Transgender pilot blazes trail in India

Otto Lilienthal, the world’s first pilot, once said that to invent an airplane is nothing. To build one is something, but to fly is everything.

Despite several challenges, Adam Harry, India’s first transgender pilot, is proving that the sky is the limit.

When Harry was a child, his father gave him a plane toy. That toy fascinated him so much that he dreamed of one day becoming a pilot. Harry is the first pilot in India who has come out as trans, but coming out as trans was a journey that was full of problems.

Harry was studying in school when he first came out as a trans person. He told his friends about his gender identity, but it was something they did not understand because of a lack of awareness about gender possibilities. For Harry’s friends, it was new. It was impossible and probably a joke for them. Harry’s friends soon started to treat him differently.

According to the 2011 Census, India has 488,000 trans people. Since the British colonial era, the trans community has faced discrimination, prosecution and isolation. Even after the Supreme Court’s verdict to recognize trans people as the third gender in 2014 and the passing of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act in 2019, a lack of awareness and acceptance persists in the country.

Harry was 17 when he first told his family, neighbors and other relatives about his gender identity. His parents thought it must be a disease and there should be a treatment that could cure him. They visited various doctors who claimed that they had treated patients like Harry and that their treatment could fix him.

“They (parents) did not have much idea about transgender people,” said Harry during an interview with the Washington Blade.

But it was not the only problem Harry had to face. Becoming a pilot in India is a privilege, and not many people from middle-class homes can afford it because the courses are expensive.

Harry’s middle-class family had limited resources to pursue his dream. He worked different jobs, but they were not enough.

It costs an average of $48,000 to become a small aircraft pilot in India, and the cost is much higher to obtain a commercial pilot license. But coming out as a trans person and becoming a pilot created another issue for Harry.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, a government body that regulates civil aviation in India, denied Harry a license to fly. DGCA based the decision on gender dysphoria and hormone replacement therapy.

“I faced lots of difficulties when I was going through a medical test,” said Harry. “So getting a license in India was the hardest part when comes to a transgender person.”

Harry was female at birth, but underwent sex-reassignment surgery in 2021. He had to face extensive medical examinations, and Harry ultimately failed the test after doctors asked him several transphobic questions.

The DCGA asked Harry to go through the medical test again once he completed his therapy, but it is impossible because he would need this treatment throughout his life.

The denial of Harry’s license came up in the Upper House of the Indian Parliament. Minister of State for Aviation V. K. Singh said the DGCA does not have any restrictions on a trans person obtaining a pilot license. He also noted hormone therapy does not disqualify a person from flying.

“Use of hormonal replacement therapy is not a disqualifying criteria if the applicant has no adverse symptoms or reactions,” Singh said. “However, flying duties are not permitted while the dose of hormonal treatment is being stabilized or until an adequate physiological response has been achieved and the dose no longer needs to be changed.”

The minister further stated the norms are in line with Federal Aviation Administration and European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

Harry’s story started a discussion within Indian aviation, and the DGCA in 2022 announced a new policy that says trans people who have completed transition-related therapy or have undergone sex reassignment surgery can be declared fit to fly. The new framework also allows any ongoing hormone therapy and will not be a ground for disqualification.

Harry loves his country and wants to fly for Indian airlines, but he has faced challenges in the country that include being a trans pilot. He now prefers to work with U.S-based or European airlines because they are more trans-friendly.

“Right now, I have received a scholarship from Delta Air lines. I am still trying to get an interview with Delta,” said Harry while talking with the Blade. “Probably once I complete my CPL (Commercial Pilot License), I will try reaching out to airlines companies across the world. I personally prefer airlines companies in the United States, because they are more trans friendly than aviation companies in India.”

Harry told the Blade that Indigo and Air India are among the Indian airlines that do celebrate Pride, but he questioned whether these companies are actually trans-friendly in terms of employment.

“I will still try in India, but I mostly prefer the US when it comes to employment,” said Harry.

He also encouraged fellow trans people who may want to become pilots in India.

“Keep trying for your dreams. Maybe this whole world will be against you, but whatever happens, it may take some more time till we will be comparable to others,” said Harry. “We are not that privileged, it will be very difficult, and roads to our success will be very complicated. Keep trying, and one day, we will achieve our dream and will proudly say that we made a change in our society.”

