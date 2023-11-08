A new day in Virginia

BY ELLE FLANDERS | As a Jewish member of the LGBTQ+ community, I agree with Ethan Felson: “Silence is not an option.” I have never been silent, mind you, and while it’s not easy to raise your voice, especially with views that are counter to the mainstream, I have been taught all my life in one form or another, that Silence = Death. I do think, however, that it is crucial to fill in some of the gaping silences Mr. Felson’s article leaves out, because it is in these holes that we can find the necessary empathy that could allow us to get past the binary that only results in ongoing conflict and mass killing. Empathy, by its very definition, is not a one-way street. We cannot have true empathy for one and not another and as queers, if we know one thing it is that embracing difference is key to overcoming oppression.

I myself am a child of Zionists who immigrated to Israel. I grew up in Jerusalem. I came out in Israel at a time when there was no visible LGBTQ community to speak of. The hostility we felt as members of the tiny queer community necessitated a collectivity of outcasts. It brought me into contact with people from other oppressed minorities; I joined the peace movement instead of the army; I studied Arabic and became a photographer instead of becoming an archaeologist; I fell in love with women instead of men. In that time, I learned about Israel’s ongoing occupation of Palestine, about the proliferation of illegal settlements that violated international law and became an ongoing obstacle to any potential peace process. Most significantly, I learned to listen to another narrative about the day-to-day hardship of Palestinian lives.

After marching in Tel Aviv Pride with a queer Israeli group called Black Laundry carrying signs that said, “there is no Pride in the occupation,” I made a film called “Zero Degrees of Separation” at the height of the second Intifada. The film was about the occupation as seen through the lens of LGBTQ Israelis Palestinian couples. The people I met in my everyday life in the occupied territories were my Palestinian landlady who became like a mother to my partner and me, the queer Palestinian friends we would meet at a cafe in Ramallah, the professors and colleagues I met while filming in Nablus and the lesbian from Khan Younis in Gaza. The conversations we need to have as LGBTQ+ individuals are about solidarity across borders. It is only when we choose a stance of denial or hostility to the other that we are forced to “choose between our identities” as Mr. Felson suggests. Rather, I would argue, we must embrace the lessons of being queer and confirm our commitment to justice and equal rights for all.

After Hamas’ brutal massacre of more than 1,400 people on Oct. 7, Israel declared war on Hamas. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared: “I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we act accordingly.” Effectively Israel has declared war on all of Gaza and its civilians, it is punishing and killing indiscriminately, just like Hamas, citizens of Gaza: Families, children, the old and the sick. Thus far Israel has killed over 5,000 people. Over 1/3 of those killed have been children. That bears repeating: 2,000 children who are no less significant than the children killed in Hamas’ recent attack. And thus we cannot take seriously Mr. Felson’s argument that Israel is a place that needs our unconditional support. These injustices are the silences that Mr. Felson did not fill. When he says: “Your voice matters — on social media, in articles and op-eds and in your everyday conversations,” we agree again. But what we say and learn in these times perhaps needs to be spelled out a little more. Implicit in Mr. Felson’s unconditional support is the suggestion that there be no criticism of Israel. For years the Israeli government has been pushing foreign governments to equate criticism with antisemitism. When I joined Queers Against Israeli Apartheid (QuAIA), we supported peaceful boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS). We were immediately branded antisemites. Except many of us were Jewish. BDS movements sprung-up across the world, urging legitimate debate across college campuses and yet becoming a lightning rod for attacks declaring them antisemitic. While Mr. Felson calls for our voices, he is quite clear that they only be pro-Israel Jewish voices. This is unhelpful and will only perpetuate the violence that has been going on for decades. We do not need voices for some but silence for others. We do not need justifications for more murderous activity. We do, however, need to affirm that the only viable means to end all violence is to take action to end the root cause of the violence: Oppression and that oppression is the occupation. The world must demand that Israel end its brutal 75 year-long apartheid regime that denies millions their equal rights. We must end our silence about a violent occupation in which the lives of millions of people are at stake who have no voice and much understandable resentment. Let me be clear, nothing “justifies” the murdering of innocent civilians, not an occupation and not a murderous, racist revenge attack sending millions fleeing from their homes. What we do know however is that violence only breeds violence and we must demand better.

We must demand that the U.S. government cease its “full support” of Israel in its bombardment of civilians and its displacement of millions. That is not “the right to defend,” that is an intentional war crime. We must demand, in full voice, that these crimes, the endless cycle of violence, the ongoing occupation not be conducted in our names, not Jewish, not queer, not American or Canadian or otherwise. That is the silence we must overcome.

Elle Flanders is a queer filmmaker, artist and activist with publicstudio.ca. Her award-winning documentary “Zero Degrees of Separation” was produced and distributed by the National Film Board of Canada. https://www.nfb.ca/film/zero_degrees_of_separation/