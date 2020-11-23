Holiday gifts for gearheads

Bomber skis for your Bentley, face masks from Ford and a dog bowl from BMW are just a few gift ideas this year.

For any car fans in your life who have been cooped up indoors for months, here are some fun holiday gifts to satisfy their fast-and-furious fantasies.

Land Rover Teddy Bear

Talk about butch! Land Rover’s golden-brown teddy bear ($65) comes with a stylish flat cap and green overalls, in tribute to the first-ever pre-production Land Rover back in 1948.

Mercedes Hand Sanitizer

In a nod to how much our lives have changed because of the pandemic, Mercedes now offers hand sanitizer ($4) with its name emblazoned on the two-ounce bottle.

Ford Face Masks

In another sign of the times, Ford has three face masks ($27) with the automaker’s logo and branding. The one-size-fits-all masks have adjustable ear loops and are made of two layers of dry-tech fabric.

BMW Dog Bowl

Perfect for any pooch, the BMW dog bowl ($49) is a great way to reward loving companions who have tirelessly tolerated their masters—as we work from home, get sucked into our computer screens and constantly sigh (or yell) at the latest news cycle. Includes a removable bowl insert and rubberized base.

Porsche Socks

To keep toes toasty, Porsche offers a set of fine-knit unisex socks in two designs, each featuring the automaker’s logo.

Ford Vintage Bronco Turntable

Everything is new again at Ford, which is resurrecting its rough-and-tough Bronco for 2021. But you don’t have to wait for the vintage Bronco turntable ($130), with retro styling, built-in speakers and headphone output. The teal color is a nice touch, as are the lighted headlights. With four-way music capability—belt-drive turntable, radio, aux input and USB—you can play and convert vinyl records to a USB flash drive.

Lexus LC500 Kiddie Car

You may not be driving much these days, but that doesn’t mean kids can’t get behind the wheel. The pint-sized Lexus LC500 ($250) has LED lights, music and—honk, honk!—a horn. This one-seater is battery powered and comes with remote-control access for parents. Doors open and close, and there’s even a safety belt to help kids learn to buckle up.

LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender

The LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender ($170) is a great way to escape from the cares of the world for a while. This detailed toy—with 2,573 pieces—has a working steering wheel, four-speed gearbox, all-wheel drive, forward-folding seats and more.

Cadillac Herringbone Wool Blanket

Baby, it’s cold outside, but Cadillac makes it easy to snuggle up with a herringbone wool blanket ($65). Made of Australian fine wool and acrylic, the 50×60-inch blanket has a twisted-fringe edge.

Lexus Cookies

Lexus may make some sweet rides, but it also offers other sweets: yummy cookies ($62). With six flavors, these treats were created by a chef from the renowned Culinary Institute of America and come in a basswood cookie crate that can be used later to store magazines, catalogs or papers.

BMW Active Mat

What better way to relieve stress during these challenging times than with yoga or some other exercise or meditation. The two-layered BMW active mat ($40) has a soft surface and comes with a convenient carrying strap.

Bentley Luxe Lifestyle

Most automakers offer branded baseball caps, ballpoint pens and such, but Bentley has a ridiculous number of high-end items in its luxury lifestyle collection, including premium perfumes/colognes, chronograph watches, exquisite jewelry, designer handbags, upscale sunglasses, fine clothing, artisan furniture and even an over-the-top Buxton kitchen made of larch wood and Calacatta Gold marble. Yes, really. Some faves from Bentley this year:

limited-edition Bomber skis ($2,750-$3,750),

Naim wireless music system ($3,000),

precious gemstone jewelry ($7,000 and up),

Newent walnut bed ($12,000).

Of course, you could just opt for an actual Bentley, starting at $202,500.