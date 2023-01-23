Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
SMYAL for the New Year, joining kickball and dancing among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Stonewall Kickball new players info session
Wednesday, January 23
7-9 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
Feel out the Stonewall Kickball organization and see if you might want to take part in the popular sports and social club.
SMYAL for the New Year
Thursday, January 26
6-8 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
$10-$500
Support LGBTQ youth programs at a fundraiser at Red Bear Brewing on Thursday.
Haus of Bambi: An Intimate Night with Bambi and Molasses
Friday, January 27
7-10 p.m.
Dance Place
3225 8th Street, N.E.
$25
“Cabaret extravaganza explores intimacy and the stories that shape us.” There is also a Saturday show (7-10 p.m.) with an ASL interpreter.
Monumental Drag Brunch
Saturday, January 28
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
All-Purpose Pizzeria Capitol Riverfront
79 Potomac Avenue, S.E.
$20+
Join Darcy de la Cuadra, Echinacea Monroe, Labianna, Sirene Noir and Thea Trickality for an afternoon with bottomless mimosas, bellinis and aperol spritzes (with purchased package). A portion of the proceeds are slated to benefit SMYAL.
Stonewall Kickball new player registration and league social
Saturday, January 28
2-4 p.m.
Number Nine
1435 P Street, N.W.
Welcome new players to registration and social time.
New Year Queer Affair
Saturday, January 28
8:30 p.m.
Private residence in Dupont Circle
Location emailed upon RSVP
$10-$20
Join LesbiFriends Travel for a party with wine, snacks, games and conversation. “This is where all the cool kids will be.”
DC Rawhides: Country Western Dance
Saturday, January 28
7-11 p.m.
Eastern Market
225 7th Street, S.E.
$5 minimum donation / 21+
Learn to dance in the country western style, see old friends or meet new ones. Lessons are from 7-8 and then the music will play on for dancing for the next three hours.
Gangsters & Dragsters drag brunch
Sunday, January 29
1:30 p.m.
DC Improv Comedy Club
1140 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.
$20+
Vagenesis leads a drag show at the DC Improv Comedy Club on Sunday. Doors open at 12:15.
Free Queer Tango all-levels class and practica
Sunday, January 29
1:30-4:30 p.m.
Petworth Neighborhood Library
4200 Kansas Avenue, N.W.
Free
Practice Argentine tango skills in a safe (queer) environment with Jose Otero and the DC Queer Tango Collective. There is a free class in the beginning followed by dancing time through 4:30.
Domingo’s Got Talent Presents: META(((PHYSICAL)))
Sunday, January 29
8-11:30 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$10 suggested donation / 21+
Domingo and Evry Pleasure co-host a spiritual disco and “Varie-Tea Show” on Sunday. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Out & About
Queer art exhibit opens in D.C.
Culture House hosts reception for artist Stephanie Meredes
Culture House will host the opening reception for “A Sky of Shattered Glass Reflected by the Shining Sun” by Stephanie Mercedes on Friday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m.
Guests will get to meet Mercedes and explore the exhibition, which through sound, drawings, motors, and metal casting, has a series of installations that reflect on the vulnerability of the queer body.
Materials used in the show include melted bullets, destroyed weapons, soap, wax, and seeds. Sonic landscapes embody the material transformations to which the sculptures allude.
For more details about the reception, visit Culture House’s website.
Calendar
Calendar: January 20-26
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, January 20
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Speed Friending” at 7 p.m. at Puro Gusto. This event is ideal for meeting new people and making new friends in a casual, facilitated environment. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Saturday, January 21
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 p.m. the day before.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom and in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgement free. For more details, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
South Asian LGBTQ Support Group will be at 1:30 p.m. on Zoom. The peer support group is an outlet for South Asian-identified LGBTQ individuals to come and talk about anything affecting them. For more information, email [email protected].
Sunday, January 22
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, January 23
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Queer Book Club will be at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. This meeting’s book discussion will be based on “This is How You Lose a Time War” by Max Gladstone. You can pick up a copy here and for more information, email [email protected].
Tuesday, January 24
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This support group is for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just aren’t 100% cisgender. For more information, visit Genderqueer’s website at genderqueerdc.org or check it out on Facebook.
“Talking Trans History” Panel will be at 6:30 p.m. at Southwest Library. This will be Rainbow History Project’s first event as part of its Trans History Initiative. The event is free and open to the public. The panel will be recorded by Small Wonder Media and later posted to the RHP YouTube channel. More details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, January 25
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Asexual & Aromantic Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. For more information, email [email protected].
Thursday, January 26
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
DC Anti-Violence Project Open Meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The primary mission of the DC Anti-Violence Project is to reduce violence against LGBT individuals, and those perceived as LGBT, through community outreach, education, and monitoring cases to ensure that the rights and dignity of LGBT victims are respected and protected. For more information, check out Facebook and Twitter.
Out & About
Climbing events for LGBTQ youth are back
Unmatched Athlete hosts ‘Intro to Ropes’
Unmatched Athlete will host “LGBTQ+ Youth Climbing Days” on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 12:30 p.m. at Movement Columbia.
Youths aged 13-18 are welcome to attend for a fun day of ‘Intro to Ropes’ climbing course and a teen leadership activity. The climbing course and leadership activity may be limited to the first 20 participants who sign up.
Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
