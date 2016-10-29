October 29, 2016 at 4:06 pm EDT | by Chris Johnson
Human Rights Campaign drops Kirk, now supports Duckworth

Mark Kirk, Equality Act, gay news, Washington Blade

The Human Rights Campaign announced on Saturday it has dropped support for Sen. Mark Kirk.

Amid public outrage for continuing to endorse Sen. Mark Kirk (R-Ill.) following racially charged comments about his opponent, Rep. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), the Human Rights Campaign announced on Saturday it has dropped its support for the Republican in favor of his challenger.

Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign, wrote in an open letter on Medium the board of directors for his organization’s public policy committee voted to revoke its endorsement of Kirk and support Duckworth, marking the first-time ever the LGBT group reversed an endorsement after making it.

“Leadership is about more than the legislation one sponsors and the votes one casts,” Griffin wrote. “On Thursday night, Sen. Kirk’s comments about his opponent’s heritage were deeply offensive and racist. His attempt to use Congresswoman Tammy Duckworth’s race as a means to undermine her family’s American heritage and patriotism is beyond reproach.”

More to come…

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

