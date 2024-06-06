Pride week events roundup

The D.C. Metro area is awash in rainbow bunting as workers at local venues prepare for the throng of revelers celebrating Pride. The 2024 Capital Pride Parade and Festival to be held over the weekend is expected to draw several hundred thousand people to the region. But the fun doesn’t end with the main public gatherings; there are parties and events scheduled throughout the week. Here is a sampling of D.C.-area Pride events that you won’t want to miss.

Friday, June 7

Sixth & I (600 I St., N.W.) is holding a Pride Shabbat on Friday with a happy hour at 6, service at 7 and dinner at 8:15. Registration required. $36. You can get more information at sixthandi.org/event/pride-shabbat-3.

Bet Mischpachah holds a Pride Shabbat and drag happy hour at the Edlavitch D.C. Jewish Community Center (1529 16th St., N.W.) at 8 p.m. Jessica Stern, U.S. Special Envoy U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQ+) persons, will be the special guest. Shabbat services will be led by Rabbi Jake Singer-Beilin.

Gottmik of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” performs at Crush (2007 14th St., N.W.) tonight around 10 p.m. with a meet-and-greet scheduled for 9 p.m. Limited (free) tickets to the meet-and-greet are available at crushbardc.com/events. $5 cover.

Pretty Bitter, Bryce Bowyn and Ari Voxx perform at the Queer Music Rock and Drag Show: A Pride Kick-Off Party at Metrobar (640 Rhode Island Ave., N.E.) from 7-11 p.m. Drag performers Evry Pleasure, Ruth Allen Ginsberg, Brooke N Hymen and Hennessy are also slated to entertain. The event is free, but tickets are available on Eventbrite.

The Capital Pride Alliance holds the giant RIOT! The Capital Pride Official Opening Party tonight at Echostage (2135 Queens Chapel Rd., N.E.) from 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. The event stars Sapphira Cristál of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and features dancers, DJs, drag and more. 18+/$50. Further information is available at capitalpride.org.

Saturday, June 8

The massive Capital Pride Parade is held with its new route on Saturday. The parade is slated to begin at 1844 14th St., N.W. at 3 p.m., move through Shaw, Logan Circle, downtown and the Penn Quarter neighborhoods, and end on Pennsylvania Avenue. The event is free to the public and draws tens of thousands of spectators. Grand Stand tickets as well as accessible viewing reservations are available on Capital Pride’s website. More information is available here.

If you want to settle in one place during the parade to grab a refreshing beverage and catch some entertainment, you might check out the Capital Pride 17th Street Pride Block Party from 12-10 p.m. today along 17th Street, N.W. between P and S streets. The Block Party includes a “family area” at Stead Park between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Washington Blade holds its annual not-to-be-missed Pride on the Pier and Fireworks Show at The Wharf (101 District Square, S.W.) today from 2-10 p.m. There will be music, vendors and drag entertainment as well as a giant screen with live images from the Capital Pride Parade winding through the city. The event is free and open to the public, but VIP tickets are available for an air-conditioned lounge, private bathroom, catering and open bar. To purchase tickets ($75-$125), go to prideonthepierdc.com/vip.

The Capital Pride Alliance holds its Flashback Tea Dance at the end of the parade route (Constitution Ave. and 6th St., N.W.) from 3-9 p.m. in partnership with KINETIC Presents. The DJ lineup includes Cake Pop, Robbie Leslie and DJ Joe Gauthreaux. Vocalist Max Rae is also scheduled to perform. Tickets run from $10-$15, but entry is included for all Parade contingents and the KINETIC Presents general admission and VIP Weekend Passholders. Tickets and more information is available here.

Scorpio Entertainment, Tezrah Productions and As You Are present Pride Rewind: The Official Sapphic Queer Dance Party at 8 p.m. at The Square (1850 K St., N.W.). The event is billed as having multiple DJs, “electrifying live performances,” as well as vintage video and board games. Tickets are $20-$35. The event is 18+. Tickets may be purchased at PrideRewind.com.

The Washington Blade and Capital Pride Alliance present a night “filled with heat-filled roasts, laughter, comedy, and spectacular entertainment” with the inaugural Capital Pride Roast on Saturday from 8-11:30 p.m. at Penn Social DC (801 E Street, N.W.). Roastees this year include Blair Michaels and Lena Lett. Legendary drag artist Shi-Queeta Lee is serving as the 2024 Roast Mistress. $15 admission at the door, $10 advance tickets. Tickets may be purchased at capitalpride.org.

Take time to cool off at the Capital Pride Trans Pool Party tonight from 7:30-11:30 p.m. at VIDA Penthouse Pool and Lounge (1612 U St., N.W., 4th floor). $5 admission includes entry and light refreshments. Tickets may be purchased at capitalpride.org.

The Green Lantern (1335 Green Ct., N.W.) is holding LOBO (Lights Out, Barks Out)! Pride 2024 on Saturday starting at 9 p.m. 21+. Pet, handler, furry and kink friendly with all genders welcome. More information is available here.

KINETIC Presents holds its Pride Under the Sea event at Echostage (2135 Queens Chapel Rd., N.E.) with pop star Slayyyter and DJs Dani Basil and Jerac. The party runs from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. The event is 18+. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased on kineticpresents.com.

Sunday, June 9

If you are still up for a good party late into the night, the Cherry Fund is hosting an after-hours event at Flash (645 Florida Ave., N.W.) from 4-8 a.m. on Sunday. The Official Capital Pride After Hours event features Australian superstar DJ Kitty Glitter. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Red Bear Brewing Company (209 M St., N.E.) is holding a Pride Divas Drag Brunch hosted by Desirée Dik on Sunday at noon. Tickets are $25 and are available on Eventbrite. Performers include Hennessy, Silver Ware Sidora, The Baphomette, Fennic B. Foxx and Johnny Alucard.

The main event, the Capital Pride Festival and Concert, draws thousands of participants to Pennsylvania Avenue on Sunday. The festival features performances, music, food, and more than 300 exhibitors. The event is free and open to the public, though VIP Concert Zone tickets are available to get a spot near the stage with a private bar, restrooms, and more. Performers include Ava Max, Billy Porter, Exposé, Sapphira Christál and KeKe Palmer. The event concludes with the Sunset Dance Party from 8-10 p.m. More information is available at capitalpride.org.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Shea Couleé will be performing at Howard Theatre tonight at 9 p.m. Tickets are $31 and are available at thehowardtheatre.com.

Monday, June 10

Center Faith is holding the 41st annual Pride Interfaith Service at Foundry United Methodist Church (1500 16th St., N.W.) on Monday at 7 p.m. There will be a memorial tribute to Center Faith Co-Founder Allan Armus. Music from the GenOut Youth Chorus will be featured.

Thursday, June 13

The Nordic Embassies are holding a Nordics for Equality: Pride Movie Screening at the Embassy of Sweden (2900 K St., N.W.) at 7:30 p.m. There will be a reception followed by screening of short films on the rooftop of the House of Sweden by Nordic filmmakers. The event is free, though registration is required for attendance.

Friday, June 14

Our friendly Baltimore neighbors begin their Pride festivities with Mt. Vernon Pride at 200 E. Read St. in Baltimore from 2-7 p.m. on June 14. More information is available at baltimorepride.org.

Baltimore Pride continues with the Twilight on the Terrace: the premier gala event hosted by the Pride Center of Maryland. The event includes food, an open bar, dancing and music. The gala will be held at 10 Art Museum Dr. in Baltimore. Tickets are $150 +fees and can be purchased at baltimorepride.org.

Saturday, June 15

The 2024 Baltimore Pride Parade and Block Party are scheduled for Saturday from 12-7 p.m. along N. Charles Street in Baltimore. It is one of the largest LGBTQ Pride Parades in the region and draws thousands of revelers, marchers, and spectators. More information can be found at baltimorepride.org.

Wild Side Media is holding a Walk on the Wild Side Pride Block Party on Saturday, June 15 from 4 p.m. to midnight at Dock5 (1309 5th St., N.E.). The Union Market District event is set to “celebrate D.C.’s vibrant arts scene.” Tickets run from $22.50-$45 and are available here.

Sunday, June 16

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington presents its show “PORTRAITS” at the Kennedy Center (2700 F St., N.W.) at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $28.75 and may be purchased at kenndy-center.org.

Baltimore Pride concludes with the Pride in the Park festival event at Druid Hill Park (900 Druid Park Lake Dr., Baltimore). There will be drag, music, entertainment, vendors, food, activities, and more. Further information is available at baltimorepride.org.