Africa
Netflix stops streaming LGBTQ-specific movies in Kenya
Company signed agreement with country’s government
Kenya and Netflix Africa have signed an agreement that ends the streaming of LGBTQ-specific movies in compliance with the country’s laws.
The agreement allowing Netflix to self-classify movies streamed in Kenya by restricting the LGBTQ-specific content was officially signed in February this year after talks that began in October 2021.
An official at Kenya’s film regulator, the Kenya Film Classification Board, told Washington Blade that Netflix has already paid for a films distribution license within the country and it is currently under processing.
“After signing the agreement, they (Netflix) are already developing a classification system that is aligned with the local classification standards so that every film on Netflix will be Kenyan ratings once it is in place,” the official said.
The Kenya Film Classification Board considers LGBTQ-specific content under the “restricted category” that is not allowed for broadcast, exhibition and distribution to the public because it glorifies, normalizes, promotes and propagates homosexuality against the law.
“The developed system must be brought to KFCB to confirm whether it generates results that are aligned with our local classification system before the board adopts the ratings,” the official stated.
The official noted the board’s technical staff is ready to offer any assistance to Netflix personnel in developing the system.
Kenya does not recognize consensual same-sex relations and they are criminalized under Section 165 of the Penal Code.
Parliament in March approved a resolution banning public discussions of LGBTQ-specific issues, including in the media. The Family Protection Bill, 2023 would impose the death penalty on LGBTQ people and criminalizes the so-called promotion of LGBTQ practices in the country.
The KFCB derives powers from the Films and Stage Act to regulate the exhibition, distribution, possession, or broadcasting of content to the public.
“Basically, we were given authority by the government to introduce classification for broadcasters, video-on-demand and over-the-top media services,” the official said.
Live programming and news, however, are exempted from the board’s content classification.
The rapid growth in digital technology has also prompted the board to reconsider effective ways of classifying and regulating films streamed on numerous digital platforms like video-on-demand services.
There is, for example, a proposed law dubbed Kenya Film Bill that seeks to empower the KFCB in its film classification and regulation duties in this digital era.
The proposal would recognize the board’s key roles of regulating the creation, broadcasting, distribution, possession, and exhibition of films through the issuance of licenses to filmmakers, distributors and exhibitors. It would also affirm the KFCB’s mandate in classifying films under different categories, such as films that are either restricted or prohibited in Kenya.
The board is also targeting other video-on-demand streaming platforms in restricting LGBTQ-specific content in Kenya apart from reaching a deal with Netflix.
“We have already initiated talks with Showmax and the local Safaricom and Viusasa platforms with such video-on-demand services, among other platforms considered as distributors of this streaming content,” the KFCB official said.
The board’s push for the streaming platforms to self-classify movies in line with Kenyan laws makes it easy for its officials to monitor compliance.
Kenya and Egypt have the highest number of Netflix subscriptions in Africa.
Egypt’s media regulator in September 2022 had warned the streaming platform and Disney+ against broadcasting LGBTQ-specific such content as it breached its “societal values.”
Uganda is the latest African country to join Egypt and Kenya in banning the broadcasting of LGBTQ-specific content after the signing of the Anti-Homosexuality Act with a death penalty provision for “aggravated homosexuality.”
This prompted DStv-Uganda owned by South Africa’s MultiChoice Company to stop airing movies with LGBTQ-specific content in compliance with the new law.
Broadcasting or showcasing LGBTQ-specific movies in Kenya by filmmakers has on several occasions put them at loggerheads with the KFCB.
The board in September 2021 banned a gay documentary, “I Am Samuel,” that a local filmmaker produced. The KFCB termed it “blasphemous” because it promoted “values that are in dissonance with our constitution, culture, values, and norms.”
The documentary, nevertheless, has been screened at more than 25 film festivals around the world and streamed on iTunes, Vimeo and other international platforms.
The government’s move to ban the documentary attracted criticism from filmmakers and rights groups who termed the decision as an abuse of the freedom of expression that the Kenyan Constitution guarantees. Kenyan courts dismissed their petition that challenged the ban.
Apart from Netflix and the Kenya Film Classification Board signing an agreement restricting the streaming of LGBTQ-specific movies within Kenya, the two parties have also been engaging to ensure children in the country are not exposed to harmful content online.
Africa
Eswatini Supreme Court rules government must allow advocacy group to register
Registrar of Companies in 2019 denied organization’s request
The Eswatini Supreme Court on June 16 ruled the government must allow an LGBTQ and intersex rights organization to legally register.
The Registrar of Companies in 2019 denied Eswatini Sexual and Gender Minorities’s request on grounds it advocates for LGBTQ and intersex rights that are illegal.
Eswatini Sexual and Gender Minorities in 2020 petitioned the Supreme Court to hear their case. Eswatini Sexual and Gender Minorities in 2022 appealed a ruling that dismissed it.
“Once again, the judiciary has reminded the executive branch of government and its functionaries of the importance of Section 33 of the Constitution,” said Melusi Simelane, who filed the case on behalf of Eswatini Sexual and Gender Minorities, in a statement. “This is a monumental judgement and a constant reminder to the executive to exercise its powers with restraint and pay close attention to the rights and liberties of every citizen. We now hope the minister will make a decision that will be remembered in history as protecting the rights of the marginalized LGBTIQ+ citizens of Eswatini without prejudice.”
The ruling directs the government to respond to the group’s request within 60 days.
Africa
World Bank urged to suspend loans to Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law
HRC among 170 letter signatories
More than 100 advocacy groups on Thursday urged the World Bank to suspend loans to Uganda in response to the enactment of the country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act.
“We write to underscore the position of Uganda’s Convening for Equality (CFE) which has urged the World Bank to take action, including by stopping payment on current loans to Uganda and suspending future lending in Uganda until the law is struck down by the Constitutional Court,” reads a letter that 170 organizations sent to World Bank President Ajay Banga. “We also urge that such World Bank action be made public.”
The letter states “such decisive action is necessary given board-mandated policies that govern the World Bank.”
“For example, the Environmental and Social Framework requires that countries ensure that ‘adverse impacts do not fall disproportionately on the disadvantaged or vulnerable, and they are not disadvantaged in sharing any development benefits and opportunities resulting from the project.’ The World Bank Directive on Addressing Risks and Impacts on Disadvantaged or Vulnerable Individuals or Groups and the Good Practice Note on Non-Discrimination: Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) require that the bank assess, mitigate and avoid exclusion and discriminatory impact based on sexual orientation and gender identity,” it reads.
“Furthermore, such actions are necessary in order to send a strong message to several other countries currently considering similar discriminatory legislation that the World Bank will live up to its own values and rhetoric and will comply with its own policies regarding the importance of inclusivity as a driver of economic development,” adds the letter.
The Human Rights Campaign, the Council for Global Equality, ILGA World, Outright International, Planned Parenthood Global and Rainbow Railroad are among the organizations that signed the letter.
World Bank postponed $90 million loan to Uganda in 2014
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on May 29 signed the Anti-Homosexuality Act that contains a death penalty provision for “aggravated homosexuality.”
The Washington Blade this week reported the law, which has been challenged in Uganda’s Constitutional Court, has already prompted HIV/AIDS service organizations to suspend services and companies to pull out of the country. The Biden-Harris administration has also said it will “evaluate” the law’s implications and how it may impact U.S. aid to Uganda.
Then-World Bank President Jim Yong Kim in 2014 postponed a $90 million loan to the Ugandan government in response to Museveni’s decision to sign a version of the Anti-Homosexuality Act that did not contain a death penalty provision. (The Constitutional Court later struck down the law on a technicality.)
Kim’s decision to postpone the loan without first consulting the World Bank’s board sparked widespread criticism among board members. Advocacy groups had asked the World Bank not to fund future projects in Uganda, but they did not ask for the cancellation of existing loans.
World Bank ‘highly concerned’ over 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Act enactment
The World Bank has yet to respond to the Blade’s request for comment about calls to suspend loans to Uganda.
A Pride month reception is scheduled to take place in D.C. on June 22.
“The World Bank Group is highly concerned with Uganda’s enactment of the 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Act,” said the World Bank in a May 31 statement. “If implemented, the act would endanger people by placing an added barrier to vital medical care, disease screening, and precautions. Further, the act is not consistent with the values of non-discrimination and inclusion that the institution upholds. To achieve its goals of ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity, the World Bank Group places inclusive development at the forefront with a focus on all groups, especially those who are marginalized, disadvantaged or vulnerable. Development efforts supported by the World Bank Group have demonstrated that institutionalized discrimination is harmful for people, societies and countries.”
Africa
Landmark Namibia Supreme Court ruling sparks anti-gay backlash
May 16 decision recognized same-sex marriages performed abroad
An exciting and transformative moment for the LGBTQ and intersex community in Namibia has been abruptly overshadowed by a barrage of homophobic opposition following a recent ruling by the country’s Supreme Court that granted recognition to same-sex marriages conducted in foreign jurisdictions.
The Supreme Court last month delivered a historic judgment, ruling same-sex marriages performed outside the country should be recognized in order to grant foreign spouses in same-sex marriages with Namibian citizens the same immigration rights afforded to opposite-sex couples.
The decision aimed to ensure equal immigration rights for these spouses, aligning with principles of equality and nondiscrimination as enshrined in the Namibian Constitution.
This landmark decision, however, has sparked a wave of opposition, with members of Parliament, prominent political figures and religious groups expressing their discontent. It has also resulted in the mushrooming of “anti-gay” groups that are spreading hate speech and violent rhetoric on social media platforms.
Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila last week said in Parliament that the “government will bring a bill to this house to seek that Parliament modifies … the relevant common law principle in order that same-sex marriages even where solemnized in countries that permit such marriages cannot be recognized in Namibia where the right to marriage is under our laws guaranteed between men and women of mature age.”
Article 14 of the Namibian Constitution states: “Men and women of full age, without any limitation due to race, color, ethnic origin, nationality, religion, creed or social or economic status shall have the right to marry and to (find) a family. They shall be entitled to equal rights as to marriage, during marriage and at its dissolution.”
Political scientist Henning Melber said while it seems some people assume this excludes same-sex marriages, the constitution does not.
“The wording does not limit equal rights to partners of the opposite sex,” he wrote in a recent opinion piece.
Furthermore, human rights activist Phil ya Nangoloh said the right to equality and nondiscrimination of LGBTQ and intersex people is permanently included in the country’s constitution.
He said various articles under Chapter 3 of the constitution — the chapter on fundamental human rights and freedoms — are shields which protect all people in Namibia without distinction of any kind.
“This right includes the right of LGBTQ+ people to sexual intercourse and marriage,” he said.
However, not everyone sees it that way.
Ephraim Nekongo of the Swapo Party Youth League, the youth wing of the ruling Swapo Party, said he rejected what he perceived as an agenda of cultural imperialism by foreign entities and the majority of Namibians neither recognize nor accept same-sex marriages or homosexuality.
“The Namibian Constitution and the will of the majority of the Namibian people must therefore be respected,” Nekongo said. “It is clear that this judgment has undermined our sacred identity as a country and a people.”
Environment, Forestry and Tourism Minister Pohamba Shifeta on Monday spoke out against homosexuality, specifically citing that sodomy is a crime under the country’s law.
He added the police should arrest those who publicly admit to being part of the LGBTQ and intersex community. Shifeta has promised to ensure that any law aimed at repealing the sodomy law is not approved.
Following allegations that the minister himself was gay, an accusation he vehemently denies, a subsequent legal action has been initiated by him against several individuals from the community who are accused of disseminating rumors about prominent leaders’ supposed homosexuality.
LGBTQ and intersex activists and allies held a press conference last week to discuss the threat of violence against the community. They acknowledged the troubling rise in hate speech, incitement of violence and hate crimes specifically targeted at LGBTQ and intersex people around the country.
A monthly drag event hosted in the country’s capital, Windhoek, the first weekend of every month was also canceled at the beginning of the month in fear of potential threats.
The polarizing conversation around rights for the LGBTQ and intersex community and the country’s apartheid-era sodomy law highlights the need for a national dialogue on LGBTQ and intersex rights, cultural diversity and constitutional interpretation. While this dialogue continues, the future of the plaintiff couples who won spousal immigration rights are once again hanging in the balance.
Home Affairs Minister Albert Kawana in response to the Supreme Court’s directive announced the ministry will refrain from processing any resident-related permits for foreign same-sex spouses married to Namibians until he receives guidance from the attorney general’s office.
The attorney general’s office in a press release said the government is currently conducting a thorough legal assessment of the judgment, taking into account its extensive legal ramifications. The statement further mentioned that the government will provide the public with an official response to the Supreme Court ruling in due course.
