Progressive PAC endorses Danica Roem

A political action committee that supports progressive Democrats on Tuesday endorsed a transgender journalist who is seeking to unseat incumbent Virginia state Del. Bob Marshall (R-Prince William County) in November.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee in its announcement notes Danica Roem is the first trans woman to run for the Virginia General Assembly. The PAC also highlights Marshall’s anti-LGBT record, which includes a bill he introduced earlier this year that would have banned trans people from using public bathrooms based on their gender identity.

“It’s wonderful to receive the endorsement of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, a great organization that has relentlessly pushed the Democratic Party forward in a bold, progressive direction,” said Roem in a statement. “With the PCCC’s partnership, I will fight for a fairer future for working families in Prince William County, Manassas Park and the commonwealth of Virginia. And we can accomplish that while working to make Virginia a more inclusive commonwealth for everyone, no matter what you look like, where you come from, how you worship or who you love.”

Roem is running against Brentsville Magisterial District Democratic Committee Chair Mansimran Kahlon, Steven Jansen and Andrew Adams in the Democratic primary that will take place on June 13. The winner will face Marshall — who has represented the 13th District in the Virginia House of Delegates since 1992 — in November.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee has raised more than $22 million for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and other federal, state and local candidates since it’s founding in 2009.

The PAC on Tuesday also announced it has endorsed Justin Fairfax, who is running for lieutenant governor. The Progressive Change Campaign Committee also endorsed state House candidates Chris Hurst, Elizabeth Guzman, Jennifer Carroll Foy and Schuyler VanValkenburg.

“These six bold progressives represent the diverse future of the Democratic Party, and their election would be a clear rebuke of Trump’s’ radical, anti-worker agenda. In every decision since assuming office,” said Stephanie Taylor, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee. “Trump has sided with big corporations over working families — betraying his own voters and creating a environment where Democrats can win in conservative and swing districts across the country.”