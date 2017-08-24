August 24, 2017 at 12:32 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Meghan Trainor slams Australian anti-marriage equality ad for using her photo

(Screenshot via YouTube)

Meghan Trainor has slammed an Australian anti-marriage equality ad for using her picture without her permission.

The ad features Trainor’s face and urges people to vote “no” for the same-sex marriage plebiscite.

“My vote is no. You need to let it go,” the ad reads referencing lyrics from Trainor’s single, “No.”

A fan brought the ad to Trainor’s attention on Twitter and asked if she had agreed to be a part of it.

Trainor was quick to respond that she hadn’t given her consent for her photo to be used. She also urged people to vote “yes” for marriage equality.

Trainor has been a long-time LGBT ally and headlined the Capital Pride concert in 2016.

