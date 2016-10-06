Adele takes selfie with gay dads and their baby

Adele made one family’s night when she took a selfie with two gay dads and their son during her concert in Toronto on Tuesday night, Huffington Post Canada reports.

The pop diva invited dads Jon and Steve on stage with their son Jackson and let little Jackson, who wore noise-cancelling headphones, hold her microphone for the photo.

She even signed Jackson’s headphones before joking “Sorry he’s suffocating in my boobs.”

Jon tweeted the star selfie with the caption “Best Night Ever.”

Watch below.