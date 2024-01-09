Federal Government
HHS wins praise for rescinding parts of Trump-era ‘conscience rule’
Policy allowed providers to deny care for religious reasons
The National Center for Lesbian Rights on Tuesday issued a statement praising the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for rescinding “the the most harmful aspects” of the Trump-era “conscience rule.”
The policy, which passed in 2019, was blocked by three federal courts and never implemented. It would have allowed healthcare providers to deny care based on religious objections.
“The revised rule,” NCLR Federal Policy Director Julianna Gonen said, “is premised on the recognition that a proper balance must be struck between respecting conscience and ensuring that people get the health care they need.”
Gonen noted the persistence of discrimination against LGBTQ patients, adding “this new rule is a welcome development that will help protect our community.”
The final rule released on Tuesday by HHS reverses provisions of the previous policy under which federal funding would be stripped from facilities that required providers to administer care over which they had religious-based objections.
Namely, this largely meant abortions, contraception, and gender-affirming treatments.
“Some doctors, nurses, and hospitals, for example, object for religious or moral reasons to providing or referring for abortions or assisted suicide, among other procedures,” the agency wrote. “Respecting such objections honors liberty and human dignity.”
Likewise, HHS said, “patients also have rights and health needs, sometimes urgent ones.”
The Pentagon: Review of discharges of LGBTQ veterans underway
Unclear when process is expected to be completed
The Pentagon confirmed on Sunday that the process of reviewing discharge papers of LGBTQ veterans who were kicked out of the military because of their sexual orientation is now underway, pursuant to a directive from the Biden-Harris administration earlier this year.
The Defense Department told ABC News that “staff have begun identifying veterans eligible for review, but a spokesperson could not say how many personnel are involved with the outreach or when the process is expected to be completed.”
Some advocates contend that the federal government has moved too slowly to remedy the issues for thousands of veterans who were discharged other than honorably, or who do not enjoy full access to their benefits because of discriminatory policies like “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) — who, last year, alongside Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, became the first lesbian woman elected governor — told ABC News, “I appreciate what the Biden administration is doing, but we want to make sure though that we are moving quickly.”
“The stigma that came from that discriminatory law — Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell — is something that continues to live with our gay veterans to this day,” she said.
Healy explained that in Massachusetts, “We’re going to set up a board. We’re going to make sure that any veteran who served, who is discharged because they were gay, is going to be in line and receive state benefits.”
Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley confirmed to head Social Security Administration
Senate approved nomination by 50-11 vote margin
BY ADAM THOMPSON | Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley was confirmed Monday as the commissioner of the Social Security Administration in a 50-11 vote.
“Martin O’Malley’s extensive career in public service — including as mayor of Baltimore and governor of Maryland — has been underscored by transparency, accountability and progress. He will bring these same values to the Social Security Administration,” said U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin. “Social Security is a critical insurance policy that tens of millions of working Americans pay into every year so that benefits can be there when they are older, disabled or leave young children after death. Martin is a dedicated public servant who understands what Social Security means to our seniors, disability and survivor beneficiaries, and I am proud to support his confirmation as Social Security Commissioner.”
HHS secretary meets with LGBTQ leaders, orgs
HRC, GLSEN, SAGE officials among attendees
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra hosted LGBTQ leaders and organizations for a meeting on Monday featuring senior staff at the agency, “to build on the progress made in advancing health and human services equity for the community,” according to a press release.
Specifically, HHS said, the discussion concerned efforts to “increase access to health care, secure non-discrimination protections, and increase access to behavioral health for the LGBTQI+ community.”
Becerra highlighted actions including measures to improve Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) data collection to better identify disparities; investments in research to address health disparities; support for youth, including through issuance of the new ASPE brief with best practices for “the needs and well-being of LGBTQI+ young people in their programs and communities”; and regulations intended to protect against anti-LGBTQ discrimination.
In attendance on Monday according to HHS were:
- Secretary Xavier Becerra, HHS
- ADM Rachel Levine, Assistant Secretary for Health
- Dr. Melanie Egorin, Assistant Secretary for Legislation
- Melanie Fontes Rainer, Director, HHS Office for Civil Rights
- Jess Smith, Acting Director, HHS Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs
- Michael Adams, CEO, SAGE USA
- Carl Baloney Vice President for Public Affairs & Chief Policy Officer, AIDS United
- Brian Bond, Executive Director, PFLAG
- Kahlib Barton-Garcon, Chief Program Officer, True Colors United
- Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, Executive Director, GLSEN
- Casey Pick, Director of Law and Policy, The Trevor Project
- Alex Sheldon, Interim Executive Director, GLMA
- Kelley Robinson, President, Human Rights Campaign (HRC)
- JoDee Winterhof, Senior Vice-President, Policy and Political Affairs, Human Rights Campaign