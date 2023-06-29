Television
‘Casa Susanna’ reveals 1950s underground safe haven for trans women
PBS doc tells story of LGBTQ history that has long been invisible
In the 1950s and 1960s, you could lose your job, scorned by your neighbors, arrested and/or institutionalized, if you were openly trans or cross-dressed in public.
Yet, during this draconian – anti-queer time, an underground network of transgender women and cross-dressing men found a safe haven in a modest house in the Catskills in New York. For a few days, they could live in this house, known as Casa Susanna. There, they could fulfill their dreams and discover their true selves. In a rare reprieve from hiding, they could meet other people like themselves; and live and dress as women.
“Casa Susanna,” an engrossing, moving documentary, which aired on June 27 on PBS’s “American Experience,” offers a revealing look into this underground network. The doc, directed by filmmaker Sebastian Lifshitz (“Wild Side,” “Little Girl), and executive produced by Cameo George, tells the story of a chapter of LGBTQ history that has long been invisible. “Casa Susanna” will stream on PBS platforms, including pbs.org and the PBS App, through July 26.
The documentary uses a trove of color photos of the people who sought refuge at Casa Susanna, archival footage and personal remembrances to tell its story.
The photos of life at Casa Susanna were found by collectors Michael Hurst and Robert Swope at a New York flea market. In 2005, Hurst and Swope published the photos in a book titled “Casa Susanna.”
Queer icon Harvey Fierstein wrote a play “Casa Valentina” that was inspired by Casa Susanna. The play was performed on Broadway in 2014.
In the documentary, we learn about what queer life was like at Casa Susanna from four people who were there in mid-century.
This isn’t a fast-paced, action-packed doc. But, it’s far from a “teachable moment. Watching “Casa Susanna” is like seeing photos of long-lost relatives.
The 137-minute doc’s slow pace is captivating. “Casa Susanna,” now, is just a few empty buildings. But in its heyday, it pulsed with queers.
In other places in the Catskills, hetero Borscht belt comedians entertained. At Casa Susanna, trans women and cross-dressing men performed. Not always as showbiz stars. Often, they dressed as who they wanted to be: ordinary women such as housewives.
The most moving story is that of nonagenarian Katherine Cummings. At the film’s beginning, Cummings, a trans woman, visits the old Casa Susanna buildings. Though, all that’s visible are the facades of empty buildings, she recognizes the theater where trans women and cross-dressing men performed decades earlier. Cummings was born in Scotland in 1935, and raised in Australia. Born as a man, she moved to Toronto. From there, she went to Casa Susanna to meet people like herself. While she lived as a man, she was named John. As John, she married and had three children. Cummings died in 2022. The documentary is dedicated to her.
“People used to love to be here,” Cummings says, “They had total freedom. A total chance to be themselves.”
Another elder, Diana Merry-Shapiro, a trans woman born in 1939, tells an engaging story. She was born in an Iowa farm town and later lived in California and New York. During her life as a man, Merry-Shapiro, then named David, married a woman and was a cross-dresser. After the marriage ended in divorce, she had gender affirmation surgery. She then married a man. After that marriage broke up, she was a computer programmer at Xerox. She married Carol, a woman, in the 1990s. The couple live in New York.
Another of the documentary’s storytellers, Betsy Wollheim, born in 1952, cisgender and president of Daw Books, is, at times, refreshingly angry. Donald Wollheim, the science fiction writer, was her father. A cross-dresser, he along with his wife (Betsy’s mother), went to Casa Susanna. This was kept secret until Betsy’s mother was dying. Betsy reveals that her father sometimes was abusive toward her. She believes this may have been because he had to be closeted about his cross-dressing.
The fourth storyteller, Gregory Bagarozy, a cisgender, hetero man, is personally connected to Casa Susanna. The (now-deceased) Marie Tonell, who co-owned Café Susanna with her spouse (the late) Tito Arriagada, was Bagarozy’s grandmother. Arriagada, first a cross-dresser, later lived as a trans woman named Susanna Valenti.
If you’re sensitive to language, be warned. Often, the people who tell their stories in “Casa Susanna” use terms that were said in the 1950s and 1960s. Words like “transvestite” and “transexual,” which aren’t used today, are used.
Though some of the storytellers in the doc, later, were in same-sex relationships, in mid-century, Casa Susanna didn’t welcome gay people. This is part of the extreme homophobia of the time of the Lavender Scare, Bagaroxy says.
“Casa Susanna” is a fascinating window into hidden queer history.
Television
‘Being Mary Tyler Moore’ a relevant, entertaining look at beloved icon
Despite lacking queer content, new doc is a fun walk down memory lane
“Being Mary Tyler Moore,” a new, 1 hour-59 minute, documentary, directed by James Adolphus, airing on HBO platforms, is a valentine to Moore. It’s impossible to resist its charms, and there’s some saltiness in the midst of its sweetness. Seeing and hearing (if only in brief clips) Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman, Betty White and other queer icons talk about, hang out with and act with Moore is well worth the watch. As are the moments when Moore forthrightly says what’s she’s thinking. Such as when she takes down David Susskind, a 1960s TV talk show host.
Moore, who died at 80 in 2017, starred in “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” two of the greatest TV sitcoms. She received a special Tony for her role in the Broadway play “Whose Life Is It Anyway?” and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her work in “Ordinary People.”
To many women and queers, Moore was a feminist and/or a queer icon.
The documentary opens with Moore’s take-down of Susskind. In a clip from a 1966 interview, Susskind asks Moore blatantly sexist questions. He bemoans the fact that, in his view, married women don’t listen to their husbands. After putting up with his condescension, Moore speaks up. Betty Friedan, author of “The Feminist Mystique” has it right, she tells Susskind. Women, Moore says, should be “a human first, a woman second, and wives and mothers third.”
There isn’t a narrator for “Being Mary Tyler Moore.” This is, at first, disconcerting. But, though the documentary might have benefitted from having a narrator, it doesn’t lack coherence. Through archival footage of televised interviews of Moore (with Rona Barrett and Dinah Shore) and audio, along with a few video clips of colleagues, friends and family talking about and interacting with Moore, we’re given a window into Moore’s life and career.
It’s fun to see clips of Moore singing and dancing with Dick Van Dyke. If you grew up watching “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” the documentary’s clips from the show will bring back fond memories. Those who’ve never watched MTM will come away with an appreciation of why their moms and grandmas loved the series. Watching Moore toss her beret in the air in the clip from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” credits, I recalled what a lifeline Mary Richards was for second wave feminists.
Though a loving portrait, the documentary doesn’t leave out Moore’s struggles with alcoholism or how dysfunctional her family was when she was a child.
Moore married Dr. Robert Levine in 1983. Levine, who was her husband until her death, was a producer of the documentary. Because of this, the documentary has charming home movies of Moore with her dogs and at her bridal shower (where Betty White takes part in roasting the bride to be).
The documentary notes Moore’s superb portrayal in “Ordinary People” of a cold, angry and grieving mother, and of a paralyzed woman in “Whose Life Is It Any Way.”
Going from the sublime to the campy, there’s a clip of Moore with Elvis Presley in the 1969 movie “Change of Habit.”
“Being Mary Tyler Moore” is insightful about the impact of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” on women. It’s disappointing that it includes little on the impact the series had on queers. Airing in the decade after Stonewall when TV portrayed LGBTQ+ people as criminals, “sick” or sissies, the series was one of the first on TV to depict being gay in a positive light. The documentary has no clip of the episode “My Brother’s Keeper.”
In that episode, broadcast when being queer was illegal in most states, Phyllis’s brother Ben visits her. Phyllis says, “I’m so relieved,” when she learns Ben won’t marry Rhoda, her nemesis, because he’s gay.
“What is a family?” asks Moore (as Mary Richards) in a clip featured in the documentary, “but people who care about you?” This line has spoken to generations of queers.
Despite my quibble with its queer quotient, this documentary is a keeper. At a time of backlash against women’s reproductive freedom and LGBTQ rights, “Being Mary Tyler Moore” is both relevant and entertaining.
Television
Outright International honors queer cast and crew of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’
Gala took place in New York on June 5
NEW YORK — LGBTQ stars and allies came out for a celebration of the global human rights organization Outright last week, showering activists from the Caribbean, Google’s philanthropy division and the out stars of “Star Trek: Discovery” with awards and applause.
“‘Star Trek: Discovery’ calls on us to do the hard thing: To remember who we are and commit ourselves to the work of realizing our collective mission of creating a multicultural and multiethnic world in which everyone’s humanity is respected, and everyone’s voice is heard, valued and needed,” said actor Wilson Cruz.
He joined Anthony Rap and Blu del Barrio on stage to accept this year’s Outspoken Award on behalf of their queer costars Mary Wiseman, Tig Notaro and Emily Coutts, executive producer Michelle Paradise and writer/director and producer Lee Rose.
“The reason why we’re being honored tonight for our storyline is because ‘Star Trek’ is a franchise that reaches around the globe,” Wilson told the Washington Blade. “’Star Trek’ has been so successful in helping to inspire people to create a better world. And so, the fact that LGBTIQ people are a part of the stories now is why we’re here today.”
“We’re honoring ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ because they have such an out and proud queer cast, and we think it links to what we do,” Maria Sjödin, executive director of Outright International, told the Blade. “Outright is all about promoting rights for people here on Earth, and what we see in ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is taking that across the galaxy, and really building on coming together. We do a lot of work at the United Nations, and we think it’s important to get as many countries as we can to agree that rights for LGBTIQ people is important. And so we see that in ‘Star Trek: Discovery.’”
$1 million in one night
The 27th annual Celebration of Courage Gala, held June 5 at the swanky Pier 60 of Chelsea Piers in Manhattan, also served as a fundraiser that generated $1 million for Outright on a single night, as Gay City News reported.
During the auction portion of the event, one attendee made a $50,000 donation; Another matched every $100 donation, dollar for dollar, with those proceeds specifically dedicated to helping activists in Uganda.
Bebe Zahara Benet, the inaugural winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and star of TLC’s “Dragnificent” and the documentary “Being BeBe,” hosted the ceremony. “I found there is power and dignity in being able to live authentically, and most importantly, I found my community, my people,” she said. “This is why Outright is so important.”
Global outreach
The night’s focus was on the work Outright does around the world, especially in countries where LGBTQ rights are under attack, from Uganda to the Eastern Caribbean, as well as Pakistan, Russia and of course, here in the U.S., especially for transgender people.
“There are so many issues that are facing trans people across the world and here in the United States,” said Rikki Nathanson, a refugee from Zimbabwe who is Outright’s senior advisor on trans issues. “And what’s happening in the United States is so heartbreaking because the United States is the first nation of the world, and we are the leaders on human rights, and to see everything that’s happening in the United States in regard to trans rights, to me, it’s disgraceful.”
Kenita Placide and Lysanne Charles of the Eastern Caribbean Alliance for Diversity and Equality, or ECADE, accepted the Felipa de Souza Award. ECADE has worked to advance the decriminalization of colonial-era sodomy laws in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Saint Kitts and Nevis.
“Where you come to vacation and where you come to visit is where I live. The realities will always be different, because what you see on your visits is not what I have to live with, 24 seven,” said Placide, who is ECADE’s executive director. She told the Blade she wishes Americans who want to help the LGBTQ communities outside the U.S. would first do their homework. “Understand the climates of where they would like to work, whether it be the Caribbean or Africa. Connect with people on the ground. So, change the mindsets in terms of approach, change the mindset in terms of how you like to connect with and what would you like to do.”
Google.org was the recipient of this year’s Outstanding Award.
When Trek worlds collide
Outright brought together not just actors from the Discovery show, but also three queer stars from “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” which has its second season premiere this week: Jess Bush, Celia Rose Gooding and Melissa Navia.
“’Star Trek’ has always had such a powerful cultural influence,” said Bush, an Australian actor who plays Nurse Christine Chapel. In this incarnation, Chapel is bisexual. “And at a time like this, when there is so much violence and separation and polarization and discrimination against members of the queer community, I think that ‘Star Trek’ has a responsibility to stand behind our friends.”
“I grew up in a time in which Blackness and queerness were approached as two separate things,” Gooding told the Blade. She plays a young Ensign Uhura and is the first queer actor to do so. “I had no idea what I was feeling until I found the content and media that represented my community authentically. I went on Tumblr and found what things meant. To be a part of the representation that I was so hungry for as a kid, there isn’t a much better feeling than that! It means a lot to me to be able to represent young, Black queer people in any iteration.”
“I have a phenomenal cast and crew and they deserve my absolute best,” Navia said, about how she worked through grief following the sudden death of her partner, Brian, just a few months before the first season of “Strange New Worlds” premiered “He was with me all throughout season one and he was with me all throughout season two. Every day I went to set, I was like, ‘I got to pull it together.’ And I did. And I think that speaks to “Star Trek.” It’s about overcoming adversity and it’s believing that you can, and then doing it.”
Navia plays the pilot of the Enterprise, Erica Ortegas, and besides flying the ship, she promises fans of her androgynous character: “Even bigger things are coming!”
Blu del Barrio came out as trans nonbinary after being cast as the nonbinary character Adira on “Discovery” in 2020. They told the Blade that since then, they have grown into their role as a role model for nonbinary viewers.
“It’s been three years, but I feel like I’m starting to understand that more,” they said. “When I started this, I didn’t know, I didn’t feel like I was doing enough. And the longer I’ve been doing it, the more I realize, like, ‘Oh, I didn’t I start my transition until I saw somebody else on screen who was trans.’ We need to see ourselves reflected.”
The fifth and final season of “Star Trek: Discovery” premieres on Paramount+ in 2024.
Celebrating queer families
“Gender identity has shifted immensely,” Julie Dorf told the Blade, reflecting on the three decades since she founded the organization that is now Outright, and how nonbinary people like del Barrio have helped bring about change in the LGBTQ community. “What’s amazing about watching queer identity shift is that it’s the young people who are actually moving us into a more expansive idea of gender. I myself have one nonbinary kid and one trans kid.”
“This new generation of ‘Star Trek’ reflects and contends with the challenges and opportunities of our time, and finds that the answers and solutions have only ever been found in each other,” Cruz said in his acceptance speech. “On ‘Discovery,’ we are the heroes of our own stories. No one saves us, we save our own lives.”
Although not a father in real life, Cruz is a mentor to del Barrio and plays one of their “space dads” alongside co-star Anthony Rapp, who is a new father with his husband, Ken Ithiphol. Their son, Rai, is now seven months old, and will be celebrating his first Pride on the West Coast.
“We are taking Rai to meet his family in California,” Rapp told the Blade after a recent performance of his off-Broadway one-man musical, “Without You.” “We are having our queer family fully embraced in the fullness of his entire family and our extended family. And on the day of New York Pride, we will actually have a Trek family gathering.”
This moment In history
The Blade asked Cruz about the challenges the community is facing this Pride month.
“It’s very easy to be distracted by this moment in history, but when we remember the courage and the effort that it took to get us to this moment, we can’t help but be inspired to continue their work,” he said. “We have to take over for Frank Kameny, for Sylvia Rivera, Marsha P. Johnson, and for all of those people who started our first Pride, who called it Pride, so we would stop being ashamed of who we are. We have to remember that work that led us to this moment. And it felt great to get the kind of result that we’ve had in the last 20 years, but that didn’t mean that the work was done. We expected this backlash. We knew this was going to happen. And so now we have to do the work of supporting all of those people who are doing the kind of work like Outright International.”
Find out more about Outright International by visiting their website here.
Television
Short-form ‘Smothered’ is long on laughs
Indie sitcom features longtime gay couple who can’t stand each other
We all know at least one couple who can never seem to get along. Whenever we spend time with them, no matter the occasion or setting, they can’t help taking jabs at each other and triangulating everyone who will listen to them into their volatile dynamic. We might sympathize with them, like them, or even love them, but we can only stand to be around them in small doses.
Which is why “Smothered,” an indie-made sitcom about a longtime gay couple who can’t stand each other and spend virtually every minute of screen time saying so in the most hateful ways possible, sounds like a terrible idea.
Created, written, and produced by its two stars, Jason Stuart and Mitch Hara, it’s the story of Ralph and Randy, a Boomer-aged married pair whose decades-old love appears to have fizzled out long ago. Apart from being gay and Jewish, they don’t have much in common, and they seem like total opposites; Ralph (Stuart) is a needy romantic still clinging to his fantasy of a happy-ever-after marriage, while Randy (Hara) is a vain and unapologetically shallow serial cheater who eagerly jumps at any opportunity to spit venom at his nebbish-y spouse. To call their relationship dysfunctional would be putting it lightly – for one thing, fighting with each other also turns them on, which leads to some amusingly uncomfortable moments – but even if it weren’t, they would still be insufferable. Why would anyone want to watch a show that essentially consists of nothing but these two sniping at each other?
That’s not a hypothetical question, because people do want to watch it – enough so, in fact, that after becoming an acclaimed hit on Amazon Prime in 2020 (due in part, undoubtedly, to the pandemic-driven need for a constant flow of easily-accessible home entertainment content), Stuart and Hara’s meagerly-budgeted, DIY-style comedy not only got the green light for a second season, but conducted a successful GoFundMe campaign to deliver it. It drops this month on Amazon Prime, Revry, and all major streaming services, with slicker production values and an expanded cast that includes recognizable guest stars.
So how did this happen? One reason, certainly, is that the show’s short-form structure – most episodes are approximately 4 to 10 minutes long – lets audiences consume it in bite-sized chunks and step away in between segments if needed. The second reason, however, is that it’s wickedly funny – which makes those little breaks not only unnecessary, but unlikely.
In the first season, “Smothered” established a format in which its two anti-romantic leads spent each episode hashing out their differences in front of an ever-changing parade of therapists – none of whom are able to last more than one session with them. It was a gimmicky-but-clever conceit that allowed the couple’s story to be told through both of their own filters while providing a great platform for Stuart and Hara, whose elaborate verbal sparring flows like a river of shiny-but-jagged jewels. Ralph and Randy are firmly established as hateful from the beginning of episode 1, and proceed to show us just how over-the-top their hatefulness is until we love them for it in spite of ourselves.
With the second season – and an expanded budget – the show breaks free of its self-imposed boundaries to become less of an exercise in “variations on a theme” improvisational comedy and more closely resemble a traditional sitcom. Picking up where the previous season left off, Ralph and Randy are finally resolved to get a divorce, but after a financial catastrophe and a subsequent brush with the law, they can’t afford it; furthermore, to qualify as residents in a new subsidized housing facility for LGBTQ elders, they must be a couple – so they are forced to continue living together. There are still a few therapists (or, in some cases, surrogate therapists) in the mix, but this time around we get to see the couple’s interactions with other characters and experience their life together first hand instead of only through the catty and quippy recaps with which they would regale their couples counselors in season one.
It’s a positive move, allowing the show to grow wider and avoid the pitfalls of sticking to a formula with enticing-yet-finite possibilities. It also allows the characters to become more fully drawn; they’re still just as horrible, but somehow, by experiencing things with them instead of only as a barrage of comedic zingers, they become more human to us, more relatable. The things we saw in them that reminded us of ourselves were part of why we laughed at them in season one, but now they are the things that help us begin to like them a little, and maybe even – can it be so? – root for them to get over themselves and rekindle the love for each other that obviously still burns inside them.
Another benefit of opening up the show’s format is the freedom to add characters who can stick around to become part of the story, like the uber-butch lesbian manager of their new housing facility (pioneering queer TV veteran Amanda Bearse in a hilariously tongue-in-cheek performance) or the hunky Latino chef (Bryan Quiros) whose coming between them might just be the thing that pushes them back together again. The biggest boon, however, is the opportunity it gives Stuart and Hara to deepen their characters, to let go of their comic ferocity – just enough of it, at any rate – and simply be real, once in a while. It makes a big difference, because while season one was a solid, funny, and deliciously snarky good time worth bingeing over a night or two, season two has evolved enough to let us see, a little more clearly, that it also has a heart. Considering that short-form narratives are still often disregarded by many audiences over their presumed insubstantiality, it’s no small feat when one proves such prejudices to be unfounded.
We don’t want to scare you away, though. Heart or no, it’s also still a fast-and-furious onslaught of bitchiness and bad behavior that will have you cringing and laughing at the same time. Likewise, while it makes a point of diversity and inclusiveness among its widened cast, it also delights in flagrantly stepping over the line into “politically incorrect” territory, skewering contemporary oversensitivity with the kind of irreverent generational humor (confusion over pronouns, anyone?) and campy stereotype that might raise a few hackles among viewers too young to remember the days when such transgressive comedic flourishes were one of our greatest weapons against the cookie-cutter conformity of the hetero-centric mainstream.
In any case, “Smothered” seems unconcerned with offending people – in fact, it almost seems to delight in doing so – and never lets any kind of “agenda” take the focus away from the absurdly vicious love/hate dramedy going on in the middle of it all. With Stuart and Hara’s playful chemistry, sharp writing, and finely-tuned acting carrying most of the weight, that’s more than enough reason to cast off any preconceptions you might have and take a dip in the “short form” pool. In this case, the water’s fine.