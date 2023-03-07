Opinions
LGBTQ Puerto Rican women are making history in 2023
U.S. Senate last month confirmed Gina Mendéz Miró as federal judge
Representation matters even more to three of the most historically marginalized and underrepresented groups in the last century in the U.S.: Women, Latinos and the LGBTQ community.
Puerto Rico became a U.S. territory in 1898 after the Spanish-American War. Puerto Ricans since then have struggled to get worthy representation in the states and internationally. But if being a Puerto Rican is already tricky because of the historical unfairness of the “relationship” between the island and the U.S., being a member of the LGBTQ community is even more challenging.
Puerto Ricans are treated as second-class citizens in the U.S. by receiving less federal aid and benefits than the 50 states and being underrepresented in each political, social, cultural, economic and governmental position within the mainland. Puerto Ricans’ federal and constitutional rights are not guaranteed like ordinary Americans. Puerto Ricans, like women and Black people, have mainly and throughout U.S. history received their federal and constitutional rights one by one through the U.S. Supreme Court. And why is it so important to give all this background if we are here to talk about Puerto Rican LGBTQ women? Well, because a famous saying says: “… people who do not know their history are condemned to repeat it …” and it’s always essential to understand the historical background of our LGBTQ representatives and put ourselves in their shoes.
The U.S. Senate recently confirmed Gina Méndez Miró, the first openly lesbian Puerto Rican woman, to the U.S. District Court of Puerto Rico. The Senate voted 54-42 to approve the previous Puerto Rico appellate judge.
I met Gina in 2016 when she was serving Puerto Rico Senate President Eduardo Bhatia’s Chief of Staff. We were both delegates for Hilary Clinton at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia as members of the LGBTQ community. Even though our encounters have been brief since then, I have perceived Gina’s passion for justice, gender equity and promoting a more secure world for the LGBTQ community. This appointment was a victory for our LGBTQ community, women and the Latino community in the U.S.
Another significant accomplishment in Puerto Rico happened last week when Daniela Arroyo González became the first transgender woman to compete in Miss Universe Puerto Rico.
Daniela has been chosen to compete in the Puerto Rico Miss Universe contest for the first time. I met Daniela in 2018 when we were participating in a runway fashion show fundraiser to raise money and awareness for the LGBTQ community on the island. Daniela is well known in the LGBTQ community in Puerto Rico after being part of a federal lawsuit against Puerto Rico’s government, requesting the authority to change the gender designation in her birth certificate. People in Puerto Rico today can change their genders on their birth certificates. As executive director of the LGBTQ advisory board of the governor of Puerto Rico, I worked with the Department of Health’s Vital Statistics Office to create the local guidelines to allow trans people on the island this change by only bringing a medical certificate.
Daniela’s participation in the beauty pageant is another significant victory for the LGBTQ community, Latinas and women’s movement on the island. It is even more critical when Puerto Rico is the number one jurisdiction in the U.S. in hate crimes against the LGBTQ community and number one in gender-based violence crimes against women. According to Human Rights Campaign’s statistics, a woman is murdered in Puerto Rico by her partner every seven days. In 2020, six of the 44 deaths of trans and gender nonconforming people in the U.S. were in Puerto Rico. These deaths represent most of the murders of trans people that happened in the U.S. in 2020.
Gender-based violence has also become even more common in Puerto Rico, with at least 5,517 female victims recorded, according to the Gender Equality Observatory. Daniela’s representation gives the strength and necessary visibility that trans women on the Island need.
Third but not least, we have Villano Antillano, the sensation of the moment. Villano is a 27-year-old trans Puerto Rican woman that has recently become one of the most iconic Spanish-language rappers by making memorable worldwide appearances in Spain, Argentina, Mexico and Puerto Rico.
In 2022, Villano launched to fame with her collaboration with Argentine producer, Bizarrap. Her music has reached the Billboard Argentina Hot 100 and Billboard Spain Hot 100, and she is the first trans and nonbinary artist to get the Top 50: Global on Spotify charts. Last week, Villano was nominated for “Premio Lo Nuestro,” becoming the first trans artist in the awards’ women’s category for Breakthrough Female Artist of the Year. The iconic Premio Lo Nuestro is a Spanish-language award show honoring the best Latin music of the year.
I met Villano a few years ago in 2015, and I witnessed her passion for music and women’s rights since day one. I had the privilege to learn from her how to become more aware of the struggles of Puerto Ricans, trans women and the necessity of creating more safe spaces for women in Puerto Rico. Congratulations Villano.
These victories send a solid message to young people everywhere: LGBTQ people, women and Latinas can dream bigger and honestly believe anything is possible. The above is a tangible reminder to our youth generations that every single vote matter and that expanding society to integrate more voices is what real democracy is all about. Seeing characters serving in power positions like judges, getting nominated for music awards, or winning beauty pageants, gives LGBTQ youth the hope that they can make it too. These three wonderful and talented women will allow future generations to dream and aspire to be anything they want.
Thank you, Gina, thank you, Daniela, and thank you, Villano, for allowing us to dream, dream of becoming, and succeed.
Fox News tries to smear Buttigieg as a pedophile
Fake news outlet links Transportation Sec’y to disgraced College Park mayor
Anyone with more than three brain cells knows that Fox News is a right-wing propaganda arm of the Republican Party that is losing viewers in droves to even more unhinged outlets spouting anti-American conspiracy theories.
So we have become accustomed to Fox’s lies, but today’s attack on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is so grotesque that the normal response of ignoring their nonsense must be set aside.
The Fox News headline reads, “Maryland mayor facing child porn charges previously said Pete Buttigieg was his mentor.”
The story refers to gay College Park, Md. Mayor Patrick Wojahn, who resigned this week and was arrested on 56 charges related to child pornography. It’s a shocking and sad story and plays into the worst slurs about the LGBTQ community. And Fox News is leading the homophobic charge, using a 2019 Washington Blade interview with Wojahn in which he cites Buttigieg as a mentor as ammunition. Fox News, in its crude headline, insinuates that because Wojahn viewed Buttigieg as a mentor, Buttigieg must somehow be implicated in child porn.
Yes, the two were acquainted, which shouldn’t be surprising given they were both gay mayors. Indeed, as an elected public official, Wojahn has met many people, including presidents, House Speakers, and me. Are we all to blame for Wojahn’s alleged crimes? Linking Buttigieg to Wojahn in a prominent headline along with the words “child porn” is a blatant attempt at smearing Buttigieg as a pedophile — the absolute worst attack on a senior gay public official. It’s disgusting and reckless. Given Fox’s problems with libel lawsuits these days, you’d think they would be more careful. Karma’s a bitch as they say; let’s hope Fox’s comeuppance arrives with a multi-billion dollar judgement in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit. They deserve worse for what they’ve done to Buttigieg today.
If there’s anyone left at Fox News with an ounce of integrity or decency, they should remove this story and apologize to Buttigieg. Surely, we can engage and debate with our political rivals without stooping to these baseless, soulless attacks. Buttigieg is a veteran and a father and deserves better from a so-called news outlet with a national platform like Fox.
You can email the author of the beneath-contempt hit piece, Cameron Cawthorne, at [email protected].
Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
I came to Washington to work in the Carter administration
Celebrating a decent and honorable president
I had the honor of working in the Carter administration. It was not something I even thought about when he won the presidency in 1976.
Sen. Henry ‘Scoop’ Jackson (D-Wash.) won the New York Democratic primary, but his campaign was faltering. Then-Mayor Abe Beame endorsed Jimmy Carter. Beame was the fourth big city mayor to do so, but his being Jewish made his endorsement all the more important. The year 1976 was also when Rep. Bella Abzug (D-N.Y.) was running in a Senate primary and I volunteered in her campaign. At the time, I was Citywide Coordinator Local Government in the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services. It was an interesting time. I attended the Democratic National Convention, held in New York, and saw Carter nominated. Abzug then lost her primary, in a close race, to Patrick Moynihan.
As the general election began, I was asked to be one of the liaisons to the Carter campaign from the mayor’s office. I spent many evenings, on my own time, in Carter’s New York campaign office. Even after he won, I never thought about serving in his administration and was very happy working in New York. But as anyone in politics can tell you, things often change quickly.
In 1977, Abzug decided to run for mayor. I ended up leaving the Beame administration to become her deputy campaign manager. It was the title she offered me to leave Beame, who was running for re-election. Bella and Beame both lost in the first round of the primary. The run-off was between Mario Cuomo and Ed Koch. My first and only mention on the front page of the New York Times, above the fold left hand column, was when I went to work as field director for Cuomo. When Koch won, he let me know through an intermediary I was persona non grata in city government as long as he was mayor.
Abzug invited me to go with her to the White House when she presented the final report from the Houston Women’s Conference to the president. Being unemployed, I walked around the White House handing out my resume; we still used paper in those days. Abzug kept whispering in my ear, “don’t you dare give it to the president.” Well not the president, but one of the people I gave it to, did respond. Six weeks later I was hired to be executive director of the White House Conference on Handicapped Individuals Implementation Unit. So I moved to Washington to begin an exciting two years. Turned out it was the beginning of a whole new life for me, including coming out. I never looked back.
During his campaign, Carter had promised to implement the recommendations of the White House Conference on the Handicapped held during the Ford administration. Carter, above all else, was a decent man. In so many ways his presidency is underrated and he doesn’t get the credit he should.
Kai Bird wrote in the New York Times about a host of Carter’s successes. “He delivered the Camp David peace accords between Egypt and Israel, the SALT II arms control agreement, normalization of diplomatic and trade relations with China and immigration reform. He made the principle of human rights a cornerstone of U.S. foreign policy, planting the seeds for the unraveling of the Cold War in Eastern Europe and Russia.” In addition, “He deregulated the airline industry, paving the way for middle-class Americans to fly for the first time in large numbers, and he deregulated natural gas, laying the groundwork for our current energy independence. He worked to require seatbelts or airbags, which would go on to save 9,000 American lives each year. He inaugurated the nation’s investment in research on solar energy and was one of the first presidents to warn us about the dangers of climate change. He rammed through the Alaska Land Act, tripling the size of the nation’s protected wilderness areas. He appointed more African Americans, Hispanics and women to the federal bench, substantially increasing their numbers.”
Jimmy Carter was only a one-term president. Today, he is known for having the most relevant post-presidency. He lost his reelection campaign for many reasons. One, Ted Kennedy ran against him in a primary and though losing, hurt Carter’s chances for reelection. Then the Iranian hostage crisis, which lasted for 444 days and Carter’s Rose Garden strategy, not going out and campaigning until the hostages were released. The Iranians didn’t release them until 12:01 on the day Ronald Reagan was inaugurated.
Again, above all, Jimmy Carter will be remembered as a decent and honorable man.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Republicans are a mess: Praise the Lord
Democrats must unite to win in 2024
In some ways it is so gratifying to see what a mess the current Republican Party, or Party of Trump, is in. It will be up to the few rational Republicans, seems there are very few left, to clean up the mess if they want a party they can call their own in in the future.
That being said, as a Democrat, my hope is they won’t get around to cleaning it up until after the 2024 elections. Clearly, when you turn your party over to misfits like Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) whose own family thinks he is nuts, Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.); you get the mess you have today. Add to that those crazies in leadership like Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), and chaos ensues. These are people with one goal, to disrupt the process. Yet they have no idea what they want to replace it with. They want headlines, no matter what. They want to destroy American democracy as we know it today, but don’t understand they wouldn’t survive the chaos that would follow.
Now Democrats have their own crazies in Congress, but there is a difference. Democratic crazies do have a platform, much of which is good. They just don’t really understand how to get it done within the parameters of the government. They don’t like to accept to make progress you have to work incrementally. They haven’t accepted the founders of the country set up a government requiring compromise to get what they want done. So, they often appear to be working against their own best interests. But they are not out to create chaos in the country; they are not out to bring down our democracy.
I have been a Democrat all my life only rarely voting for a Republican. When I did, I almost always ended up being disappointed. I even helped a Republican candidate for mayor in D.C. develop their platform, only to find they weren’t willing to put in the hard work to win. I do have some close Republican friends who I meet with regularly. We manage to share a meal, talk about and debate the issues, and do what should be the norm; agree to disagree, but respectfully.
I once wrote an open letter to Ivanka Trump, hoping she may be a stabilizing influence on her insane father. Clearly, like other times I put my faith in a Republican, that didn’t work out very well. It has become clear no one could have brought any sense of decency to Trump who was more of a sexist, racist, homophobic pig than any of us who had met him years earlier in New York ever suspected.
That brings me back to the Republican Party and why it being a mess could be great for Democrats in 2024. It is clear about 30-35 percent of the party still support Trump. How that is possible is amazing, but it is fact. What that does is make it clear to any rational Republican office holder, or candidate, they need that 35 percent of their party to win elections. What we saw in 2022 is rational Republicans lost primaries to Trumpers, and then Trumpers lost to Democrats in the general election. We need those Trumpers to win a few more primaries, especially in states where Democratic senators are up for election. A few more Herschel Walkers and Mehmet Oz’s need to win their Republican primaries.
So, as we begin the 2024 election cycle it will be crucial for Democrats, including our far-left wing, to unite if we are to win. Let’s not piss away money on races we can’t win, and let’s not give primary challenges to candidates who can. Let’s develop a platform which focuses on the voters we need to win. Let’s talk about jobs, education opportunities, climate change and healthcare. We can also talk about a woman’s right to control her own body, civil rights, LGBTQ+ rights and fighting for our democracy; those issues worked in 2022.
There will be some benchmark races in 2023 including a judicial race in Wisconsin, the state Senate races in Virginia and legislative races in New Jersey. The results will give us an understanding of whether we are on the right track for 2024. All those races are winnable. Virginia is purple and Wisconsin is purple and schizophrenic, considering they elected both Sens Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson.
If we do this right, and Republicans continue to be a mess, Democrats will win.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
LGBTQ Puerto Rican women are making history in 2023
