Check out these D.C. Black Pride events

Pride festivities in the capital city will kick off this weekend with D.C. Black Pride. Below is a partial list of events you can attend to get your energy revved up for a month of activities:

Welcome To DC Happy Hour will be on Thursday, May 25 at 4 p.m. at 640 Rhode Island Ave., N.E. This kickoff event will allow guests to drink and mingle with friends while celebrating Black Pride. There will be music by DJ MoMoney. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

The 4th Annual DC Black Pride Unity Ball will be at 7 p.m. at Renaissance Washington, D.C. The Capitol Ballroom Council in collaboration with Icon Charles West, Legends Twiggy Garcon, Duante’ Balenciaga, and Domo Alpha Omega will come together to celebrate D.C.’s ballroom community. There will be more than $3,000 in cash prizes across various categories. For more details, visit DC Black Pride’s website.

For The Culture Brunch Cruise will be on Friday, May 27 at 12 p.m. at 580 Water St. This Saturday Morning at the DC Wharf will have food, bottomless drinks, and amazing music. Tickets start at $125 and include bottomless mimosas, bottomless Bloody Marys, a brunch buffet, sounds by DJ Obie, and a live performance by Le’Andria Johnson. Le’Andria will be performing on Deck 1.

Rainbow Row: Organization & Vendor Expo will be at 5 p.m. at Renaissance Washington, D.C. Downtown. This event will be a vendor and organizations expo to support the Black community. For more details, visit DC Black Pride’s website.

DMV Black Pride Gospel Explosion 23 will be on Sunday, May 28 at 3:30 p.m. at The Community Church of Washington, D.C. United Church of Christ. There will be music performances from DMV gospel artists, churches, singers and the DMVP Mass Choir. Offerings collected at this event will be donated to a local nonprofit. For more information, contact Deidre Gay at 301-383-3850.

The Finale Rooftop Day Party will be on Sunday, May 28 at 4 p.m. at Twelve After Twelve. This indoor and outdoor experience will feature multiple rooms with multiple DJs and drink specials. Advance tickets cost $15. For more details, email [email protected]

Pride Super Party (Wet Dreamz) will be at 10 p.m. at The Park at 14th. This event will be hosted by Daryl Wilson Promotions. There will be a stage show, food trucks, frozen drinks and more. For more details, visit Daryl Wilson’s Instagram.

Brunch & Babes: 2nd Annual DC Black Pride Iconic Drag Brunch will be at 12 p.m. at Hook Hall. This event will be hosted by the iconic Sophia McIntosh and feature the icons of “Atlanta” including Stasha Sanchez Garcon and Raquell Lord Balenciaga. There will also be appearances from Exotic Lord Mugler, Syria Synclaire, Paris Brooks-Bonet Ebony and Haven Garcon. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

PRIDE In The Park will be on Monday, May 29 at 12 p.m. at Fort Dupont Park. At this festival, guests will be treated to free food, games, axe throwing, henna tattoos, and more, all for free. There will be a lineup of performers, including Reesa Renee, Deja B. and Meeche Korrect. The event will be hosted by Royce and MC Boom.