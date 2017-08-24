Meghan Trainor slams Australian anti-marriage equality ad for using her photo

Meghan Trainor has slammed an Australian anti-marriage equality ad for using her picture without her permission.

The ad features Trainor’s face and urges people to vote “no” for the same-sex marriage plebiscite.

“My vote is no. You need to let it go,” the ad reads referencing lyrics from Trainor’s single, “No.”

A fan brought the ad to Trainor’s attention on Twitter and asked if she had agreed to be a part of it.

@Meghan_Trainor did you realise that your face was being used in Australian anti gay marriage propaganda?? pic.twitter.com/OBG3daQH0E — melanie morgan (@melanie_mogs) August 23, 2017

Trainor was quick to respond that she hadn’t given her consent for her photo to be used. She also urged people to vote “yes” for marriage equality.

I SUPPORT MARRIAGE EQUALITY!Someone in Australia is illegally using my picture for a campaign against marriage equality. So wrong. Not okay — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) August 23, 2017

I’ve said it before, Everyone should be able to love who they want. I support equality, period. 💖👬👭💖 — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) August 23, 2017

👏🏻🌈💖❤️💛💚💙💜🌈👏🏻 VOTE YES FOR MARRIAGE EQUALITY. LOVE IS LOVE https://t.co/AjRdHEjl4O — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) August 24, 2017

Trainor has been a long-time LGBT ally and headlined the Capital Pride concert in 2016.