AU student expelled over arrest in attack on gay Asian man, parents
Patrick Trebat no longer affiliated with university
An American University graduate student who was arrested by D.C. police on Aug. 7 on charges that he assaulted a gay Asian man and the man’s parents while shouting homophobic and anti-Asian slurs “is no longer affiliated with the university and will not be allowed on campus,” according to a report by WTOP News.
In an Oct. 9 broadcast that it updated this week, WTOP said Patrick Trebat, 38, who had been taking a night class at the university’s Kogod School of Business, was banned from returning to the campus.
Charging documents filed in D.C. Superior Court show that Trebat was charged by D.C. police with one count of felony assault, two counts of simple assault and one count of destruction of property for allegedly assaulting and injuring Sean Lai, 30, an out gay man of Chinese ancestry, and his parents on the 3700 block of Fulton Street, N.W., on Aug. 7.
The charging documents say Trebat allegedly began to follow Lai and his parents as they were walking along the street in the city’s Observatory Circle neighborhood near the National Cathedral. According to a statement by a police official from the police district whose officers made the arrest, Trebat punched and kicked the three victims as he stated, “Get out of my country.” The police statement says the family was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
A separate police report says Trebat shouted the word “faggots” at the family and shouted, “You are not Americans!”
Based on these allegations, prosecutors classified the assault charges as an anti-Asian bias related crime, but they did not add an anti-gay classification to the charges.
Court records show that Trebat was released two days after his arrest while awaiting trial under the court’s High Intensity Supervision Program, which, among other things, imposed a curfew requiring him to return home by 10 p.m.
An Oct. 8 story in The Eagle, the American University student newspaper, says it learned that Trebat’s attorney filed a motion in court, which the Washington Blade also discovered from court records, asking a judge to extend the curfew deadline from 10 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. so that Trebat could attend at night class at American University.
The motion, which prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office did not oppose and the judge approved, identified Trebat in the public court records as an AU graduate student.
According to the Eagle, representatives of the university’s Asian American and LGBTQ student groups criticized university officials for not alerting students that an AU student charged with an anti-Asian hate crime while hurling homophobic slurs had access to the campus and could pose a danger to students.
“Patrick Trebant is not affiliated with American University and is not allowed on campus,” AU told the Blade on Wednesday in a statement. “While we cannot discuss details of an individual matter, when a student has been arrested, charged, convicted of, or sentenced for a felony crime, the university’s student conduct code provides for an administrative adjudication process. The safety of our students and our community is our priority.”
The Eagle reports that the code of conduct states that the dean of students or their designee can administratively adjudicate a case when a student has been accused of a non-academic offense “where the student has been arrested, charged, convicted of, or sentenced for a felony crime” for certain misconduct. The code of conduct applies in a situation in which a student is arrested for an off-campus allegation.
Court records show Trebat is scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 15 for a felony status hearing before Superior Court Judge Judith Pipe.
Neither Trebat nor his attorney, Brandi Harden, could immediately be reached for comment.
Two remaining defendants in D.C. trans murder case accept plea bargain
Dee Dee Dodds murdered in Northeast Washington in 2016
Two of the four D.C. men who were charged with first-degree murder while armed for the July 4, 2016, shooting death of transgender woman Deeniquia “Dee Dee” Dodds on a Northeast Washington street pleaded guilty on Sept. 30 to a charge of voluntary manslaughter as part of a plea bargain deal offered by prosecutors.
A four-page letter providing details of the plea bargain offer made by prosecutors with the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, which was filed in D.C. Superior Court, states that the agreement accepted by defendants Jolonta Little, 30, and Monte T. Johnson, 25, includes the decision to drop the murder charge in exchange for a guilty plea to a single count of voluntary manslaughter.
It says that in exchange for the guilty plea prosecutors will also drop additional charges originally brought against Little and Johnson, including robbery while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The agreement also includes a promise by prosecutors to ask Superior Court Judge Milton C. Lee, who is presiding over the case, to issue a sentence of eight years in prison for both men.
The letter spelling out the details of the plea deal makes it clear that it will be up to Lee to decide whether to accept the eight-year jail term proposed by prosecutors, and there is no guarantee that Lee will not hand down a sentence with a longer prison term.
It states that under the D.C. criminal code, a conviction on a voluntary manslaughter charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. Attorneys and observers of the D.C. courts have said judges usually agree to a recommended sentence by prosecutors in cases involving a plea bargain agreement.
The letter describing the terms of the plea agreement in the Johnson and Little cases does not say whether prosecutors will ask Lee to deduct from the proposed eight-year jail sentence the time that the two men have already spent in jail since the time of their arrest. But in most criminal cases, judges agree to provide full credit for time served in jail prior to a conviction and sentencing.
Johnson has been held without bond for just over five years since his September 2016 arrest. Little has been held without bond for four years and eight months since his arrest in February 2017.
The plea bargain deal came two and a half years after a D.C. Superior Court jury became deadlocked and could not reach a verdict on the first-degree murder charges brought against Johnson and Little following a month-long trial, prompting Lee to declare a mistrial on March 6, 2019.
The two other men charged in Dodd’s murder, Shareem Hall, 27, and his brother, Cyheme Hall, 25, accepted a separate plea bargain deal offered by prosecutors shortly before the start of the 2019 trial in which they pled guilty to second-degree murder. Both testified at the trial as government witnesses.
In dramatic testimony, Cyheme Hall told the jury that it was Johnson who fatally shot Dodds in the neck at point black range after she grabbed the barrel of his handgun as Johnson and Hall attempted to rob her on Division Avenue, N.E., near where she lived. Hall testified that the plan among the four men to rob Dodds did not include the intent to kill her.
In his testimony, Hall said that in the early morning hours of July 4, 2016, he and the other three men made plans to commit armed robberies for cash in areas of D.C. where trans women, most of whom were sex workers, congregated. He testified that the four men got into a car driven by Little and searched the streets for victims that they didn’t expect to offer resistance.
D.C. police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office initially designated the murder charges against Johnson and Little as a hate crime based on findings by homicide detectives that the men were targeting trans women for armed robberies. However, during Johnson and Little’s trial, Lee dismissed the hate crime designation on grounds that there was insufficient evidence by prosecutors to support a hate crime designation.
At the request of prosecutors, Lee scheduled a second trial for Johnson and Little following the deadlocked jury in the first trial. But court records show that for reasons not disclosed in the public court docket, the start of the second trial was postponed several times. The most recent postponement was due to restrictions placed on the court related to the COVID pandemic.
As of August, of this year, the court records show, the second murder trial for Johnson and Little was scheduled to begin on Feb. 17, 2022. But the records show that as of Sept. 30 of this year the defense attorneys and prosecutors reached an agreement over the plea bargain deal offered by prosecutors. It was on that day, the court records show, that the two men officially agreed to plead guilty to the lower charge of voluntary manslaughter and waived their right to a trial. The following day, on Oct. 1, Lee accepted the guilty pleas and scheduled the sentencing for Dec. 10.
Meanwhile, Cyheme Hall and Shareem Hall have remained in the D.C. jail since the time of their respective arrests. Court records show they were scheduled to be sentenced by Lee on Dec. 20, 10 days after the sentencing for Johnson and Little.
It couldn’t immediately be determined from the court records whether prosecutors allowed the Hall brothers to also plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and have dropped the second- degree murder charge to which the two men pled guilty back in 2019 as part of an earlier plea bargain deal.
At the time Johnson and Little’s trial ended with the deadlocked jury in March 2019, LGBTQ activists expressed alarm that the jury’s action appeared to be a repeat occurrence of several previous D.C. cases in which male attackers charged with assaulting and murdering trans women of color were not convicted for those crimes.
“This is a very dangerous move on the part of the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” said Ruby Corado, founder and former executive director of Casa Ruby, the D.C. LGBTQ community services center, in referring to the plea deal.
“We need to be strengthening laws to ensure that the horrible epidemic of violence against LGBTQ people that we currently face ends, and not giving criminals a slap on the hand for committing murders against us,” Corado told the Washington Blade. “This sends a message that our lives don’t matter that much to those who already see us as easy targets; we are now becoming disposable people in the eyes of the law.”
D.C. trans rights advocate Alexis Blackmon, Casa Ruby’s interim executive director, called the plea bargain deal offered to Little and Johnson “very disturbing.” Added Blackmon, “How it’s being read across to me is if we can’t convict you on murder then we’re going to basically slap your wrist.”
Blackmon said she will consult with other local LGBTQ activists to determine whether a representative of the LGBTQ community should request to testify at Little and Johnson’s Dec. 10 sentencing hearing to ask the judge to hand down a sentence greater than eight years.
D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner and trans advocate Monika Nemeth said she too is troubled over the plea bargain agreement.
“While I am stunned by a plea that reduces the charge from first-degree murder to voluntary manslaughter, I should not be as we are still a society for whom trans people, particularly trans women of color, are not valued and are disposable,” Nemeth said. “I don’t see how you get to voluntary manslaughter when the victims were targeted for being trans. This is not justice.”
William Miller, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, said he would make inquires with the office’s prosecutors to obtain a response to a question from the Blade asking for an explanation of why the decision was made to issue the plea bargain offer rather than bring defendants Little and Johnson to trial on the murder charge.
Capital Pride street fair and block party moved to Union Market
Organizers say new location provides more space, access to amenities
Capital Pride Alliance, the group that organizes D.C.’s annual LGBTQ Pride Parade and festival, announced on Tuesday that it has changed the location of its first annual Colorful Fest events from its initial location at 15th and P Streets, N.W., to the city’s Union Market complex of food and artisan venders at Florida Avenue and 5th Street, N.E.
The announcement says the Colorful Fest’s events, including a block party and fair, set to take place Sunday, Oct. 17, will be held at Union Market’s Dock 5 at 1309 5th St., N.E.
The Dock 5 website describes the facility as a “12,300 square foot warehouse event space with an additional 700 square foot outdoor covered dock/terrace” with private entrances.
Capital Pride Executive Director Ryan Bos told the Washington Blade the Colorful Fest will take place outdoors in an area adjacent to the Dock 5 building with some indoor activities.
“This change will allow more space for participants and greater access to amenities,” the Capital Pride statement announcing the new location says.
“The Block Party and Fair will feature small independent businesses, community groups, artisans and food, with entertainment throughout the day, including a pop-up from the highly anticipated As You Are Bar,” the Capital Pride announcement says.
The announcement says Grammy Award-winning DJ Tracy Young will return to D.C. to headline the Colorful Fest’s tea dance event. It says one of Capital Pride’s partners in Colorful Fest is the Queer and Trans Asian American and Pacific Islander (QTAAP) Committee, which will showcase D.C.’s vibrant and diverse Asian American and Pacific Islander community and culture.
“Features will include a Chinese Dragon Lion dance, traditional Korean drumming, bhangra dancers, Thai folk dancers and performances by South Korean drag superstar KaMani Sutra,” the announcement says.
Capital Pride has said some of the events, including the Block Party, will require proof of COVID vaccination for admission.
Bos noted that the Union Market-Dock 5 complex is located next to a large parking lot with free parking. Union Market is located about a half mile from the NoMa-Gallaudet University Metro Station.
Information about additional performances and updates on other events along with a list of participating exhibitors, vendors, and organizations can be accessed on the Colorful Fest website, www.CapitalPride.org/ColorfulFest.
Japer Bowles named director of D.C. Mayor’s LGBTQ Affairs Office
Longtime activist to replace Sheila Alexander Reid
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has named longtime LGBTQ community activist Japer Bowles as the new director of the Mayor’s Office of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning Affairs, according to an announcement released by the mayor’s office on Monday.
Bowles will replace Sheila Alexander Reid, another longtime LGBTQ community advocate who served as director of the Mayor’s LGBTQ Affairs Office under Bowser from 2015 until July of this year.
Alexander Reid stepped down from her D.C. government job to become senior vice president of a Los Angeles-based tech startup company called BiasSync, which provides workplace bias and diversity training to private sector companies across the country, including in the D.C. area.
The statement announcing Bowles’ appointment as director of the Mayor’s LGBTQ Affairs Office says Bowles recently led a coalition of more than 30 local LGBTQ businesses and nonprofit organizations as well as elected officials “to develop, priorities and strategize investments and programs supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.”
The announcement says Bowles previously served as legislative manager at Stateside Associates, an Arlington, Va.,-based company where “he led a team that analyzed, monitored and reported the political actions of state legislatures and executive leaders on over 15,000 legislative and regulatory matters for corporations, trade associations and the military.”
Bowles has most recently served as grassroots organizer for SMYAL, the D.C. based LGBTQ youth advocacy and services organization. He has also served for two terms as an elected D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in Adams Morgan.
Until this week, Bowles has also served as vice president for legislative affairs for the Capital Stonewall Democrats, D.C.’s largest local LGBTQ political group. He said he would be stepping down from that position Tuesday night at the group’s monthly virtual meeting.
Among the duties of the Mayor’s LGBTQ Affairs Office has been to lead the office’s staff in providing LGBTQ-related diversity or competency training for D.C. government employees at all city agencies.
The office’ website says other activities include connecting LGBTQ residents with city services they may need, advocating on behalf of programs and policies that benefit the lives of LGBTQ residents, providing grants to community-based organizations that serve the LGBTQ community and LGBTQ homeless youth, and to host events that “enrich, promote and bring together” the LGBTQ community in D.C.
One of the events that the office organizes is the upcoming annual 17th Street High Heel Race scheduled for Oct. 26. The event has attracted several thousand spectators to view a race among drag queens in celebration of Halloween. It was cancelled last year due to the COVID pandemic.
Bowles’ appointment does not require confirmation by the D.C. Council.
