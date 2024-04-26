Rehoboth Women’s Fest is underway

The annual Rehoboth Women’s Fest opens this week with a range of events and performances. Author Fay Jacobs hosts a launch party for her new book, “Big Girls Don’t Fry” on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Convention Center. Lea DeLaria and Chrys Matthews co-headline Friday night’s events with a performance at the Convention Center from 7:30-11 p.m.

Visit camprehoboth.com for a full list of events, including a golf tournament, dance parties, author readings, and more.