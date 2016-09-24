September 24, 2016 at 2:38 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Militants use social media to lure, kill gay Iraqi men

Baghdad, Iraq, gay news, Washington Blade

An Iraqi LGBT activist says a Shiite militant group has killed 11 gay men in Baghdad since Sept. 1. (Photo public domain)

Members of a Shiite militant group in Iraq have reportedly killed 11 gay men in Baghdad since Sept. 1.

Ayaz Hassan, a human rights activist from the city of Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan, told the Washington Blade this week during a telephone interview that members of Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq are using Grindr and Facebook to “talk to gays in Baghdad.”

Hassan said the militants send messages to people they suspect are gay. He told the Blade that the militants “convince them to go out” on dates after sending them pictures of themselves.

“They take them away and they kill them,” said Hassan.

Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, which is also known as the Khazali Network, is a branch of Al-Hashd al-Shabi, a group that is affiliated with former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki. The organization split from the Madhi Army, another Shiite militia run by prominent cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, in 2004.

Al-Sadr in July issued a decree that bans his followers from committing violence against LGBT people. A gay Iraqi man who lives in D.C. told the Blade this week the Baghdad killings are a reaction to the order.

“Muqtada’s opinion totally worked against the LGBTQ community in Iraq,” he said. “He has many haters in Iraq.”

Activist: ‘It’s so dangerous’

Anti-LGBT violence is commonplace throughout Iraq.

The so-called Islamic State has publicly executed dozens of men accused of committing sodomy in portions of the country under its control. The gay Iraqi man in D.C. with whom the Blade spoke said militants kidnapped his friend in 2011 after they set up a “fake date” with him.

“They have been doing this for a long time in Baghdad,” he said.

Hassan told the Blade the killings have sparked fear among gay Iraqis in Baghdad and around the country.

“It’s terrifying,” he said from Sulaymaniyah. “Every gay man I know is terrified, even here.”

“I am so scared here,” added Hassan, telling the Blade gay Iraqis are too afraid to use Grindr. “It’s so dangerous.”

Shawn Gaylord of Human Rights First said in a statement the reported killings are “consistent with the horrendous patterns of violence in the region” that include “the targeting of men and boys who are gay or perceived to be gay.” He told the Blade that social media is used “as a tool to entrap them.”

“Protecting the lives of the most marginalized, including the LGBT population, needs to remain a top priority for the United States in this region, even as it juggles many other human rights concerns,” said Gaylord. “We also think it’s essential for social media companies to be part of developing solutions to prevent these tragic cases from occurring.”

Neither Grindr nor the Iraqi Embassy in D.C. have returned the Blade’s requests for comment. The Blade has also reached out to the State Department.

Michael K. Lavers has been a staff writer for the Washington Blade since May 2012. The passage of Maryland's same-sex marriage law, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the burgeoning LGBT rights movement in Latin America and the consecration of gay New Hampshire Bishop V. Gene Robinson are among the many stories he has covered since his career began in 2002. Follow Michael

  • lnm3921

    What can the US do specifically that will save lives? As long as these murderers are in Iraq they are out of reach and likely immune to justice. The real lesson here is that internet hookup are dangerous anywhere. You don’t really know who you are dealing with.

    The old fashion way of meeting in a gay friendly space allows you to assess a person in public at least.Although that is never completely safe either as Jeffrey Dahmer taught us.

vigil_for_crystal_edmonds_460x470_courtesy_merrick_moses watermark
Local
Vigil held for slain trans woman
Liquor Board approves license for the Eagle
Transgender legal clinic opens
Comings & Goings
D.C. Log Cabin rejects Trump endorsement
Va. school board delays vote on nondiscrimination proposal
Eric_Fanning_at_Pride_Heroes_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
Obama appointees celebrate progress at ‘LGBT44 Reunion’
Judge throws out lawsuit challenging N.C. anti-gay marriage law
Judge rules for Wis. trans student in battle over bathroom access
HUD makes rule final barring anti-trans bias in homeless shelters
Charlotte won’t rescind LGBT ordinance in HB2 compromise
Suspect in N.Y. bombing arrested
hungarian_lgbt_alliance_refugees_from_isis_poster_460x470_courtesy_hungarian_lgbt_alliance watermark
World
Campaign against Hungarian migrant referendum references ISIS
Mexico City anti-marriage march draws tens of thousands
Militants use social media to lure, kill gay Iraqi men
HRC, Mexico groups launch LGBT workplace initiative
Chilean president’s marriage pledge greeted with cautious optimism
LGBT activists abroad fear a Trump presidency
Cigarette_butts_and_ashes_460x470_by_Edinaldo_E_Santo_via_Wikimedia watermark
Opinions
Tobacco kills more HIV-positive D.C. residents than AIDS
Gay men talking about mental health
Trump is a cancer on society
Censorship of books, ideas alive and well
Trump the Arsonist Plays Firefighter
No need for most to choose a ‘deplorable’ candidate
nick_jonas_wonderland_cover_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Nick Jonas still stands as LGBT ally despite criticism
‘Will and Grace’ reunion in the works
Short film ‘American Male’ shows wrath of internalized homophobia
New H&M ad features gay kiss and transgender actress
LGBT-friendly, ’90s nostalgic film ‘As You Are’ releases haunting trailer
New LGBT-inclusive rugby team forms in Baltimore
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup