First Baptist to present Christmas concert

The First Baptist Church of Washington, an LGBT-affirming local church, will have its 60th annual Christmas Candlelight Carols service on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. under the direction of organist and choirmaster Lon Schreiber.

The church is at 1328 16th St., N.W. and is known for its series of organ recitals featuring internationally known virtuosos.

It’s free and open to the public. Details at firstbaptistdc.org.