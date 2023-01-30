Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Howard hosts first Pride Night, GMCW performs ‘Judy’ among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Howard University Basketball Pride Night
Monday, January 30
5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Burr Gymnasium
Howard University
$25
Tickets
The Bison hold their first Pride Night game on Monday as they face off against South Carolina State University.
JR.’s Showtunes
Monday, January 30
9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
JR.’s holds its weekly Monday Night Showtunes event, so dust off those pipes and sing along.
Meaningful Networking for LGBTQ Professionals
Tuesday, January 31
6 p.m.
Number Nine
1435 P Street, N.W.
$0-$85
Facebook | Eventbrite
Out Professionals holds a networking event at Number Nine on Tuesday. Come by to make business and social connections with fellow LGBTQ professionals.
Sleaze: Poundhog Day
Thursday, February 2
Doors 9 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$10
Facebook | Eventbrite
Whether Phil sees his shadow or not, dance the night away at the monthly LGBTQ+ party. Performances by Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson and Jane Saw with DJs THABLACKGOD, Lemz and Kennan Orr.
Kinky Bears
Friday, February 3
5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Nightclub
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover
Facebook
DC Social and UPROAR present Kinky Bears happy hour featuring DJ Popperz.
Desiree’s Dirty 30!
Friday, February 3
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Award winning drag queen Desiree Dik celebrates her Dirty 30 with a show on Friday at Red Bear Brewing with Baphomette, Millie Meringue, Mari Con Carne and Evry Pleasure.
District 1st Friday: Traffic Light Underwear Party
Friday, February 3
10 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
$10
Facebook
Be naughty with an all-body-types-welcome underwear attire party.
‘JUDY’ Cabaret
Saturday, February 4
5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
$45
Eventbrite
Members of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington perform “JUDY” celebrating the music of Judy Garland at Crazy Aunt Helen’s with two cabaret shows on Saturday.
Avalon Saturdays: ElectroPOP
Saturday, February 4
10 p.m.
Soundcheck
1420 K Street, N.W.
$25-$30 / 18+
Facebook | Tickets
DJ Xiver and DJ AytonH spin high energy, pop hits and remixes all night long on Saturday at Soundcheck.
Oddball
Saturday, February 4
Meet & Greet 11 p.m. / Show at midnight
The Runway DC
3523 12th Street, N.E.
$25
Facebook | Eventbrite
Join special guest Koco Caine for an Oddball show hosted by Desiree Dik. Performers include Baphomette, Evry Pleasure, Javon Love and Sextia N’Eight.
Calendar
Calendar: January 27-February 2
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, January 27
Center Aging Monthly Yoga & Lunch will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. Lunch will be held in the climate-controlled atrium at the Reeves Center. For more information, contact Adam at [email protected].
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will meet at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For meeting updates join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans people and those who may be questioning their gender identity or expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more information, email [email protected].
Saturday, January 28
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 a.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black lesbian. For more details, email [email protected].
Sunday, January 29
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
AfroCode DC will be at 4 p.m. at Decades DC. This event is an experience of non-stop music, dancing and good vibes, and a crossover of genres and fusion of cultures. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, January 30
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will host the event and there will also be a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, January 31
“CONNECTails: Lively networking for Entrepreneurs & Investors” will be at 6 p.m. at Saigon Noodles & Grill. This event is the premier networking and professional development organization for more than 25,000 entrepreneurs, VCs and angels, CEOs, and other business leaders in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, February 1
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
Comedy & Cocktails – Open Mic Wednesdays will be at 7:30 p.m. at Pure Lounge. This event is an open mic featuring comedians from the DMV. There will be drinking games, free prizes, and music by DJ K-OZ. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, February 2
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 pm. .if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
API Queer Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a support group for the Asian and Pacific Islander queer community. For more information, email [email protected].
