D.C. bill would fund local news outlets

D.C. Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) has introduced a first-of –its-kind bill that would allocate city funds to support news media outlets that report local news and would authorize registered D.C. voters to decide which news organizations would receive the funds.

The legislation, the Local News Funding Act, calls for setting aside 0.1 percent of the city’s annual budget to create a Local News Grant Program to fund media outlets that report local news, a statement released by Lewis George says.

The statement says the legislation was co-introduced by Council member Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1).

“After years of declining revenue, painful layoffs, and discontinuations, the bill would provide a stable source of funding for local journalism that is decided by the public,” the statement says. “Critically, it would be solely up to the residents to determine which news outlets are funded and how much funding they receive,” the statement continues.

Under the provisions of the bill, each D.C. registered voter would receive news coupons to give to their preferred news outlets, and the number of news coupons each news outlet receives would determine its share of the funding.

A summary of the 22-page bill released by Lewis George’s office says each registered voter would receive five news coupons that can be allocated to any news outlet that registers to join the program through a newly created independent Community Journalism Board. News outlets that receive at least 250 news coupons will receive a grant that would be issued quarterly. The bill authorizes registered voters to re-allocate the news coupons to different news organizations each quarter.

“The Local News Grant Program would be open to a broad range of news outlets that provide original fact-based information focused on local events, including local sections of national newspapers, online local news sites, outlets serving residents who primarily speak Spanish or other languages, community-focused blogs focused on specific neighborhoods, radio stations or podcasters, independent journalists, and breaking news sources on social media,” Lewis George’s statement says.

The statement says the bill excludes television outlets from the program “because the District already has a separate grant program to develop TV content that is aired on public, educational, and governmental channels and funded with cable franchise fees.”

The D.C. Council’s website shows that the bill has been sent to the Council’s Committee of the Whole, which is chaired by Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large), and the Committee on Business and Economic Development, which is chaired by Council member Kenyan McDuffie (I-At-Large).

Spokespersons for Mendelson and McDuffie said the committees have not yet scheduled a hearing on the bill and due to the Council’s busy schedule, a hearing on the bill would not likely be scheduled before January.

“Local news organizations are a vital part of a healthy and functional democracy,” Ken Miguel, president of the national board of NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, told the Blade in a statement. “The Local News Funding Act may provide much needed support for the newsrooms working to provide the D.C. community with fair and accurate news coverage,” Miguel said.