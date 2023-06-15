World Bank urged to suspend loans to Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law

More than 100 advocacy groups on Thursday urged the World Bank to suspend loans to Uganda in response to the enactment of the country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act.

“We write to underscore the position of Uganda’s Convening for Equality (CFE) which has urged the World Bank to take action, including by stopping payment on current loans to Uganda and suspending future lending in Uganda until the law is struck down by the Constitutional Court,” reads a letter that 170 organizations sent to World Bank President Ajay Banga. “We also urge that such World Bank action be made public.”

The letter states “such decisive action is necessary given board-mandated policies that govern the World Bank.”

“For example, the Environmental and Social Framework requires that countries ensure that ‘adverse impacts do not fall disproportionately on the disadvantaged or vulnerable, and they are not disadvantaged in sharing any development benefits and opportunities resulting from the project.’ The World Bank Directive on Addressing Risks and Impacts on Disadvantaged or Vulnerable Individuals or Groups and the Good Practice Note on Non-Discrimination: Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) require that the bank assess, mitigate and avoid exclusion and discriminatory impact based on sexual orientation and gender identity,” it reads.

“Furthermore, such actions are necessary in order to send a strong message to several other countries currently considering similar discriminatory legislation that the World Bank will live up to its own values and rhetoric and will comply with its own policies regarding the importance of inclusivity as a driver of economic development,” adds the letter.

The Human Rights Campaign, the Council for Global Equality, ILGA World, Outright International, Planned Parenthood Global and Rainbow Railroad are among the organizations that signed the letter.

World Bank postponed $90 million loan to Uganda in 2014

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on May 29 signed the Anti-Homosexuality Act that contains a death penalty provision for “aggravated homosexuality.”

The Washington Blade this week reported the law, which has been challenged in Uganda’s Constitutional Court, has already prompted HIV/AIDS service organizations to suspend services and companies to pull out of the country. The Biden-Harris administration has also said it will “evaluate” the law’s implications and how it may impact U.S. aid to Uganda.

Then-World Bank President Jim Yong Kim in 2014 postponed a $90 million loan to the Ugandan government in response to Museveni’s decision to sign a version of the Anti-Homosexuality Act that did not contain a death penalty provision. (The Constitutional Court later struck down the law on a technicality.)

Kim’s decision to postpone the loan without first consulting the World Bank’s board sparked widespread criticism among board members. Advocacy groups had asked the World Bank not to fund future projects in Uganda, but they did not ask for the cancellation of existing loans.

World Bank ‘highly concerned’ over 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Act enactment

The World Bank has yet to respond to the Blade’s request for comment about calls to suspend loans to Uganda.

“The World Bank Group is highly concerned with Uganda’s enactment of the 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Act,” said the World Bank in a May 31 statement. “If implemented, the act would endanger people by placing an added barrier to vital medical care, disease screening, and precautions. Further, the act is not consistent with the values of non-discrimination and inclusion that the institution upholds. To achieve its goals of ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity, the World Bank Group places inclusive development at the forefront with a focus on all groups, especially those who are marginalized, disadvantaged or vulnerable. Development efforts supported by the World Bank Group have demonstrated that institutionalized discrimination is harmful for people, societies and countries.”