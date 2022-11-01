Maryland
Md. statewide candidates make final pitches ahead of Election Day
Wes Moore said he will make state ‘inclusive’ as governor
Candidates in races for statewide offices in Maryland are making their final pitches to voters ahead of next week’s highly anticipated midterm elections.
Approaching Election Day, each of the three races for governor, attorney general and comptroller have offered their own dichotomies between candidates on the ballot.
Governor
Maryland’s gubernatorial race has pitted Democratic former CEO and U.S. Army veteran Wes Moore against state Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick County). The seat is seen as one of the most likely Democratic gubernatorial pickups in what is expected to be a difficult year for the party to maintain its majorities in Washington.
As part of his campaign, Moore has sought to draw stark contrast from his opponent when it comes to matters involving LGBTQ rights and diversity.
“So, we are going to make sure that Maryland is going to be an inclusive state, a state where people feel welcome and a state where we’re asking people to be comfortable with who they are,” Moore said in an Oct. 17 interview with the Washington Blade. “And to know that you’re going to have a state that ultimately enforces it.”
In the state legislature, Cox has endorsed efforts to restrict LGBTQ rights and topics in the state’s education system, referring to such as “classroom indoctrination.”
The latest polling in the race has shown Moore leading Cox by more than 30 points in a seat currently held by popular Republican Governor Larry Hogan.
“And people are saying, ‘Why are you going [to conservative areas] if there are not a lot of Democrats out there?’ My answer is simple: It’s because there’s a lot of Marylanders, and I’m planning on being their governor too,” Moore told the Blade. “You know, when I was in the Army and leading soldiers into combat, one question I never wanted to ask my soldiers is, ‘What’s your political party?’ It didn’t matter. We had one goal and one job and one mission.”
Attorney general
Vying for the state attorney general’s office, Democratic Congressman Anthony Brown and former Republican Anne Arundel County Councilman Michael Peroutka have sought to counter each other in the race for the top law enforcement post in Maryland.
Aiming to succeed current Democratic Attorney General Brian Frosh, Brown told the Blade that his campaign hoped to address issues brought forth by constituents on the campaign trail.
“This cycle, more people are raising the question about violence in the community, hate crimes, guns on the street more than any other time in the 20-plus years I’ve been doing this,” Brown said. “And that’s consistent with what a lot of national and Maryland polling shows as well.”
When it came to matters of diversity and legal equity for LGBTQ Marylanders and other communities, Brown said that he believed such matters to be paramount to the duties of the office he seeks and would work to ensure such was a reality.
“I think an important role of the attorney general is protecting the rights and the privileges and the interests of all Marylanders, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, gender identification, geography — ensuring that we have systems of justice whether its criminal or civil that ensures equity and equality and fair treatment of all,” Brown said.
Such legal representation and protections, Brown elaborated, cover a number of areas currently being debate across the country.
“So that’s true whether you’re talking about the right of a woman to make decisions about her reproductive health and whether she wants to bring a pregnancy to term or whether it’s addressing the troubling rise that we see in violence against transgender Marylanders,” Brown said. “As attorney general, these are going to be top issues for me and I’m going to use the office to partner with local, federal officials to make sure we’re protecting the rights of all Marylanders.”
Peroutka did not immediately respond to the Blade’s request for an interview but has asserted his position on the campaign trail that, if elected to the post, his priorities would include opposing the expansion of abortion access in the state and investigating potential election fraud that he believes may cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election results as well as future elections in the state if not addressed.
Comptroller
In the race for comptroller, Democratic state Del. Brooke Lierman (D-Baltimore City) and Republican Harford County Executive Barry Glassman are aiming to become the state’s next top financial officer.
The next comptroller would take on the responsibilities of maintaining the state’s financial bookkeeping and collection of residents’ taxes. The office also participates as part of powerful state entities including having membership on the state’s Board of Public Works tasked with approving all state contracts of less than $200,000 in value.
Lierman told the Blade that, given issues in the state including racial wealth divide and the need for equity projects, her comptrollership would seek to hone in on issues of diversity should she take office.
“There’s a broad mandate in our state constitution to oversee the general superintendence of the fiscal affairs of the state but we can’t have a strong economy if we are not building in an inclusive way,” Lierman said. “If we are leaving segments of the population behind, then it means that our economy isn’t working as well as it could.”
Ensuring that minority communities including communities of color and LGBTQ Marylanders can be assured equal access to succeed in the state’s economic landscape, Lierman said, has been a top priority of her campaign.
“It means making sure that, if you’re an LGBTQ Black woman from Cheverly, from Prince George’s County who’s a great architect, we want you to be able to compete and win on contracts because we want to build a space where we have more competition, where more people are competing,” Lierman said. “And we want to make sure we’re meeting and exceeding our minority business enterprise goals because it means that we’re building an economy that is growing the entire state and we’re using our contract dollars to build a larger state economy overall.”
Glassman told the Blade that, while equity in the economic system is something that must be ensured, he would take what he characterized as a “more traditional view” of the duties of the office.
“I wouldn’t necessarily weigh in on programs — it doesn’t have to be partisan — but for the most part, programs and policy in Maryland are dictated by the executive branch and the legislative branch,” Glassman said. “As comptroller, you’re there to carry out the law [and] to make sure that contracts are awarded fairly and so forth. I think where [Lierman and I] agree, I think on our role on that Board of Public Works that lets out so much contracting and revenue that we make sure that those bids get out to all our communities to make sure they can capitalize or participate in the contracts that are put out by the state.”
Although aiming to achieve a multitude of initiatives, Lierman affirmed that she would aim to do so while agreeing with Glassman’s position against advocating for new taxes to fund them. Instead, she said she would aim to achieve such through holding wealthy taxpayers and entities accountable for paying taxes.
“We have a $1.2 billion surplus right now and we need to make sure first and foremost that we are collecting all the taxes owed especially from big companies or people who are seeking to evade their tax obligations,” Lierman said. “I will make sure that we’re cracking down on tax evasion and that we’re combatting fraud in our tax system by modernizing our systems and ensuring that Marylanders who can afford to pay their taxes are paying their taxes.”
While Lierman has sought to craft a platform that highlights such goals of development and diversity, Glassman has run a campaign anchored in the goal of fiscal responsibility, partisan balance and a record of staunch opposition to the creation of any new taxes during his time in government.
Overall, however, Glassman said, placing a focus on the day-to-day operations of the office and its connections with Marylanders and Maryland businesses is a prime concern of his campaign rooted in the concerns brought to him by his potential constituents.
“A lot of taxpayers would complain to me about phones not being answered, having trouble getting their estimated small business tax and even some businesses saying they were waiting three and four months to have their checks cashed, their payments actually cashed and posted,” Glassman said. “So, I think the office probably most likely needs a kind of digital review from the top to the bottom, it needs a digital infrastructure upgrade to be able to do a lot more services online.”
In addition to liaising directly with businesses and entities that connect to the office Glassman said that he wanted to stress to voters what he sees as the importance of serving as the taxpayers’ representative in fiscal matters and as a check on unified Democratic power in the state.
“I think having someone there with my temperament would bring a balance. I do think for government to operate effectively, you do need a check and balance and someone with that temperament,” said Glassman. “One party government is usually not the most effective and usually can be more expensive.”
The race may prove to be more dynamic than other statewide races, with Glassman’s more moderate stance and separation from other Republican candidates for statewide office earning him the endorsement of popular local figures and entities including the Washington Post and Hogan.
Hogan has declined to publicly support the Republican candidates for governor and attorney general.
LGBTQ candidates running for Md. General Assembly, local offices
State Sen. Mary Washington (D-Baltimore City) expected to win re-election
There is a slate of LGBTQ candidates on the ballot in Maryland who are running for local offices and for seats in the General Assembly.
State Sen. Mary Washington (D-Baltimore City) and state Dels. Gabriel Acevero (D-Montgomery County), Luke Clippinger (D-Baltimore City), Anne Kaiser (D-Montgomery County), Bonnie Cullison (D-Montgomery County) and Lisa Belcastro (D-Baltimore County) are running for re-election. Kris Fair, who is running to become the first openly gay person from Western Maryland elected to the General Assembly, and Joseph Vogel, who is finishing his master’s in public policy at Harvard University, are running for office.
Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk Karen Bushell, who is a lesbian, is seeking re-election. Montgomery County Council Vice President Evan Glass is running for an at-large seat.
Krystal Oriadha would be the first openly bisexual person elected to the Prince George’s County Council if she wins her race. Pamela Boozer-Strother, a member of the Prince George’s County Board of Education, is also on the ballot.
Howard County Register of Wills Byron Macfarlane ran unopposed in his primary, and will likely win re-election.
April Christina Curley is running for the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners. Curley would be the first openly genderqueer person elected in the city if she wins on Tuesday.
The general election is on Tuesday. Early voting in Maryland began on Oct. 27.
Andy Harris attacks transgender people during debate against Heather Mizeur
Republican congressman has represented Md. Eastern Shore since 2011
Republican Maryland Congressman Andy Harris on Wednesday attacked transgender people during a debate against Democratic challenger Heather Mizeur.
“This is not the Defense Department that I signed up for 1988,” said Harris, who is a U.S. Navy veteran. “It’s more interested in whether or not you fund transgender surgery than whether you fund a missile system to counter the Chinese hypersonic threat. There is more interest on the other side about whether we are going to use preferred pronouns in the Pentagon than whether or not our men and women in uniform have the backing of their higher ups and the investments in military weapon systems to protect their lives.”
Harris in his opening statement noted “the stripping of parental rights; whether that’s school curriculum, promote (a) transgender agenda in schools, keeping secrets from parents.”
“We’ve got to go down a different track,” he said.
Cecil Public Media hosted the debate that took place at the Milburn Stone Theater at Cecil College in North East.
Harris has represented Maryland’s 1st Congressional District — which currently encompasses the entire Eastern Shore and portions of Baltimore, Carroll and Harford Counties — since 2011.
Mizeur served on the Takoma Park City Council before she served in the Maryland House of Delegates from 2007-2015.
She ran for governor in 2014. Mizeur, who now lives on the Eastern Shore with her wife, announced her run against Harris less than a month after the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The district is Maryland’s only Republican-leaning congressional district.
Moore expresses strong support for LGBTQ rights in Md. guv race
Democratic candidate backs full access for trans students in public schools
Since he launched his campaign for governor of Maryland earlier this year Democratic candidate Wes Moore has posted a page on his campaign website describing in detail his strong support for LGBTQ rights.
In a phone interview with the Washington Blade on Oct. 17, Moore said his Republican opponent, Dan Cox, has argued that those who support the rights of transgender students in the state’s public schools are advancing an agenda of “indoctrination” for school kids, a claim that Moore strongly disputes.
Cox, who was endorsed by Donald Trump after supporting the false claim that Trump won the 2020 presidential election, has been an opponent of LGBTQ rights, especially transgender rights. He currently serves as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates from Frederick and Carroll Counties.
“He has been very clear that he believes, when talking about our trans youth or trans children, that there should be extra restrictions put against them for being who they are,” Moore told the Blade. “So, my opponent and I, there cannot be a more stark difference in the way that we view the world, in the way that we view support for the LGBTQ+ community,” Moore said.
“I care deeply about the LGBTQ+ community,” he said. “And we’re always going to fight to ensure that Maryland is a state that is open and welcome to all, regardless of who you are, regardless of who you love.”
Moore began his career in the military, serving as a captain and paratrooper with the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division leading soldiers in combat in Afghanistan, according to his campaign biography. Upon returning home to Maryland Moore started a Baltimore-based small business and wrote a best-selling book called, “The Other Wes Moore,” before joining the nonprofit Robin Hood foundation, where he later became CEO.
Moore captured the Democratic nomination in July after emerging as the winner in a hotly contested primary, finishing ahead of four prominent political figures – Maryland comptroller Peter Franchot, former Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez, former Education Secretary John King, and former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler.
A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released on Oct. 1 showed Moore was leading Cox in a sample of 810 Maryland registered voters by a margin of 60 percent to 28 percent, with 9 percent saying they were undecided.
Moore told the Blade that among his priorities, if elected governor, will be to strictly enforce the Inclusive Schools Act, a law passed earlier this year by the Maryland General Assembly that bans discrimination in the state’s public schools based, among other areas, on sexual orientation and gender identity.
He said he would also call on the General Assembly to pass the Trans Health Equity Act, a bill that died in committee earlier this year. The bill calls for providing Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming treatment defined as any medically necessary treatment prescribed by a licensed health care provider for the treatment of a condition related to someone’s gender identity.
“And I think the thing that people will see is that this is not just a new thing to me,” Moore said. “We have a track record on working on these issues, whether it is the work I did on the repeal of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,’ whether it is the work I did when I was running one of the largest poverty-fighting organizations in the country, and supporting organizations that were supporting LGBTQ plus homeless youth,” he said.
A transcript of the Blade interview with Wes Moore follows:
Washington Blade: Thank you, Mr. Moore, for doing this interview. Do you have any opening remarks before we get into some questions?
Wes Moore: Well one, thank you for making this time to do this. The only opening remarks I would have is, we’re excited about running this race because we have a leave no one behind agenda. And the leave no one behind agenda that we brought out really started in my days in the military, where we were taught that in our first days of military training there was a mantra that they asked us to live by. And it was leave no one behind. And that will be the new mission of the State of Maryland.
And when I say that I mean everybody. I care deeply about the LGBTQ+ community. And we’re always going to fight to ensure that Maryland is a state that is open and welcome to all, regardless of who you are, regardless of who you love.
And I think the thing that people will see is that this is not just a new thing to me. We have a track record on working on these issues, whether it is the work I did on the repeal of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,’ whether it is the work I did when I was running one of the largest poverty fighting organizations in the country, and supporting organizations that were supporting LGBTQ+ homeless youth.
So, what you are going to see in our administration is really the continuation of the kind of work that we have been doing for years. And a commitment to making sure we’re leaving no one behind in the process.
Blade: Your campaign website includes a full page in which you express strong support for the LGBTQ community and equal rights for LGBTQ people. Has your Republican opponent, Dan Cox, or any of his supporters criticized you or attacked you for that?
Moore: Of course. The thing that I continue to focus on is that level of bigotry, it has no place in our campaign. It will have no place in our administration. You know, my opponent has been very clear about who he is. My opponent has been very clear in that he considers the push that we have to make sure that all voices are supported and heard, especially and including our LGBTQ+ youth, is quote unquote indoctrination.
He has been very clear that he believes, when talking about our trans youth or trans children, that there should be extra restrictions put against them for them being who they are. So, my opponent and I, there cannot be a more stark difference in the way that we view the world, in the way that we view support for the LGBTQ+ community.
But the reason that I know that our campaign has the momentum that it does is not because we are asking people to be afraid of the alternative. But it is asking people to believe in what we can actually get done together.
Blade: What message do you have for any LGBTQ voters in Maryland, some of whom are Republicans and support the current governor, who are undecided about whether to vote for you because they think you might be too liberal?
Moore: The message that I would send people is that we’re building a future for all Marylanders. And we’re going all around the state. In fact, later on today we’re on our way to Washington County, to Frederick County – to places that are pretty conservative areas. And people are saying, why are you going there if there are not a lot of Democrats out there? My answer is simple: It’s because there’s a lot of Marylanders. And I’m planning on being their governor too.
You know, when I was in the Army and leading soldiers in combat, one question I never wanted to ask my soldiers is, what’s your political party? It didn’t matter. We had one goal and one job and one mission.
When we were fighting for both the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” or most recently for the for the PACT Act, which was supporting people who were exposed to these toxic burning bits and making sure that they are getting support, never once was the conversation that we’re focusing on about Democrats that need support or focusing on Democrats that were having their civil rights violated by the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” law that was in place.
We wanted to support everybody. And so, the message I would have to Republicans who might support Governor Hogan and who are now trying to figure out what they want to do because they’re also very clear that Governor Hogan is not supporting my opponent. Governor Hogan has called him unfit. He has called him unstable. He has said he is not only not going to support him for governor, but he has also said I won’t even give him a tour of the governor’s office.
So, Governor Hogan has been very clear about his displeasure with my opponent. But the thing that I would say also to Republicans who are trying to figure out what they want to do in this election is, I humbly ask them for their support. And I humbly ask them to look at our policy page. And I think they will see in our policy page that we are focused on building a Maryland for everyone and not just some and not for a political party.
Blade: What are your thoughts on Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the controversial policy proposals he has made for transgender students in the Virginia public school system? His proposed school guidelines call for repealing the existing transgender school policy put in place by former Gov. Ralph Northam that allowed transgender students to use the name of their choosing and to use school facilities such as bathrooms that match their gender identity. This has become what many are saying is a wedge issue in Virginia. Do you have any thoughts on how this might play out in Maryland?
Moore: I have an 11-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son. And the only thing that I ever want for my kids is for them to be heard and for them to be seen. And the thing is that’s what I want for every kid. That’s what I want for all children in the State of Maryland. And the danger of so many of these policies is, you know, if we’re asking our children to live lives of honor and lives of integrity but then we are also putting together policies that are restricting them from being able to live their own truth, then I have an issue with that.
I know in the State of Maryland, our policy and our positions are that we’re going to fully support students who identify as LGBTQ+. And we’re going to fully implement the Inclusive Schools Act, which ensures Maryland schools adopt LGBTQ+ affirming policies and creating partnerships with organizations. That we are going to support the passage of the Trans Health Equity Act ensuring transgender Marylanders receive the gender affirming health care that they need.
That we are going to abolish some of these outdated laws that criminalize HIV. So, we are going to make sure that Maryland is going to be an inclusive state, a state where people feel welcome and a state where we’re asking people to be comfortable with who they are. And to know that you’re going to have a state that ultimately enforces it.
Blade: You have said you will advocate for the passage of the Trans Health Equity Act, which died in the Maryland General Assembly this year for various reasons. Can you say a little about what you might do to urge the General Assembly to pass that next year?
Moore: Well, I think that bills require leadership. And we’ve had a General Assembly that has really been strong and heroic on a collection of different issues. But they’ve had to lead in conditions where – they haven’t had to just worry about do they have enough votes for passage. They’ve had to lead to worry about do we have enough votes for overrides. And the assurance that I’m going to get from the legislature is those days are long gone, because in January they’re going to have a partner in the Moore-Miller administration. They’re going to have an administration that’s going to work in partnership with the legislature to know that the bills we’re putting together, the issues that we’re working on, that we’re working on them together.
So that when they make it to my desk, it’s not going to be the first time that I’ve seen it. And so that’s some of the things that we’re going to do that will support the leadership that I think is going to be required and necessary in order to partner with the legislature.
Blade: Is there anything I didn’t ask you that you think people should know about regarding what you’re planning to do as governor?
Moore: You’ve asked good questions. The only thing I would say is with our leave no one behind agenda that we have in the campaign and that we will have in the administration, it is rock solid. And it’s making sure that everybody – and because we have an inclusive state, we are going to have an inclusive government. And I think when people look at our administration, and whether it’s cabinet secretaries, agency heads, etcetera, we are going to have an administration that looks like the State of Maryland.
And so, I’m excited for everybody to include our LGBTQ youth and individuals, that when they look at the Moore-Miller administration, they’re going to be able to look up and see themselves, and that matters.
