Caribbean
St. Kitts and Nevis sodomy law struck down
Judge ruled colonial-era statute unconstitutional
A judge on Monday ruled a law that criminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations in St. Kitts and Nevis are unconstitutional.
Justice Trevor M. Ward of the High Court of Justice in St. Kitts and Nevis struck down Sections 56 and 57 of the country’s Offenses Against the Person Act.
“Section 56 of the Offenses Against the Person Act, Cap. 4.21 contravenes Sections 3 and 12 of the Constitution of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis, namely, the right to protection of personal privacy and the right to freedom of expression, and, as such, is null and void and of no force and effect to the extent that it criminalizes any acts of constituting consensual sexual conduct in private between adults,” said Ward in his decision.
Ward further said Section 57 of the law violates “the right to protection of personal privacy and the right to freedom of expression” in the country’s constitution.
Jamal Jeffers, a gay man, and the St. Kitts and Nevis Alliance for Equality, a local LGBTQ and intersex rights group, challenged the law.
“This decision strongly establishes that a person’s sexuality should never be the basis for any discrimination,” said St. Kitts and Nevis Alliance for Equality Executive Director Tynetta McKoy in a press release the Eastern Caribbean Alliance for Diversity and Equality, a regional LGBTQ and intersex rights group, released on Monday. “We welcome the recognition of this fact, one for which we have long advocated.”
A judge in July struck down Antigua and Barbuda’s colonial-era sodomy law.
The Belizean Court of Appeal in 2019 upheld a ruling that struck down the country’s sodomy law. A judge on the Trinidad and Tobago High Court in 2018 struck down its statute that criminalized consensual same-sex sexual relations.
The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights last year in a landmark decision said Jamaica must repeal its sodomy law. Similar cases have been filed in Barbados and St. Lucia.
Then-British Prime Minister Theresa May in 2018 said she “deeply” regrets colonial-era criminalization laws the U.K. introduced. Nick Herbert, a member of the British House of Lords who advises outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson on LGBTQ+ and intersex issues, last December told the Washington Blade during an interview in D.C. that his country has a “historic responsibility for these laws and their legacy.”
“[Of] the seven Caribbean and 34 Commonwealth countries that criminalized same sex intimacy, this is the second to strike down these discriminatory laws in 2022,” said Eastern Caribbean Alliance for Diversity and Equality Executive Director Kenita Placide on Monday in their organization’s press release. “Our strategy has been multilayered; working with activists on the ground, our colleagues, friends, allies and family. This win is part of the transformative journey to full recognition of LGBTQ persons across the OECS (Organization of Eastern Caribbean States.) It is a definitive yes to change, yes to privacy, yes to freedom of expression, and we are happy to be part of this historic moment.”
Caribbean
Transgender Cuban woman’s 14-year prison sentence upheld
Brenda Díaz participated in an anti-government protest on July 11, 2021
Cuba’s highest court has upheld the 14-year prison sentence that a transgender woman with HIV received after she participated in an anti-government protest in July 2021.
Tremenda Nota, the Washington Blade’s media partner in Cuba, notes Brenda Díaz was arrested in Güira de Melena in Artemisa province on July 11, 2021.
The Güira de Melena protest was one of dozens against the Cuban government that took place across the country on that day.
A Havana court earlier this year sentenced García to 14 years in prison. She appealed her sentence, but Agencia EFE reported the People’s Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the sentence.
The court, according to Agencia EFE, determined García’s sentence was “legal, just” and rational.” The U.S. Embassy in Cuba on Thursday condemned the decision and its ruling that upheld the 15-year prison sentence that journalist Jorge Bello Domínquez received after he participated in the July 11 protests.
“We condemn the confirmation of the discriminatory and unjust 14- and 15-year prison sentences for Brenda Díaz and journalist Jorge Bello Domínguez for their participation in the July 11 (protests) that were announced yesterday,” tweeted the embassy.
A State Department spokesperson last month told the Washington Blade the U.S. is “very concerned about the well-being of Brenda Díaz, especially given reports that she is being held in a men’s prison and is not receiving appropriate medical treatment.”
The embassy on Thursday reiterated these concerns.
“We express our deep concern over Brenda’s health and the treatment that she is receiving in prison,” tweeted the embassy. “We call upon the Cuban government to unconditionally release Brenda, Jorge and everyone who has been unjustly detained.”
The tweet ended with the hashtag “Prisoners, why?”
Caribbean
Referendum on new Cuba family code to take place Sept. 25
Same-sex couples poised to receive marriage, adoption rights
The Cuban government has announced a referendum on the final draft of a new family code that would extend marriage and adoption rights to same-sex couples will take place on Sept. 25.
“It will benefit everyone; which shows its inclusive, protective and equal character,” said Justice Minister Oscar Silvera Martínez, as quoted in Granma, the official Cuban Communist Party newspaper, on Friday.
The National Assembly late last year approved the draft family code.
A “popular consultation” ended on April 30. Tremenda Nota, the Washington Blade’s media partner in Cuba, reported the last of the family code’s 25 drafts was presented to President Miguel Díaz-Canel and other officials on June 6.
Díaz-Canel and Mariela Castro, the daughter of former President Raúl Castro who is the director of Cuba’s National Center for Sexual Education, are among those who publicly support marriage equality. Cuban voters in 2019 overwhelmingly approved the draft of their country’s new constitution, but the government’s decision to remove a marriage equality amendment before the referendum on it sparked outrage among independent LGBTQ and intersex activists.
Efforts to implement the new family code are taking place against the backdrop of the continued persecution of LGBTQ and intersex Cubans and others who publicly criticize the country’s government.
Tremenda Nota Editor Maykel González Vivero is among the hundreds of people who were arrested during anti-government protests that took place across Cuba on July 11, 2021.
Yoan de la Cruz, a gay man who used Facebook Live to livestream the first protest that took place in San Antonio de los Baños in Artemisa province. De La Cruz subsequently received a 6-year prison sentence, but he was released on house arrest in May.
Brenda Díaz, a transgender woman with HIV who participated in a July 11 protest in Güira de Melena in Artemisa province, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison. The State Department told the Blade earlier this month it is “very concerned” about Díaz’s health and well-being and urged the Cuban government to release her.
“We strongly encourage the government of Cuba to release Ms. Diaz or at minimum transfer her to a facility consistent with her gender identity, and to provide her with appropriate medical treatment,” a State Department spokesperson told the Blade.
Caribbean
State Department urges Cuba to release transgender woman from prison
Brenda Díaz received 14-year sentence for taking part in anti-government protest
The State Department on Thursday said it is “very concerned” about the well-being of a transgender woman in Cuba who is serving a 14-year prison sentence after she participated in an anti-government protest last July.
Tremenda Nota, the Washington Blade’s media partner in Cuba, notes Brenda Díaz was arrested in Güira de Melena in Artemisa province on July 11, 2021.
The Güira de Melena protest was one of dozens against the Cuban government that took place across the country on that day.
Tremenda Nota reports authorities at Panamá, a prison in Mayabeque province where Díaz has been held, shaved her head and removed her finger nails before they placed her with male prisoners and forced her to wear men’s clothes. Tremenda Nota also notes prison officials refer to García by her dead name.
Reports indicate a Havana court earlier this year sentenced García to 14 years in prison.
García has appealed the sentence and her mother, Ana María García, on June 17 saw her during a court hearing in the Havana suburb of Marianao.
García told Tremenda Nota that Díaz, who lives with HIV, has gone to the prison infirmary four times and has been hospitalized twice since she has been incarcerated. Díaz, according to her mother, has access to antiretroviral drugs, but other medications are not always available. García also told Tremenda Nota the food that Díaz receives in prison is “very bad quality.”
“We are very concerned about the well-being of Brenda Díaz, especially given reports that she is being held in a men’s prison and is not receiving appropriate medical treatment,” the State Department spokesperson told the Blade in a statement.
Díaz is among the hundreds of people who were arrested during the July 11 protests.
Yoan de la Cruz, who is gay, used Facebook Live to livestream the first July 11 protest that took place in San Antonio de los Baños in Artemisa province. The same Havana court that sentenced Díaz condemned De La Cruz to six years in prison, but he was released in May and placed under house arrest for five years.
“Cuban state prosecutors have manufactured false or unjust charges, to include ‘sabotage’ for the actions of demonstrators during July 11 to silence dissidents, quash future peaceful protests and intimidate regime critics,” the State Department spokesperson told the Blade. “These protestors have received incredibly harsh prison sentences handed down in politically motivated trials.”
“We strongly encourage the government of Cuba to release Ms. Diaz or at minimum transfer her to a facility consistent with her gender identity, and to provide her with appropriate medical treatment,” added the spokesperson.
The Washington-based International Institute on Race, Equality and Human Rights is among the groups that have also sought to publicize Díaz’s case.
“A few days before the first anniversary of the peaceful protests known as 11J (July 11), get to know the story of Brenda Díaz, a trans Cuban woman who is serving a 14-year prison sentence for expressing her gender identity amid the protests. Meet her!,” tweeted the International Institute on Race, Equality and Human Rights.
#Cuba🇨🇺 | A pocos días de que se cumpla un año de las manifestaciones pacíficas conocidas como #11J, conoce la historia de Brenda Díaz, una mujer trans cubana que paga una condena de 14 años de cárcel por expresar su identidad de género en medio de las protestas. ¡Conócela!🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1KgQSeT0vu
— Race and Equality (@raceandequality) July 5, 2022
Plataforma 11M, an independent LGBTQ and intersex rights group in Cuba, on Thursday urged Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the independent U.N. expert on LGBTQ and intersex issues, to “investigate” Díaz’s incarceration and a September referendum on the final draft of Cuba’s new family code that would extend marriage rights to same-sex couples
Cuba is among the members of the U.N. Human Rights Council that voted on Thursday to renew the independent expert’s mandate.
Pedimos a @victor_madrigal que investigue el encarcelamiento de Brenda Díaz y el próximo plebiscito del Código de las Familias de Cuba».#LibertadParaBrendaDíaz#UnCódigoInclusivo pic.twitter.com/8k3VvLJRtw
— Plataforma 11M 🇨🇺🏳️🌈 (@11M_Cuba) July 8, 2022
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
St. Kitts and Nevis sodomy law struck down
10 LGBTQ events this week
D.C. Veteran Affairs revisits ‘Don’t Ask Don’t Tell’
Peace Corps group to host comedy show
PHOTOS: Miss Glamour Girl
Liberty Counsel hacked in major data breach
Man threatens D.C. hotel workers, says his gun is ‘for faggots’
Fla. student activists oust anti-LGBTQ school board members
Stephen P. Gorman dies at 69
Mr. Gay World winner sued for defamation
Popular
-
Religious Extremism/Anti-LGBTQ+ Activism4 days ago
Liberty Counsel hacked in major data breach
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
Man threatens D.C. hotel workers, says his gun is ‘for faggots’
-
Florida4 days ago
Fla. student activists oust anti-LGBTQ school board members
-
Obituary4 days ago
Stephen P. Gorman dies at 69
-
Africa5 days ago
Mr. Gay World winner sued for defamation
-
Virginia4 days ago
Trans man killed by Fairfax Police responding to mental health crisis
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
Libs of TikTok targets Children’s National Hospital
-
Africa3 days ago
Director of LGBTQ rights group in Ghana kidnapped, held for ransom