January 10, 2017 at 1:50 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Vivica A. Fox apologizes to LGBT community for strip club comments
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Vivica A. Fox is apologizing to the LGBT community after making comments saying that gay men weren’t welcome at her male strip club featured on her Lifetime reality show “Black Magic.”

When asked on the radio show “The Breakfast Club” if gay men could go to the shows, Fox responded “Hell no.”

When asked why the dancers couldn’t dance for gay men, Fox says “Because there’s no need to.”

“They dance for women. It’s called the ultimate girl’s night out for a reason,” Fox elaborates.

Director and executive producer of “Black Magic,” Jean-Claude LaMarre, told TMZ he will remain an executive producer on the show but will no longer associate with Fox.

“The comments were out of order, and it does not represent our attitudes toward the LGBT community. All are welcomed,” LaMarre told TMZ. “Vivica speaks for herself not the business or the show.”

Amid the backlash, Fox has now apologized in an Instagram comment.

“I’ve been a FRIEND n supporter of the LGBT community for years! My intention was not to offend anyone and I’m woman enough to apologize if you felt that way,” Fox writes. “My show has already been taped and I was just doing something for the ladies but all are welcome to enjoy Vivica’s Black Magic Show! It’s HAWT… I’m all about LOVE not HATE dawling! Have a blessed day.”

 

 

