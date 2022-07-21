Europe
Andorra lawmakers extend civil marriage equality to same-sex couples
Lawmakers in Andorra on Thursday voted unanimously to extend civil marriage rights to same-sex couples.
Andorra is a small country known for its ski areas that is nestled between Spain and France in the Pyrenees.
Media reports indicate the new Andorran family code that lawmakers approved eliminates the legal differences between married heterosexual couples and gays and lesbians who have entered into civil partnerships.
“Today we are voting on a law for everyone, which includes all of us,” said Carles Enseñat, president of Andorra’s Democratic Parliamentary Group, before the vote. “[It is] a law of a modern country that ensures the free development of citizenship and bases its success on the most primordial organizational nucleus — the family — with all its diversity.”
Spain and France are among the European jurisdictions in which same-sex couples can legally marry.
The Slovenia Constitutional Court earlier this month ruled a law that limited marriage and adoption rights to heterosexual partners is unconstitutional. Switzerland’s marriage equality law took effect on July 1.
It is not immediately clear when Andorra’s new family code takes effect.
Greece bans sex ‘normalization’ surgeries for intersex children
Lawmakers in Greece on Tuesday voted to ban so-called sex “normalization” surgeries on intersex children.
Reuters reported the bill that Greek MPs approved will ban such procedures on children under 15 unless a court allows them.
Doctors who perform the surgeries would face fines and prison. The procedures will be allowed for teenagers over 15 if they consent to them.
Intersex Greece, an intersex advocacy group, in a press release notes Greece joins Germany, Iceland, Malta and Portugal that have enacted such legislation.
“As of today, July 19, 2022, surgical and other medical interventions, which until now have been carried out on intersex infants and children, secretly and without consent, to ‘conform’ their sex characteristics with the ‘typical’ male or female anatomy have been legally banned in Greece,” said Intersex Greece in a press release. “Today is, therefore, historic for the protection and recognition of the human rights of intersex people, in Greece, in Europe and in the world.”
Two other intersex rights groups — Oii Europe and interACT — and OutRight Action International also supported the bill.
Slovenia Constitutional Court rules same-sex couples can marry, adopt
Same-sex couples in Slovenia can now marry and adopt children after the country’s Constitutional Court on Friday ruled a law that limits marriage and adoption to heterosexual partners is unconstitutional.
Media reports indicate the court ordered the Slovenian National Assembly to amend the law within six months.
Slovenian voters in 2015 overwhelmingly rejected a law that extended marriage rights to same-sex couples. Same-sex couples have been able to enter into civil unions since 2017.
Neighboring Austria is among the European countries in which same-sex couples can legally marry.
Switzerland’s marriage equality law took effect on July 1. Slovenia is the first former Yugoslav republic to allow same-sex couples to marry.
“We welcome (the) Slovenia Constitutional Court decision that a marriage is a life union of two persons, regardless of gender and that same-sex partners can jointly adopt,” tweeted ILGA-Europe on Friday. “We urge the Slovenian government to ratify the decision ASAP so the (sic) equality can prevail.”
Switzerland marriage equality law takes effect
A law that allows same-sex couples to legally marry in Switzerland took effect on Friday.
Swiss voters last September voted overwhelmingly in favor of the “Marriage for All” law.
Maria von Känel of Regenbogenfamilien (Rainbow Families) on Friday posted to her Facebook page a picture of her and her wife with a marriage license and a message that said “the celebrations can begin.”
Neighboring Austria, Germany and France are among the European countries that have extended marriage rights to same-sex couples. Scott Miller, the U.S. ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein who is openly gay, is married to Tim Gill.
“Today we celebrate marriage for all,” tweeted the U.S. Embassy in Switzerland on Friday. “Congratulations to Switzerland on this historic day.”
