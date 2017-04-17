Lady Gaga premieres new song ‘The Cure’ at Coachella

The Cure A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:43am PDT

Lady Gaga surprised Little Monsters with a brand new single, “The Cure,” which she debuted during her Coachella set in Indio, California, on Saturday.

During her 18-song set, Gaga performed “The Cure” to the delight of fans in the crowd and on social media, Billboard reports.

Lady Gaga debuted her brand new song #TheCure tonight at Coachella! 😍 pic.twitter.com/hLesxKEoQb — billboard (@billboard) April 16, 2017

“I’ve been so excited for this next part of the show because I’ve been trying to keep it a secret for so long,” Gaga told the crowd. “I’ve been in the studio and I’d like to debut a brand new song, ‘The Cure.'”

At the end of the 90-minute show, Lady Gaga announced “The Cure” was available on iTunes.

Mother Monster was tapped to headline Coachella after Beyoncé’s pregnancy forced her to cancel her appearance.

Listen to “The Cure” below.