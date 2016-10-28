October 28, 2016 at 12:14 pm EDT | by Patrick Folliard
‘Zombie Prom’ clunky but entertaining
Zombie Prom, gay news, Washington Blade

Will Hawkins, center, as Jonny Warner and Julia Klavans as Toffee with the cast of ‘Zombie Prom.’ (Photo by Rachel Ellis; courtesy Unexpectd Stage Company)

‘Zombie Prom’
 
Through Oct. 30
 
Unexpected Stage Company
 
Randolph Road Theater
 
4010 Randolph Road, Wheaton, Md.
 
$10-27.50
 
Unexpectedstage.org
 

Typically I try to avoid things with zombie in the title. The genre leaves me cold. But in the spirit of Halloween I caught Unexpected Stage Company’s “Zombie Prom” at Randolph Road Theater in Wheaton.

More corny than spooky, this early collaboration from writing team John Dempsey (book and lyrics) and Dane P. Rowe (music), who went on to create better known musicals “The Fix” and “The Witches of Eastwick,” spoofs 1950s fascination with teen romance, A-bombs and clichéd horror flicks. Act fast if you want to see it — it closes Sunday, Oct. 30.

Set in Enrico Fermi High School (named for the father of the bomb), “Zombie Prom’s” book is slender to put it mildly: Good girl Toffee (a wide-eyed Julia Klavans) falls for alleged bad boy Jonny Warner (Will Hawkins). Pressured by her parents and the school’s despotic principal Delilah Strict (Dallas Milholland), Toffee pliantly gives in and ends the incipient relationship. Heartbroken, Jonny throws himself headfirst into the local nuclear power plant. He’s buried at sea.

While Toffee settles into a mopey grief her friends are becoming increasingly more interested in the school’s upcoming prom. And then, just when things are getting back to normal, Jonny comes back from the dead. Now a green-hued zombie but otherwise unchanged, Johnny wants to get back with his girl and finish senior year. Principal Strict isn’t keen on having a walking cadaver in her school and tepid Toffee is unsure what to do.

Her feelings are less than passionate. And our undead hero is hardly a hood. He’s no Conrad Birdie or Danny Zucco even. The most rebellious thing about Jonny is that he’s dropped the “y” from his given name.

Turn down the volume and “Zombie Prom” looks like a production of “Grease.”  Debra Leonard has costumed the cast’s girls in flouncy skirts and colorful party dresses, and the boys are wearing Chuck Taylors and tight pants. William T. Fleming’s raspberry and lime set — nicely lit by Gary Hauptman — suggests a veritable vintage high school. Perched opposite the principal’s office sits a terrific three-man band with a big sound. Led by musical direction Brandon Heishman on keyboards, the trio delivers a rock score infused with some vintagey ballads and girl group sounds.

A racy subplot involving love-starved Miss Strict and sleazy reporter Eddie Flagrante (Joshua Simon) who’s landed on the scene to cover the teen zombie story adds some spice to the second act and rather predictably turns the storyline on its head.

The show is undeniably facile, but this “Zombie Prom” is partly redeemed by its enthusiastic principles and an energetic chorus featuring all the high school types:  Josh the nerd (Jordan Clark Halsey) and a pair of dopey, girl-crazy jocks Joey (Philip da Costa) and Jake played by natural comedian RJ Pavel. Also on hand are prudish Ginger (Stephanie Wilson), sympathetic Candy (Kelsey Painter), and hard-as-nails Coco (Katie Culligan) who sing well and ably execute Jane Rabinovitz’s fun choreography, a fast-paced fusion of 1950s and stiff monster moves.

Staged by the company’s co-founder Christopher Goodrich, the production loses its way when Jonny is coaxed to appear on live TV with the cast taking on stock early television types like the cheesy emcee and the alluring girl singer. It doesn’t work. “Zombie Prom” is at its best when the kids are back in school singing and dancing alongside their returned-from-the-dead classmate.

