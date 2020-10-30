(Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

I have been blessed to call Dupont Circle my home for nearly a decade, watching it change and grow before my very own eyes. I have made countless lifelong friends here, and expect to make many more as time goes on. I am proud to call this my home, but it is evident that not every change has benefitted or improved our community.

My parents raised me in the Washington area to do my part in my home and community, and thus I feel it is my responsibility to help contribute to improving our neighborhood as well. That is why I made the decision to run for Dupont Circle Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner.

We Americans are in the midst of making some of the most important choices for our future. We’ve reached a point where the vacuums of decisive leadership are having real-world consequences for all of us — consequences only amplified by the pandemic. Thus, now is our opportunity to elect strong, experienced, and knowledgeable leaders to shape and mold our future. I believe Dupont Circle has a bright future, but now is the time to act.

I have made a career for myself in helping fight for others and want to bring my experience to the table for our neighborhood. I know the area and therefore know that we must rework our public spaces, our storefront investments, and our housing market. I know what’s important to our residents, because I live here and have seen opportunities pass us by.

I have been working on proposed solutions with local community groups to bring more education and outreach by D.C. social services so that we don’t lose another homeless resident like Alice Carter, a homeless transgender woman who last year tragically died after being found unconscious in front of the McDonald’s restaurant on 17th Street, N.W., near Dupont Circle where she lived off and on in a tent for at least a dozen years.

I am passionate about encouraging small businesses and local entrepreneurs to invest in Dupont Circle through community tax incentives tied to sustainability, innovation, and benefit to the community. I have a plan for our neighborhood during this pandemic and beyond – a plan that brings growth and prosperity to our friends, families, business owners, and the most vulnerable among us. When I make promises, I keep them and I am committing myself to helping our community flourish. To learn more about my plan, visit Robin4DC.com.

If you believe that Dupont Circle’s best years are yet to come, help me by voting for me, Robin Nunn, on your ballot for the Nov. 3 election. The choice you make today will impact our community for years to come.

Robin Nunn is a Washingtonian, long-time resident of Dupont Circle and Rainbow Caucus candidate for ANC 2B03. The Rainbow Caucus was formed in 2019 to create a forum for Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners to discuss issues affecting LGBTQ residents in D.C. and to further the goal of equality and justice for all.