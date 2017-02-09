Migos says ‘world is f**k*d up’ for supporting gay rapper iLoveMakonnen

Rap trio Migos think “the world is f**k*d up” for supporting fellow hip-hop artist iLoveMakonnen’s coming out.

iLoveMakonnen, best known for his 2014 hit single “Tuesday,” came out on Twitter in January.

And since y’all love breaking news, here’s some old news to break, I’m gay. And now I’ve told u about my life, maybe u can go life yours❤ — American Makonnen (@iLoveMakonnen5D) January 20, 2017

While the 27-year-old rapper’s tweet received more than 29,000 favorites, Migos didn’t agree with the positivity. In a profile written by journalist Jonah Weiner for Rolling Stone, Migos was asked about their opinion on iLoveMakonnen’s announcement.

“All are wildly different MCs, illustrating the ‘diversity’ that Quavo says is one of the things he most loves about Atlanta. And so I’m surprised by Migos’ reaction when I mention iLoveMakonnen, the local MC who just came out as gay on Twitter,” Weiner writes.

“‘Damn, Makonnen!’ Quavo bellows after an awkward interlude. I mention support I saw online for Makonnen’s decision. ‘They supported him?’ Quavo asks, raising an eyebrow. ‘That’s because the world is fucked up,’ says Offset. ‘This world is not right,’ Takeoff says. ‘We ain’t saying it’s nothing wrong with the gays,’ says Quavo. But he suggests that Makonnen’s sexuality undermines his credibility, given the fact that ‘he first came out talking about trapping and selling Molly, doing all that.’ He frowns. ‘That’s wack, bro,'” the story continues.

After the profile began circulating, Migos issued a statement via Twitter that they are supportive of iLoveMakonnen’s decision to come out.