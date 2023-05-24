Out & About
Check out these D.C. Black Pride events
Here’s where to celebrate Blackness and queerness in the city
Pride festivities in the capital city will kick off this weekend with D.C. Black Pride. Below is a partial list of events you can attend to get your energy revved up for a month of activities:
Welcome To DC Happy Hour will be on Thursday, May 25 at 4 p.m. at 640 Rhode Island Ave., N.E. This kickoff event will allow guests to drink and mingle with friends while celebrating Black Pride. There will be music by DJ MoMoney. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
The 4th Annual DC Black Pride Unity Ball will be at 7 p.m. at Renaissance Washington, D.C. The Capitol Ballroom Council in collaboration with Icon Charles West, Legends Twiggy Garcon, Duante’ Balenciaga, and Domo Alpha Omega will come together to celebrate D.C.’s ballroom community. There will be more than $3,000 in cash prizes across various categories. For more details, visit DC Black Pride’s website.
For The Culture Brunch Cruise will be on Friday, May 27 at 12 p.m. at 580 Water St. This Saturday Morning at the DC Wharf will have food, bottomless drinks, and amazing music. Tickets start at $125 and include bottomless mimosas, bottomless Bloody Marys, a brunch buffet, sounds by DJ Obie, and a live performance by Le’Andria Johnson. Le’Andria will be performing on Deck 1.
Rainbow Row: Organization & Vendor Expo will be at 5 p.m. at Renaissance Washington, D.C. Downtown. This event will be a vendor and organizations expo to support the Black community. For more details, visit DC Black Pride’s website.
DMV Black Pride Gospel Explosion 23 will be on Sunday, May 28 at 3:30 p.m. at The Community Church of Washington, D.C. United Church of Christ. There will be music performances from DMV gospel artists, churches, singers and the DMVP Mass Choir. Offerings collected at this event will be donated to a local nonprofit. For more information, contact Deidre Gay at 301-383-3850.
The Finale Rooftop Day Party will be on Sunday, May 28 at 4 p.m. at Twelve After Twelve. This indoor and outdoor experience will feature multiple rooms with multiple DJs and drink specials. Advance tickets cost $15. For more details, email [email protected]
Pride Super Party (Wet Dreamz) will be at 10 p.m. at The Park at 14th. This event will be hosted by Daryl Wilson Promotions. There will be a stage show, food trucks, frozen drinks and more. For more details, visit Daryl Wilson’s Instagram.
Brunch & Babes: 2nd Annual DC Black Pride Iconic Drag Brunch will be at 12 p.m. at Hook Hall. This event will be hosted by the iconic Sophia McIntosh and feature the icons of “Atlanta” including Stasha Sanchez Garcon and Raquell Lord Balenciaga. There will also be appearances from Exotic Lord Mugler, Syria Synclaire, Paris Brooks-Bonet Ebony and Haven Garcon. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
PRIDE In The Park will be on Monday, May 29 at 12 p.m. at Fort Dupont Park. At this festival, guests will be treated to free food, games, axe throwing, henna tattoos, and more, all for free. There will be a lineup of performers, including Reesa Renee, Deja B. and Meeche Korrect. The event will be hosted by Royce and MC Boom.
Out & About
Get ready for Trans Pride in D.C.
Full day of workshops planned
DC-Baltimore Pride @ Work will host “Trans Pride Washington DC” on Saturday, May 20 at 9:30 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library.
This year’s Trans Pride event is organized by a group of dedicated volunteers looking to revitalize the event since the onset of the pandemic. Following in the footsteps of Trans Pride in DC founder, SaVanna Wanzer, this event will feature workshops, panel discussions, art activities for youth, a resource fair and much more.
Some of the workshops include: “Living History of Trans Pride DC,” “Trans Liberation: Where Do We Go From Here?,” “Name & Gender Name Change Clinic” hosted by Whitman-Walker Health, and the Engendered Spirit Award Ceremony.
To access the event’s full agenda, visit Trans Pride, Washington DC’s website.
Out & About
DCATS to host session for partners of trans folks
Transmasculine Society holds support workshop
DC Area Transmasculine Society will host “Support for Partners of Trans Folks: A Space to Share, Process, and Connect” on Saturday, May 20 at 2:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Library.
This workshop will create a safe, confidential space for partners of trans and nonbinary folx to share their experiences, talk through related thoughts and feelings, and build community. The session will focus on partners’ evolving sense of self, with discussion of their internal perceptions and how these may relate to external relationships with partners, friends, family, etc.
This event is free and guests can reserve a spot on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: May 19-25
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, May 19
Center Aging: Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests can bring a beverage of choice. For more information, contact [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTGQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at Puro Gusto. This event is ideal for making new friends in the LGBTQ community and enjoying the bottomless happy hour specials at Puro Gusto. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, May 20
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. LGBTQ People of Color come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment free. There are all sorts of activities like watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others. For more details, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
South Asian Support Group will be at 1:30 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for South Asian-identified LGBTQ individuals to come and talk about anything affecting them. It’s a secure, judgment-free environment to discuss relationships, sexuality, health, well-being, identity, culture, religion, or anything that is on your mind. For more details, email [email protected].
Sunday, May 21
AfroCode DC will be at 4 p.m. at Decades DC. This event will be an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Brewed Up Drag Brunch will be at 11 a.m. at Red Bear Brewing Co. The event will be hosted by Desiree Dik and there will be a new cast and theme. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, May 22
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Queer Book Club will be at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. This month’s reading is “Anger is a Gift” by Mark Oshiro. For more details, email [email protected].
Tuesday, May 23
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just know that you’re not 100% cis. For more details, email [email protected].
Pride on the Patio Events will host “LGBTQ+ Social Mixer” at 5:30 p.m. at Showroom. Dress is casual, fancy, or comfortable and guests are encouraged to bring the most authentic you to chat, laugh, and get a little crazy. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, May 24
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Asexual and Aromantic Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. For more details, email [email protected].
Thursday, May 25
DC Anti-violence Project Open Meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The primary mission of the DC Anti-Violence Project is to reduce violence against LGBT individuals (and those perceived as LGBT) through community outreach, education, and monitoring cases to ensure that the rights and dignity of LGBT victims are respected and protected. For more information, visit Facebook and Twitter.
Blade names recipients of two summer fellowships
D.C. Black Pride celebration set for May 26-29
Check out these D.C. Black Pride events
PHOTOS: Equality Prince William Pride
Target moves Pride merchandise to back of stores in some Southern states
Anti-LGBTQ Republican Sen. Tim Scott enters 2024 presidential race
Transgender youth dies by suicide in N.H.
Bill to repeal Md. sodomy law to take effect without governor’s signature
After homophobic assault at an Ind. middle school, family seeks justice and accountability
White House announces new initiatives on homelessness and mental health
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Politics2 days ago
Anti-LGBTQ Republican Sen. Tim Scott enters 2024 presidential race
-
New Hampshire2 days ago
Transgender youth dies by suicide in N.H.
-
Maryland5 days ago
Bill to repeal Md. sodomy law to take effect without governor’s signature
-
Indiana5 days ago
After homophobic assault at an Ind. middle school, family seeks justice and accountability
-
The White House5 days ago
White House announces new initiatives on homelessness and mental health
-
European Union2 days ago
Student brutally beaten in Ireland because he is gay
-
Photos3 days ago
PHOTOS: PrEP for Pride
-
Sports3 days ago
Vice president meets Brittney Griner before first game back