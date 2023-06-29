‘Casa Susanna’ reveals 1950s underground safe haven for trans women

NEW YORK — LGBTQ stars and allies came out for a celebration of the global human rights organization Outright last week, showering activists from the Caribbean, Google’s philanthropy division and the out stars of “Star Trek: Discovery” with awards and applause.

“‘Star Trek: Discovery’ calls on us to do the hard thing: To remember who we are and commit ourselves to the work of realizing our collective mission of creating a multicultural and multiethnic world in which everyone’s humanity is respected, and everyone’s voice is heard, valued and needed,” said actor Wilson Cruz.

Photo courtesy Stephanie Augello/Outright International

He joined Anthony Rap and Blu del Barrio on stage to accept this year’s Outspoken Award on behalf of their queer costars Mary Wiseman, Tig Notaro and Emily Coutts, executive producer Michelle Paradise and writer/director and producer Lee Rose.

“The reason why we’re being honored tonight for our storyline is because ‘Star Trek’ is a franchise that reaches around the globe,” Wilson told the Washington Blade. “’Star Trek’ has been so successful in helping to inspire people to create a better world. And so, the fact that LGBTIQ people are a part of the stories now is why we’re here today.”

“We’re honoring ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ because they have such an out and proud queer cast, and we think it links to what we do,” Maria Sjödin, executive director of Outright International, told the Blade. “Outright is all about promoting rights for people here on Earth, and what we see in ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is taking that across the galaxy, and really building on coming together. We do a lot of work at the United Nations, and we think it’s important to get as many countries as we can to agree that rights for LGBTIQ people is important. And so we see that in ‘Star Trek: Discovery.’”

$1 million in one night

The 27th annual Celebration of Courage Gala, held June 5 at the swanky Pier 60 of Chelsea Piers in Manhattan, also served as a fundraiser that generated $1 million for Outright on a single night, as Gay City News reported.

During the auction portion of the event, one attendee made a $50,000 donation; Another matched every $100 donation, dollar for dollar, with those proceeds specifically dedicated to helping activists in Uganda.

Bebe Zahara Benet, the inaugural winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and star of TLC’s “Dragnificent” and the documentary “Being BeBe,” hosted the ceremony. “I found there is power and dignity in being able to live authentically, and most importantly, I found my community, my people,” she said. “This is why Outright is so important.”

Global outreach

The night’s focus was on the work Outright does around the world, especially in countries where LGBTQ rights are under attack, from Uganda to the Eastern Caribbean, as well as Pakistan, Russia and of course, here in the U.S., especially for transgender people.

Rikki Nathanson (Photo by Dawn Ennis)



“There are so many issues that are facing trans people across the world and here in the United States,” said Rikki Nathanson, a refugee from Zimbabwe who is Outright’s senior advisor on trans issues. “And what’s happening in the United States is so heartbreaking because the United States is the first nation of the world, and we are the leaders on human rights, and to see everything that’s happening in the United States in regard to trans rights, to me, it’s disgraceful.”

Kenita Placide and Lysanne Charles of the Eastern Caribbean Alliance for Diversity and Equality, or ECADE, accepted the Felipa de Souza Award. ECADE has worked to advance the decriminalization of colonial-era sodomy laws in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

“Where you come to vacation and where you come to visit is where I live. The realities will always be different, because what you see on your visits is not what I have to live with, 24 seven,” said Placide, who is ECADE’s executive director. She told the Blade she wishes Americans who want to help the LGBTQ communities outside the U.S. would first do their homework. “Understand the climates of where they would like to work, whether it be the Caribbean or Africa. Connect with people on the ground. So, change the mindsets in terms of approach, change the mindset in terms of how you like to connect with and what would you like to do.”

Google.org was the recipient of this year’s Outstanding Award.

Photo courtesy of Stephanie Augello/Outright International

When Trek worlds collide

Outright brought together not just actors from the Discovery show, but also three queer stars from “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” which has its second season premiere this week: Jess Bush, Celia Rose Gooding and Melissa Navia.

“’Star Trek’ has always had such a powerful cultural influence,” said Bush, an Australian actor who plays Nurse Christine Chapel. In this incarnation, Chapel is bisexual. “And at a time like this, when there is so much violence and separation and polarization and discrimination against members of the queer community, I think that ‘Star Trek’ has a responsibility to stand behind our friends.”

“I grew up in a time in which Blackness and queerness were approached as two separate things,” Gooding told the Blade. She plays a young Ensign Uhura and is the first queer actor to do so. “I had no idea what I was feeling until I found the content and media that represented my community authentically. I went on Tumblr and found what things meant. To be a part of the representation that I was so hungry for as a kid, there isn’t a much better feeling than that! It means a lot to me to be able to represent young, Black queer people in any iteration.”

Melissa Navia, Jess Bush Celia and Rose Gooding

(Photo by Dawn Ennis)

“I have a phenomenal cast and crew and they deserve my absolute best,” Navia said, about how she worked through grief following the sudden death of her partner, Brian, just a few months before the first season of “Strange New Worlds” premiered “He was with me all throughout season one and he was with me all throughout season two. Every day I went to set, I was like, ‘I got to pull it together.’ And I did. And I think that speaks to “Star Trek.” It’s about overcoming adversity and it’s believing that you can, and then doing it.”

Navia plays the pilot of the Enterprise, Erica Ortegas, and besides flying the ship, she promises fans of her androgynous character: “Even bigger things are coming!”

Blu del Barrio came out as trans nonbinary after being cast as the nonbinary character Adira on “Discovery” in 2020. They told the Blade that since then, they have grown into their role as a role model for nonbinary viewers.

“It’s been three years, but I feel like I’m starting to understand that more,” they said. “When I started this, I didn’t know, I didn’t feel like I was doing enough. And the longer I’ve been doing it, the more I realize, like, ‘Oh, I didn’t I start my transition until I saw somebody else on screen who was trans.’ We need to see ourselves reflected.”

The fifth and final season of “Star Trek: Discovery” premieres on Paramount+ in 2024.

Celebrating queer families

“Gender identity has shifted immensely,” Julie Dorf told the Blade, reflecting on the three decades since she founded the organization that is now Outright, and how nonbinary people like del Barrio have helped bring about change in the LGBTQ community. “What’s amazing about watching queer identity shift is that it’s the young people who are actually moving us into a more expansive idea of gender. I myself have one nonbinary kid and one trans kid.”

Julie Dorf (Photo by Dawn Ennis)

“This new generation of ‘Star Trek’ reflects and contends with the challenges and opportunities of our time, and finds that the answers and solutions have only ever been found in each other,” Cruz said in his acceptance speech. “On ‘Discovery,’ we are the heroes of our own stories. No one saves us, we save our own lives.”

Although not a father in real life, Cruz is a mentor to del Barrio and plays one of their “space dads” alongside co-star Anthony Rapp, who is a new father with his husband, Ken Ithiphol. Their son, Rai, is now seven months old, and will be celebrating his first Pride on the West Coast.

“We are taking Rai to meet his family in California,” Rapp told the Blade after a recent performance of his off-Broadway one-man musical, “Without You.” “We are having our queer family fully embraced in the fullness of his entire family and our extended family. And on the day of New York Pride, we will actually have a Trek family gathering.”

This moment In history

The Blade asked Cruz about the challenges the community is facing this Pride month.

“It’s very easy to be distracted by this moment in history, but when we remember the courage and the effort that it took to get us to this moment, we can’t help but be inspired to continue their work,” he said. “We have to take over for Frank Kameny, for Sylvia Rivera, Marsha P. Johnson, and for all of those people who started our first Pride, who called it Pride, so we would stop being ashamed of who we are. We have to remember that work that led us to this moment. And it felt great to get the kind of result that we’ve had in the last 20 years, but that didn’t mean that the work was done. We expected this backlash. We knew this was going to happen. And so now we have to do the work of supporting all of those people who are doing the kind of work like Outright International.”



Find out more about Outright International by visiting their website here.