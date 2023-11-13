District of Columbia
D.C. bill would fund local news outlets
First-of-its-kind legislation lets residents decide which businesses receive funds
D.C. Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) has introduced a first-of –its-kind bill that would allocate city funds to support news media outlets that report local news and would authorize registered D.C. voters to decide which news organizations would receive the funds.
The legislation, the Local News Funding Act, calls for setting aside 0.1 percent of the city’s annual budget to create a Local News Grant Program to fund media outlets that report local news, a statement released by Lewis George says.
The statement says the legislation was co-introduced by Council member Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1).
“After years of declining revenue, painful layoffs, and discontinuations, the bill would provide a stable source of funding for local journalism that is decided by the public,” the statement says. “Critically, it would be solely up to the residents to determine which news outlets are funded and how much funding they receive,” the statement continues.
Under the provisions of the bill, each D.C. registered voter would receive news coupons to give to their preferred news outlets, and the number of news coupons each news outlet receives would determine its share of the funding.
A summary of the 22-page bill released by Lewis George’s office says each registered voter would receive five news coupons that can be allocated to any news outlet that registers to join the program through a newly created independent Community Journalism Board. News outlets that receive at least 250 news coupons will receive a grant that would be issued quarterly. The bill authorizes registered voters to re-allocate the news coupons to different news organizations each quarter.
“The Local News Grant Program would be open to a broad range of news outlets that provide original fact-based information focused on local events, including local sections of national newspapers, online local news sites, outlets serving residents who primarily speak Spanish or other languages, community-focused blogs focused on specific neighborhoods, radio stations or podcasters, independent journalists, and breaking news sources on social media,” Lewis George’s statement says.
The statement says the bill excludes television outlets from the program “because the District already has a separate grant program to develop TV content that is aired on public, educational, and governmental channels and funded with cable franchise fees.”
The D.C. Council’s website shows that the bill has been sent to the Council’s Committee of the Whole, which is chaired by Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large), and the Committee on Business and Economic Development, which is chaired by Council member Kenyan McDuffie (I-At-Large).
Spokespersons for Mendelson and McDuffie said the committees have not yet scheduled a hearing on the bill and due to the Council’s busy schedule, a hearing on the bill would not likely be scheduled before January.
“Local news organizations are a vital part of a healthy and functional democracy,” Ken Miguel, president of the national board of NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, told the Blade in a statement. “The Local News Funding Act may provide much needed support for the newsrooms working to provide the D.C. community with fair and accurate news coverage,” Miguel said.
District of Columbia
D.C.’s lesbian Furies house under consideration for National Historic Landmark
Capitol Hill rowhouse already placed on Register of Historic Places
A rowhouse on Capitol Hill used in the early 1970s as headquarters for a lesbian feminist group called the Furies Collective is under consideration by the National Park Service for designation as a National Historic Landmark.
The National Park System’s National Historic Landmarks Committee was scheduled to discuss and make a recommendation on the Furies Collective house designation at a Nov. 16 virtual meeting, according to information on the National Park Service website.
“As the headquarters of the short-lived, but consequential Furies Collective, the rowhouse at 219 11th Street, S.E., Washington, D.C. is nationally significant for the important role it played in the articulation of lesbian feminist separatism, an influential school of thought that upholds heterosexuality as a key element in perpetuating women’s oppression,” a National Historic Landmark Executive Summary of the proposed landmark designation says.
“Lesbian feminist separatism had a dramatic impact on lesbian culture for the next two decades, inspiring the creation of a women’s culture and national network of women-owned businesses, women artists, and feminist thinkers,” the statement says.
The proposed designation of the Furies Collective house as a National Historic Landmark comes seven years after the National Park Service in May 2016 added the house to its National Register of Historic Places. That same year, the D.C. Historic Preservation Review Board voted unanimously to designate the house a historic landmark on the D.C. Inventory of Historic Sites.
“The Furies Collective played a key role in the articulation of lesbian feminist separatism through its nationally circulated newspaper, The Furies, which they produced at this location,” the Executive Summary for the historic landmark status says.
The summary says the current owner of the house is supportive of the historic landmark designation.
“The city is pursuing recognition of other LGBTQ-related sites, and this designation will help highlight the importance of that history,” it says.
The Park Service write-up identifies Susan Ferentinos, Ph.D, independent historian and consultant from Point Townsend, Wash., as the lead advocate for the designation of the house as a National Historic Landmark.
District of Columbia
50+ LGBTQ athletes from D.C. competing in Gay Games Guadalajara
Team D.C. says locals participating in wide range of sports
At least 50 or more LGBTQ-identifying athletes from the D.C. area are in Guadalajara, Mexico this week participating in the Gay Games, the quadrennial international LGBTQ sports competition, according to Team D.C., an association of LGBTQ sports clubs.
“D.C.-area athletes have a long history of participation in the Gay Games and once again, Team D.C. is organizing a delegation of athletes to represent our metro area with pride in a diverse range of sports including, but not limited to, track and field, powerlifting, cheerleading, tennis, long distance races, bowling, and dance sport,” a statement released by Team D.C. says.
For the first time in its history, this year’s Gay Games 11 is taking place at the same time in two cities, Guadalajara and Hong Kong. And also, for the first time, the event is taking place in a Latin American country and in Asia.
The Gay Games competition is taking place in both locations from Nov. 3-11.
“The Team D.C. delegation is also crafting its own place in local history given the diversity of its roster,” the Team D.C. statement says. “Ages of the athletes range from 26 to 78, which includes first-time participants like dance athlete Kevin Romero Ortiz – as well as returning Gay Games veterans such as footballer (soccer player) Robert York, who has previously participated in the 2018, 2014, 2010, 2006, 2002, and 1998 editions,” according to the statement.
The statement says that another of the D.C.-area participants, Francisco Alvarez-Higareda, is originally from Guadalajara and has been assisting in Team D.C.’s organizing of its participation in this year’s Gay Games.
“I like to refer to Guadalajara as the queer capital of Mexico,” Alvarez-Higareda says in the statement. “Hosting and participating in the Gay Games in Guadalajara is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to remind family and neighbors I grew up with that LGBTQ+ people are not anomalies and that my identity as a gay or queer man doesn’t make me less capable as an athlete.”
Reports have surfaced that the combined attendance of this year’s Gay Games in Guadalajara and Hong Kong is significantly lower than in Gay Games in previous years. One reason for that, observers have said, is the postponement of this year’s Gay Games by one year due to COVID-related restrictions imposed by the Chinese government in Hong Kong.
Observers familiar with the two cities have also said concern over restrictions on LGBTQ rights in China, which governs Hong Kong, and worries about safety in Guadalajara, where crime and kidnappings related to drug cartels are common, may have played a role in a lower turnout for the Gay Games.
Francisco Javier, the Team D.C. 2023 Gay Games Coordinator who was in Guadalajara this week, couldn’t immediately be reached to find out if the D.C.-area participation in the Gay Games this year is greater, lesser, or about the same as previous years.
District of Columbia
Activists hail new documentary on gays in the military after D.C. showing
‘Serving in Secret’ to premier nationally on MSNBC on Nov. 12
About 150 people, including LGBTQ rights advocates, their supporters and friends, turned out Wednesday for a premier D.C. showing of a new documentary film called “Serving In Secret: Love, Country and Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”
A production of MSNBC Films and Time Studios, the film chronicles the hardships and discrimination faced by LGBTQ people serving in the U.S. military going back to the early years of the nation’s armed forces up through the passage by Congress of the controversial “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” law and the eventual repeal of that law under the administration of President Barack Obama.
The repeal by Congress of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” cleared the way for the first time in U.S. history for gays, lesbians and bisexuals to serve openly in the military.
The film showing, which was organized by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, took place at the auditorium of the recently opened John Hopkins University Bloomberg Center at 555 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W.
Two of the leading figures in the film’s production, U.S. Naval Academy graduate and former Marine Corps fighter pilot Thomas Carpenter, and his nephew, filmmaker Jonathan Baker, who served as producer and director of the film, appeared as guest speakers on stage following the showing of the film.
A discussion with the two, which included questions from the audience, was moderated by Ryan Bos, executive director of D.C.’s Capital Pride Alliance.
Moving and sometimes highly emotional on-camera interviews with Carpenter make up a significant part of the film, which focuses on his personal story as a gay man who had to hide his sexual orientation during his distinguished tenure as a military officer.
Carpenter’s story includes his love relationship with fellow military member Courtland Hirschi, which the two had to keep secret, and Hirschi’s discharge from the military after authorities discovered he was gay. Carpenter also tells of his struggle in coping with Hirschi’s discharge and the emotional toll when Hirschi, who he considered his spouse, died of AIDS in the early years of the epidemic in the 1980s.
Others who appear in interviews in the film include former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.); U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who served in the military; former Army Secretary Eric Fanning; LGBTQ activist David Mixner, who spoke out against “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” when President Bill Clinton first embraced it; and Aubrey Sarvis, former executive director of the Servicemembers Legal Defense Network, which led the lobbying effort for the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”
“Serving In Secret” is scheduled to be shown nationwide on Nov. 12 on MSNBC and on Nov. 13 on Peacock.
Bowser, who attended the film showing, thanked Carpenter, Baker and others involved in the production of the film.
“This is the great team that brought this project to life and made sure that our nation’s LGBTQ+ veterans have their story told,” Bowser said in remarks on stage at the conclusion of the film. “So, I want to thank you for your courage and for sharing your story as well.”
In response to Bos’ question, Carpenter told the audience how he felt in watching what was said to be his first viewing of the final edited version of the film.
“Well, as you can imagine, the making of this film was a double-edge sword in the sense that it brought back a lot of very, very difficult memories for me,” he said. “But at the same time, the good side of its was we were able to accomplish something very significant.”
Carpenter added, “And what I walk away with after seeing this final cut, how in hell they put all that history in 43 minutes is beyond me.” His comment drew laughter and loud applause from the audience.
Baker, who is a twice Emmy-nominated producer and acclaimed filmmaker, thanked the others who played an important role in making the film.
“It’s just been an incredible team effort, including the studio and the network that everybody knows gave us the opportunity to tell the story,” he said. “And to me it’s been profound because I remember growing up with my uncle and I remember loving him dearly as a kid growing up.”
Baker said he was grateful that Carpenter, his uncle, agreed to take part in the film knowing it would bring back difficult memories but at the same time it would include an “inspirational ending,” which included Carpenter playing an important role in joining the nation’s leading LGBTQ rights organizations to successfully obtain the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”