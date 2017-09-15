D.C. fall dance scene includes summits, festivals, nightlife parties and more

Dance Loft on 14 (4618 14th St., N.W.) and Dance Metro D.C. hosts the D.C. Dance Summit this weekend (Sept. 15-17). Various dance genres from ballet and hip hop to Afro-Caribbean and contemporary will have workshops led by top local dance instructors in the field.

Vladimir Angelov, Steve Barberio, Cameron Bennett, Stephen Clapp and more will be featured speakers and workshop leaders. Performances, yoga, networking events, an “undoing racism” workshop and other actives will also be offered over the two days.

A full weekend pass is $75. Single day passes are $40. Evening-only passes for performances, talks and a party are $10. Undoing Racism workshop is $20 for non-members and free for members. Details at dcfirstdancesummit2017.com.

Light Switch Dance Theatre hosts “Importance of Touch: Fifth Anniversary Launch Party” at Capitol Hill Arts Workshop (545 Seventh St., S.E.) on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. The Importance of Touch explores if people are more comfortable with touch technology than the human touch. There will be a performance and a party including food and drink from local businesses, an appearance by local artist Jade Essence and other activities. Tickets are $15. Details at lightswitchdance.wixsite.com.

Festival of South African Dance takes place at George Mason University’s Center for the Arts (4400 University Dr., Fairfax, Va.) on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.

The Gumboots and Pantsula Dance Companies come to D.C. from Johannesburg, South Africa to perform with live musicians. Dance themes center around cultural and political issues from real-life stories. Tickets range from $30-50. Details at cfa.gmu.edu

The Russian Grand Ballet presents “Swan Lake: at Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall (4915 E Campus Dr., Alexandria, Va.) on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. The performance tells the story of Princess Odette who falls under an evil spell that Prince Siegfried tries to break.Tickets range from $35-85. Details at russiangrandballet.com.

The ninth annual VelocityDC Dance Festival is at Sidney Harman Hall (610 F St., N.W.) on Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 7 at 2 and 8 p.m. Nineteen local dancers and dance companies representing a variety of styles such as contemporary, African, Indian, ballet, urban and more. Participating dancers will be Company Danzante Contemporary Dance, El Teatro de Danza Contemporanea, Farafina Kan, Gin Dance Company and more. The National Hand Dance Association will give free post-show dance lessons after the evening performances. This will also be the first year the festival will include a family-friendly matinee performance. Regie Cabico hosts the two-day event. Tickets start at $18. Details at velocitydc.org.

George Mason University’s Center for the Arts (4400 University Dr., Fairfax, Va.) presents “Pilobolus: Shadowland,” on Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.The multimedia performance uses projected shadow play and acrobatic dance to tell the story of a teenage girl who wants to be independent. When she falls asleep, she enters the land of the shadows. Tickets range from $29-48. Details at cfa.gmu.edu.

D.C. Fall Salsa and Bachata Dance Festival is at Crystal City Hilton at Washington Reagan National Airport (2399 S Clark St., Arlington, Va.) Oct. 19-23. There will be more than 25 workshops, dance performances and five nights of theme parties with a salsa room, bachata room and zouk and kizomba room. Tickets range from $45-169. Search for the event on Facebook for details.

The Kennedy Center (2700 F St., N.W.) presents “DEMO by Damian Woetzel: Jerome Robbins–American Dance Genius” Oct. 20-21 at 7:30 p.m. Woetzel hosts a lecture, demonstration-style performance that honors iconic gay choreographer Jerome Robbins known for his work on “West Side Story,” “Fancy Free,” “The Cage” and more. Tickets range from $39-49. Details at kennedy-center.org.

Joy of Motion Dance Center hosts “Dreamweaver: Studio to Stage,” at the Jack Guidone Theater (5207 Wisconsin Ave., N.W.) on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. The modern dance performance inspired by dreams will be presented in the forms of hip hop, modern, tap and Horton technique. Details at joyofmotion.org.

Washington Ballet presents Septime Webre’s “The Nutcracker” at Warner Theater (513 13th St., N.W.) Nov. 30-Dec. 24. The classic tale takes place in a Georgetown mansion with historical figures such as George Washington and King George III. On Sunday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. Family Day will allow children of all ages to enjoy a matinee performance and then participate in crafts, a character meet and greet, an open rehearsal and more. On Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. the Nutcracker Tea Party will include tea, a photograph opportunity with the cast and other activities. Tickets range from $30-120. Details at washingtonballet.org.

And in a whole other kind of dance, the nightlife scene will be booming all fall as usual.

Distrkt C is at the D.C. Eagle (3701 Benning Rd., N.E.) the second Saturday of every month from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. The next one is Sunday, Oct. 8 with Nina Flowers. Alto Voltagje is the fourth Saturday of each month at 9 p.m. The next is Saturday, Sept. 23. Details at distrktc.com.

DC Jane, a new party for women, is every fourth Friday of the month at 9 p.m. at the Eagle. DJ Rosie spins on Friday, Sept. 22. Details at dcjaneparty.com.

The next CTRL party is Friday, Sept. 23 at Town (2009 8th St., N.W.). Details at towndc.com.