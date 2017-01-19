NOH8 campaign to host photo shoot

NOH8 Campaign holds an open photo shoot at Cobalt (1639 R St., N.W.) on Sunday, Jan. 22 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Participants are asked to wear a plain, white shirt for the photos. NOH8 temporary tattoos will be given onsite. Solo photos are $40. Couple or group photos are $25 per person. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. Photos are first come, first served.

For more information, visit facebook.com/noh8campaign.