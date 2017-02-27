February 27, 2017 at 10:57 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
CBS cancels ‘Doubt’ starring Laverne Cox after two episodes
(Laverne Cox in 'Doubt.' Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Laverne Cox in ‘Doubt.’ Screenshot via YouTube.)

CBS has canceled its new law drama “Doubt,” starring Katherine Heigl and Laverne Cox, after just two episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After pulling in low viewership for its first two episodes and receiving poor reviews, “Doubt” has become the first show of the season to get canceled. “Doubt” followed attorneys at a New York City law firm including Heigl who played a lawyer falling for her client and Cox who portrayed a transgender lawyer.

This was the first show to include a transgender actress playing a transgender series regular character on broadcast television.

CBS ordered 13 episodes of the first season but it is uncertain if the final 11 episodes will be released.

A repeat episode of “Bull” will replace “Doubt” on March 1 at 10 p.m. “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” will permanently take over the timeslot starting March 8.

 

Matt_Mahl_460x470_c_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Local
Gay D.C. police union head survives recall vote
Honoring contributions of Audre Lorde, Melvin Boozer
Comings & Goings
Judge finds probable cause in male-on-male sex assault cases
B’More Proud Leadership Summit on tap for March 25
Drag brunch to raise funds for student programs
transgender, Supreme Court, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Trump’s transgender roll back shakes up Supreme Court case
Arkansas Supreme Court strikes down pro-LGBT city ordinance
Capitol Hill panel criticizes Trump travel, refugee ban
Gavin Grimm makes case to Supreme Court on using the boys’ room
Protesters: Trump a ‘bully’ for rescinding trans student protections
HRC prefers ‘Lion’ over ‘Moonlight’ for Best Picture?
Gender Conference East watermark
World
State Department ‘supports’ El Salvador trans murders investigation
Transgender woman poised to win seat in Ecuador National Assembly
Salvadoran LGBTI activists seek justice for murdered trans women
Activists forge ahead in violence-plagued Honduras city
First-ever UN LGBT rights watchdog seeks ‘open’ dialogue
Russian LGBT activist disappears in eastern Ukraine
Womens_March_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Opinions
Pride march must include people of color in key roles
Hell hath no fury like a woman warned
Following the example of James Baldwin
Between a rock and a hard place on family leave
#Prezmageddon with raspberry scones
Is D.C. destined to be the domain of the well-to-do?
Laverne_Cox_Doubt_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
CBS cancels ‘Doubt’ starring Laverne Cox after two episodes
Human Rights Campaign targets closeted Republicans at CPAC
My-King Johnson is first openly gay recruit in NCAA
‘Moonlight’ is first LGBT film to win Best Picture after ‘La La Land’ mix-up
Serving up Charm
LGBT activists plan dance protest and rally for transgender rights
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup