviously Gen. Mattis…to implement this new policy,” Conway said.

The Los Angeles Blade reported last week, citing anonymous sources, a version of the guidance was approved by the White House general counsel and delivered the Pentagon. A Defense Department, however, spokesperson said the Pentagon is still awaiting the guidance.

When asked point blank if Mattis and other senior defense officials signed off on the policy, Conway said she was familiar with talks leading to the policy change, but professed to have no knowledge on whether defense officials agreed with it.

“I can’t answer that because I wasn’t in the room when they discussed it with him,” Conway said. “And I certainly aren’t on the National Security Council. But I will tell you, having spoken with the president directly about this and having been involved a little bit in the discussions that the president had consulted for quite a while with different stakeholders, including his generals.”

Meanwhile, Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford has said the military will have “no modifications” to transgender until further White House guidance. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Paul Zukunft has said he’d “keep the faith” with transgender people in his service.

Conway concluded by saying former President Obama “took late in the game action” on transgender military service, referencing his administration’s actions in his final year in office to lift an earlier, longstanding ban prohibiting transgender people from serving.

“Everybody runs around acting like he had a particular policy for all eight years,” Conway said. “He did not. And you know that. He took late in the game action.”

Conway then credited Trump for taking action on the issue in early part of his administration, even though his action was the opposite of Obama’s and seeks to restrict transgender service rather than enable it.

“The president is now acting early in his administration because he believes in military readiness and he believes in unit cohesion,” Conway said. “This is what he has said. This is what others have said…but the policy guidance and the exact order and the final configuration of the law obviously are forthcoming.”

Watch video here courtesy Globalization News. (Remarks on transgender service begin at 17:30).

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

  • bilahn

    That woman has perfected the art of the non-answer. She is the perfect spokesperson for the Dear Leader.

watermark
Local
LGBT group backs Republican Va. lieutenant governor candidate
Trial begins for man charged in murder of trans woman
HRC endorses Danica Roem
Rehoboth mayoral race divides LGBT residents
UPDATE: JR.’s bartender says broken neck due to ‘accident’
Gavin Grimm case sent back to lower court
watermark
National
Trans troops continue their service as Trump threatens expulsion
Ex-navy doctor promises free surgery for trans military patients
Gay Republican withdraws name for DHS post over trans military ban
Trump awards Medal of Valor to lesbian officer Crystal Griner
Gen. Dunford: ‘No modifications’ to trans military service for now
DOJ: Anti-gay discrimination perfectly OK under federal law
watermark
World
Gay reporter faces torture if deported to Uzbekistan
Haitian Senate approves bill to ban same-sex marriage
42 Nigerian men arrested at HIV awareness event released on bail
UK Labor Party suspends councilor for anti-gay comments
Russian group claims to have evacuated 64 people from Chechnya
Israeli military’s first transgender officer criticizes Trump
watermark
Opinions
D.C. becoming more of a nightlife ‘bar town’: report
DNC stands with transgender Americans
In Trump era, life feels like ‘Dunkirk’
A second open letter to Ivanka Trump
We must support trans troops
The Great American Eclipse
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Dave Chappelle reportedly still telling transphobic jokes
‘Will & Grace’ revival gets renewed for second season
New trans-themed books dispels common myths, misunderstandings
Rap icon Kidd Creole charged with murder for homophobic attack
Straight SNL duo unusually comfortable with gay themes
Getting to know you
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup