Rehoboth Women’s Fest is underway
Fay Jacobs to launch party for new book
The annual Rehoboth Women’s Fest opens this week with a range of events and performances. Author Fay Jacobs hosts a launch party for her new book, “Big Girls Don’t Fry” on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Convention Center. Lea DeLaria and Chrys Matthews co-headline Friday night’s events with a performance at the Convention Center from 7:30-11 p.m.
Visit camprehoboth.com for a full list of events, including a golf tournament, dance parties, author readings, and more.
Washington Improv Theatre hosts ‘The Queeries’
Event to celebrate queer DMV talent and pop culture camp
The Washington Improv Theatre, along with the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington DC, will team up to host “The Queeries!” on Friday, April 26 at 9:30 p.m. at Studio Theatre.
The event will celebrate Queer DMV talent and pop culture camp. With a mixture of audience-submitted nominations and blatantly undemocratically declared winners, “The Queeries!” mimics LGBTQ life itself: unfair, but far more fun than the alternative.
The event will be co-hosted by Birdie and Butchie, who have invited some of their favorite bent winos, D.C. “D-listers,” former Senate staffers, and other stars to sashay down the lavender carpet for the selfie-strewn party of the year.
Tickets are just $15 and can be purchased on WITV’s website.
Drag Underground returns
Indiana Bones, Bombalicious Eklaver, Shi-Queeta Lee, Cake Pop! to perform
Dupont Underground and the Washington Blade have teamed up to host “Drag Underground” on Friday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Dupont Underground.
Performers include Indiana Bones, Bombalicious Eklaver, Shi-Queeta Lee and Cake Pop.
Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
White House Correspondents’ Dinner set for Saturday
Colin Jost serving as emcee
The annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner is set for Saturday, April 27 at the Washington Hilton with Colin Jost serving as emcee.
President Biden is scheduled to speak and numerous celebrities are expected around D.C. all weekend for related parties and events.
The Washington Blade is the only LGBTQ outlet that is a member of the Association and is hosting a table of VIPs, including actor Billy Porter and Congressman Robert Garcia (D-Calif.).
“We look forward to the Dinner each year to celebrate our press freedoms and to thank a range of allies and supporters for their work on behalf of the LGBTQ movement,” said Blade Editor Kevin Naff.
Calendar: April 26-May 2
State Department releases annual human rights report
Joe Vogel campaign holds ‘Big Gay Canvass Kickoff’
Catching up with the asexuals and aromantics of D.C.
Smithsonian staff concerned about future of LGBTQ programming amid GOP scrutiny
Argentina government dismisses transgender public sector employees
