George Michael died from heart condition, coroner reveals

George Michael’s cause of death was from natural causes, a coroner has revealed.

CNN reports that a British coroner announced Michael passed away from dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver. The singer was found dead at his Oxfordshire home on Christmas day last year. He was 53.

Dilated cardiomyopathy limits the heart’s ability to pump blood and myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle. Fatty liver can be caused by alcohol abuse but is also seen in cases where people are overweight or obese.

Police first called Michael’s death “unexplained but not suspicious” but since the final post- mortem report has been received investigation into his death has been discontinued.

Michael’s 35-year career, which included reported substance abuse, was highly successful selling more than 100 million albums and winning two Grammy awards.