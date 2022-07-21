Greece bans sex ‘normalization’ surgeries for intersex children

Lawmakers in Greece on Tuesday voted to ban so-called sex “normalization” surgeries on intersex children.

Reuters reported the bill that Greek MPs approved will ban such procedures on children under 15 unless a court allows them.

Doctors who perform the surgeries would face fines and prison. The procedures will be allowed for teenagers over 15 if they consent to them.

Intersex Greece, an intersex advocacy group, in a press release notes Greece joins Germany, Iceland, Malta and Portugal that have enacted such legislation.

“As of today, July 19, 2022, surgical and other medical interventions, which until now have been carried out on intersex infants and children, secretly and without consent, to ‘conform’ their sex characteristics with the ‘typical’ male or female anatomy have been legally banned in Greece,” said Intersex Greece in a press release. “Today is, therefore, historic for the protection and recognition of the human rights of intersex people, in Greece, in Europe and in the world.”

Two other intersex rights groups — Oii Europe and interACT — and OutRight Action International also supported the bill.