A new day in Virginia
Democrats on Tuesday regained control of the House of Delegates
BY NARISSA RAHAMAN | Today is a new day in Virginia.
Across the commonwealth, Virginians came out in droves to vote for pro-equality candidates, gaining back pro-equality majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly, which will serve as a solid, important check on the anti-LGBTQ+ actions of Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his administration.
Virginians also elected the most openly LGBTQ+ officials to the General Assembly in its history, creating the largest, most diverse LGBTQ+ Caucus in the commonwealth. Let’s take a moment to welcome to the newest members of our LGBTQ+ Caucus, Dels.-elect Adele McClure, Rozia Henson, Joshua Cole and Laura Jane Cohen, and congratulate Sen.-elect Danica Roem for once again making history. Tuesday’s results show that Virginians aren’t just pro-equality; Virginians are invested in electing candidates whose identities and values match the broad diversity of our population — whether you are gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, pansexual, Black or Asian. We are so thrilled to be able to protect and expand the rights of LGBTQ+ Virginians with these incoming elected officials, whose steadfast support of their own community will be a welcome and important presence in the General Assembly for many years to come. Thank you for helping create a General Assembly that is more reflective of the beauty of our community and the promise of our commonwealth.
These results show what we already knew: Extremist, anti-equality candidates don’t win elections. We are looking forward to working with them in the upcoming session to secure and expand our rights and protect our lives and livelihoods. On the heels of a session in which lawmakers introduced the most anti-LGBTQ+ bills in the legislature’s history, it’s more important than ever to fill the halls of the General Assembly with pro-equality champions, and we’re thrilled that we’ve done just that.
On the heels of the governor’s anti-transgender model policies we are seeing right-wing, anti-LGBTQ+ school board candidates lose their races. The Spotsylvania School Board, which was the first school board to adopt the governor’s model policies this year, flipped. Many first-time candidates won their races, after running on the importance of protecting trans students. In Albemarle County, Allison Spillman (a mother of a trans kid in public schools) defeated Meg Bryce (the daughter of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.) Candidates who boldly ran on protecting LGBTQ+ kids won, across the commonwealth, after a year of anti-trans policies and rhetoric from Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his administration. The results of these local races, many yet to be called, will provide us with a roadmap to defeating Gov. Youngkin’s anti-trans education policy.
Elections don’t solve everything. They are one tool we use in our toolbox to achieve liberation for our community. Anti-equality lawmakers, even in the face of last night’s defeat, will be more emboldened to wage baseless attacks against our community in the hopes of grabbing back the power voters rightfully denied them on election night. We’ll continue to remain vigilant — during the General Assembly session and school board meetings — while reminding ourselves that we are better positioned to defeat anti-LGBTQ+ attacks.
Let’s continue to care for our community by showing up, speaking out, sharing our stories and living our lives openly, authentically and unapologetically.
Today we celebrate, tomorrow we get back to work.
Narissa Rahaman is the executive director of Equality Virginia.
When wolves cry wolf
Friday marks six years since the #MeToo movement went viral
BY SAM SCHULTZ | The voices of sexual assault survivors are typically muted or silenced, particularly in the LGBTQIA+ community. We’ve seen the media and our courts focus on perpetrators without acknowledging the impact on those of us fighting a system and a culture that sweeps victims’ stories under the rug.
Within the queer community there is a familiar similarity in the response (denial and distraction) of powerful men accused of sexual assault. These are sadly not isolated incidents within the queer community. We just don’t talk about them, at least not publicly. A discussion about consent within our community is imperative as society continues to bring attention to this conversation at large.
As young queer people, many of us are objectified and reduced to conquests by often older or more powerful peers. We learn to believe that our primary value to many is sex rather than equal treatment and respect. While society rightly talks a lot about women who are objectified and targeted, we barely acknowledge that sexual assault is an issue in the LGBTQIA+ community.
We’ve seen countless examples in the media in which victims of sexual assault experience more ridicule and hatred than the perpetrators. Sexual predators broadly deny their criminal behavior while their victims spend a great deal of time recovering from the trauma predators cause. With constant denials, predators often receive support from their friends and fans who rush to their defense without any facts about the crime. Victims are demonized and shamed despite evidence and corroboration, even in the face of prosecutions, indictments and convictions.
In an effort to gain equality and respect, the queer community has often turned away from the reality of sexual assault in our own community.
When one of my attackers, David Daniels, was granted tenure at the University of Michigan in 2018, I knew that I needed to come forward about what he and his husband did to me. I felt devastatingly sure that I wasn’t the only person he victimized, and I felt an overwhelming responsibility to prevent future rapes. The #MeToo movement championing accountability was making progress, and I had been in therapy for years to process the assault in ways that honored my dignity and didn’t destroy me. Empowered, I felt confident in my decision to cry foul.
Before I exposed the truth, I thought I knew what coming forward might mean for me. I was reluctantly prepared for media attention and scrutiny, as well as a shadow that would hover over my personal and professional life. I was aware that this news would be uncomfortable for a lot of people, especially since the men who raped me had power, status and wealth.
I wrote a public statement about how being raped impacted my life and career in the years that followed. I spoke with investigators who brought charges against David Daniels and Scott Walters, the men who have recently admitted to raping me. After the District Attorney’s office assigned a prosecutor to this case, a trial date of April 2, 2020, was set. Multiple young men came forward with their own experiences alleging abuse. The University of Michigan completed an investigation into Daniels’ abusive behavior as alleged by 20 students, and the Board of Regents unanimously fired him without severance on the basis of what they found; a rarity at this institution. Yet even after the university’s investigation into the behavior of David Daniels, I remain the scapegoat for his firing by many of his friends and fans in an effort to distract and deflect.
Why are we inclined to believe denials even when crimes are brought to light? Victims face accusations of attention-seeking when we come forward publicly, and we face accusations of cowardice when reporting anonymously. As a society, we see countless examples of predators calling their reckoning a witch hunt, but is the burden placed on victims not exactly that?
The power dynamics that pervade these crimes often include a charismatic and familiar predator and their less-powerful prey. Yet charisma is not synonymous with integrity, even through a queer lens. When one lives with integrity, one understands the potential to reconcile our mistakes. The dominant denial script of predators lacks that integrity. Predators do not want to admit or be held accountable for their actions because of the consequences they might face. Despite any consequences they may experience, rapists do not live with the nightmarish reality they’ve inflicted on their victims.
When a survivor comes forward after years or decades, people often ask “why now and not right away?”. Sadly, it’s because my experience is the devastating norm — coming forward means accepting delayed justice at best.
The general public, especially those identifying as part of the queer population, people like you reading about my and others’ experiences, must be kinder and more compassionate to victims and resolve to believe them more. No one asks for rape or enjoys the recovery that follows, whether they come forward or remain silent. Those who do come forward accept the unenviable responsibility of holding sexual predators accountable so that others are spared from knowing the horrific, inflicted pain. Our government, and all systems, must improve the treatment of and resources for victims of sexual assault.
As survivors, we prove that we are stronger than our oppressors. And elusive as hope may seem, hope is what drives the recovery. As we commit to seeking justice, should not the criminals commit to accountability, regardless of the consequences? No matter how many people may come forward to hold the perpetrator of their abuse accountable, does a guilty plea (and then denial) invalidate that many accusations? And will we accept the evasive denials that permeate the responses to allegations of sexual misconduct?
Sam Schultz is an accomplished singer, runner and advocate. They recently found justice after experiencing sexual assault in 2010.
Commentary
Silence is indeed not an option
Israel has effectively declared war on all of Gaza and its civilians
BY ELLE FLANDERS | As a Jewish member of the LGBTQ+ community, I agree with Ethan Felson: “Silence is not an option.” I have never been silent, mind you, and while it’s not easy to raise your voice, especially with views that are counter to the mainstream, I have been taught all my life in one form or another, that Silence = Death. I do think, however, that it is crucial to fill in some of the gaping silences Mr. Felson’s article leaves out, because it is in these holes that we can find the necessary empathy that could allow us to get past the binary that only results in ongoing conflict and mass killing. Empathy, by its very definition, is not a one-way street. We cannot have true empathy for one and not another and as queers, if we know one thing it is that embracing difference is key to overcoming oppression.
I myself am a child of Zionists who immigrated to Israel. I grew up in Jerusalem. I came out in Israel at a time when there was no visible LGBTQ community to speak of. The hostility we felt as members of the tiny queer community necessitated a collectivity of outcasts. It brought me into contact with people from other oppressed minorities; I joined the peace movement instead of the army; I studied Arabic and became a photographer instead of becoming an archaeologist; I fell in love with women instead of men. In that time, I learned about Israel’s ongoing occupation of Palestine, about the proliferation of illegal settlements that violated international law and became an ongoing obstacle to any potential peace process. Most significantly, I learned to listen to another narrative about the day-to-day hardship of Palestinian lives.
After marching in Tel Aviv Pride with a queer Israeli group called Black Laundry carrying signs that said, “there is no Pride in the occupation,” I made a film called “Zero Degrees of Separation” at the height of the second Intifada. The film was about the occupation as seen through the lens of LGBTQ Israelis Palestinian couples. The people I met in my everyday life in the occupied territories were my Palestinian landlady who became like a mother to my partner and me, the queer Palestinian friends we would meet at a cafe in Ramallah, the professors and colleagues I met while filming in Nablus and the lesbian from Khan Younis in Gaza. The conversations we need to have as LGBTQ+ individuals are about solidarity across borders. It is only when we choose a stance of denial or hostility to the other that we are forced to “choose between our identities” as Mr. Felson suggests. Rather, I would argue, we must embrace the lessons of being queer and confirm our commitment to justice and equal rights for all.
After Hamas’ brutal massacre of more than 1,400 people on Oct. 7, Israel declared war on Hamas. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared: “I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we act accordingly.” Effectively Israel has declared war on all of Gaza and its civilians, it is punishing and killing indiscriminately, just like Hamas, citizens of Gaza: Families, children, the old and the sick. Thus far Israel has killed over 5,000 people. Over 1/3 of those killed have been children. That bears repeating: 2,000 children who are no less significant than the children killed in Hamas’ recent attack. And thus we cannot take seriously Mr. Felson’s argument that Israel is a place that needs our unconditional support. These injustices are the silences that Mr. Felson did not fill. When he says: “Your voice matters — on social media, in articles and op-eds and in your everyday conversations,” we agree again. But what we say and learn in these times perhaps needs to be spelled out a little more. Implicit in Mr. Felson’s unconditional support is the suggestion that there be no criticism of Israel. For years the Israeli government has been pushing foreign governments to equate criticism with antisemitism. When I joined Queers Against Israeli Apartheid (QuAIA), we supported peaceful boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS). We were immediately branded antisemites. Except many of us were Jewish. BDS movements sprung-up across the world, urging legitimate debate across college campuses and yet becoming a lightning rod for attacks declaring them antisemitic. While Mr. Felson calls for our voices, he is quite clear that they only be pro-Israel Jewish voices. This is unhelpful and will only perpetuate the violence that has been going on for decades. We do not need voices for some but silence for others. We do not need justifications for more murderous activity. We do, however, need to affirm that the only viable means to end all violence is to take action to end the root cause of the violence: Oppression and that oppression is the occupation. The world must demand that Israel end its brutal 75 year-long apartheid regime that denies millions their equal rights. We must end our silence about a violent occupation in which the lives of millions of people are at stake who have no voice and much understandable resentment. Let me be clear, nothing “justifies” the murdering of innocent civilians, not an occupation and not a murderous, racist revenge attack sending millions fleeing from their homes. What we do know however is that violence only breeds violence and we must demand better.
We must demand that the U.S. government cease its “full support” of Israel in its bombardment of civilians and its displacement of millions. That is not “the right to defend,” that is an intentional war crime. We must demand, in full voice, that these crimes, the endless cycle of violence, the ongoing occupation not be conducted in our names, not Jewish, not queer, not American or Canadian or otherwise. That is the silence we must overcome.
Elle Flanders is a queer filmmaker, artist and activist with publicstudio.ca. Her award-winning documentary “Zero Degrees of Separation” was produced and distributed by the National Film Board of Canada. https://www.nfb.ca/film/zero_degrees_of_separation/
Commentary
LGBTQIA+ and progressive communities have a Palestine problem; supporting Israel is not the answer
War between Israel and Hamas has left thousands dead
For 11 excruciating days now, I have been in tears and terrified for the safety of my blind mother, paralyzed father and two siblings in the Gaza Strip.
For 11 days, I have been watching horrific Israeli violence defying humanity while being fully supported by the U.S. — liberals and conservatives alike — with the stated intent of destroying the lives of more than two million people, including my family and loved ones. This intent and the magnitude of the destruction and loss of life make a textbook example of genocide, defined as:
Any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such:
- Killing members of the group;
- Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;
- Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;
- Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;
- Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.
On top of the horror of it all, I have watched dehumanizing misinformation about people in the Gaza Strip being spread like wildfire, only to be debunked and proven false. This includes misinformation spread on social media by several LGBTQIA+ individuals in my social circles here in the District — I thought we were friends, until I saw their Instagram posts cheering on Israel’s violence and the threat it poses to my family.
How could they be so quick to judge? How could they be so quick to throw their progressive values out the window and embrace mass murder of women, men and babies — civilians from all walks of life? What goes through their mind when they consciously choose to propagate the wicked and indiscriminate murder of people so casually?
These and a million other questions have been racing through my mind.
Unlike those morally bankrupt people who are using the tragedy unfolding in the region for fleeting validation and personal gain on social media, those of us most impacted by what’s happening are not playing political football and “gotcha” with the lives of our loved ones. We know and recognize that no one in their right mind would relish this violence. In fact, besides the tragic loss of human life, the other tragedy is that this entire situation was preventable, easily and peacefully preventable. Anyone who has been paying attention to the reality of Israel’s brutal military occupation of Palestine — specifically its years-long siege of the Gaza Strip — knows this.
Yet, here we are, at a bloody juncture because of choices made over the course of decades, including the choices of successive administrations here in the U.S. to support and turn a blind eye to Israel’s violations of Palestinian human rights and the apartheid regime it imposes on Palestine.
Sadly, though perhaps unsurprisingly, this context is absent from the content dehumanizing Palestinians that many LGBTQIA+ individuals are thoughtlessly sharing on social media.
Worse yet, is the knee-jerk reaction of some LGTBQIA+ people to grossly generalize and reduce the tragedy we are witnessing to plainly stupid points such as: Israel has Tel Aviv Pride. Hamas hates gays. I, therefore, stand with Israel. Points like this makes no sense.
Homophobia in the Gaza Strip, and Palestine generally, is a problem, just like it is a problem in many parts of the U.S. and many countries around the world. It is not a Hamas problem. Meanwhile, the cause of how and why we got to this horrific violence is squarely an Israeli problem: The brutal military occupation and apartheid regime. Just because Israel hosts an annual Pride parade, it does not mean Israel is a haven for LGBTQIA+ people — certainly not for LGBTQIA+ Palestinians, and certainly not when the Israeli government’s own laws regarding LGBTQIA+ matters is mixed at best. After all, Pride parades are not a measure of a country’s human rights record, which in the case of Israel is abysmal when considering its actions toward Palestine.
LGBTQIA+ posts standing with Israel based on believing in freedom, equality and dignity miss the mark and fail to make any sense when the same freedom, equality, and dignity are not consistently applied and extended to human beings everywhere, including Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The only way such posts could make sense is by completely removing the humanity of Palestinians — a hateful and repugnant offense.
Freedom, equality and dignity are indivisible human rights — they cannot be upheld and protected willy-nilly, unless the intent is to discriminate and dehumanize. One is either for them or against them — there is no middle ground or cherry picking.
So, if you are reading this and have shared content supporting Israel and stripping Palestinians of their humanity over the past 11 days, which can very well harm my family, I ask that you stop and remember, at the end of the day, as LGBTQIA+ people, we know what it’s like to feel unsafe in our own skin, to be stripped of our humanity for no other reason than existing as we are. That’s what Palestinians like me and my family are experiencing now and have been enduring for years and years.
It is, therefore, incumbent on all of us to make sure that humanity — the same humanity we fight for in the advocacy for our rights and safety as LGBTQIA+ people — prevails so that we can see better days ahead.
Anything less would be a betrayal of our humanity and a blatant display of hypocrisy and warmongering.
If you cannot find it in your heart to simply stop and think before blindly signing up for genocide with an “I stand with Israel” post, your hatred, ignorance and unwillingness are part of the problem that got us to this horrific violence to begin with.
Dorgham Abusalim is a writer and communications professional based in D.C.
