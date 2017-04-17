April 17, 2017 at 12:59 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Lady Gaga premieres new song ‘The Cure’ at Coachella

The Cure

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Lady Gaga surprised Little Monsters with a brand new single, “The Cure,” which she debuted during her Coachella set in Indio, California, on Saturday.

During her 18-song set, Gaga performed “The Cure” to the delight of fans in the crowd and on social media, Billboard reports.

“I’ve been so excited for this next part of the show because I’ve been trying to keep it a secret for so long,” Gaga told the crowd. “I’ve been in the studio and I’d like to debut a brand new song, ‘The Cure.'”

At the end of the 90-minute show, Lady Gaga announced “The Cure” was available on iTunes.

Mother Monster was tapped to headline Coachella after Beyoncé’s pregnancy forced her to cancel her appearance.

Listen to “The Cure” below.

 

 

 

watermark
Local
Check It featured in D.C. Int’l Film Festival
Va. Supreme Court dismisses Fairfax school district lawsuit
Man charged with vandalizing Va. church, Jewish center
Va. church vandalized with anti-LGBT messages
Rehoboth’s Proud Bookstore to close
Windsor named grand marshal of Capital Pride Parade
Religious Freedom, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Texas to consider anti-LGBT legislation based on HB2 deal
Washington State reinstitutes N.C. travel ban after HB2 deal
California latest to affirm N.C. travel ban despite HB2 replacement
Trump’s Easter Egg Roll a slapdash job; LGBT presence unlikely
Lawsuit challenges Puerto Rico transgender birth certificate policy
4th Circuit denies request to expedite Gavin Grimm case
watermark
World
Nikki Haley: U.S. ‘disturbed’ by gay Chechnya arrests
Gay men in Indonesia’s Aceh province face 100 lashes
State Dept. mum on gay ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
Gay men sent to ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
Trans activist murdered in Honduras
Gay Venezuela opposition leader: Country is ‘brutal dictatorship’
Grace & Frankie, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
New meaning for ‘Grace and Frankie’ in Trump era
Biking: Not just for young kids in spandex
Sen. Tammy Baldwin: GOP’s No.1 target
‘Spend-more’ groups seek to kill D.C. tax relief, reform
Advance medical directives protect health care decisions
A good report from Mayor Bowser
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Luke Evans talks being openly gay in Hollywood
Russian violinist comes out in emotional YouTube video
Lady Gaga premieres new song ‘The Cure’ at Coachella
Ricky Martin gets VH1 reality series
Donald Trump Jr. scoffs LGBT college students ‘triggered’ by Chick-fil-A
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ renewed for season 10
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup