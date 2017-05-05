May 5, 2017 at 4:04 pm EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
ACLU now says it won’t sue over Trump executive order
Trump's executive order, Surviving Trump, gay news, Washington Blade

President Donald Trump’s executive order ‘does not meaningfully alter the ability of religious institutions or individuals to intervene in the political process,’ said the ACLU.

After conducting a careful review of the “religious freedom” executive order that President Donald Trump signed on Thursday the ACLU says it has decided not to file an immediate lawsuit to challenge the order. In an earlier announcement, ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero said the ACLU planned to file a lawsuit on the day Trump issued the order on May 4.

“Today’s executive order signing was an elaborate photo-op with no discernible policy outcome,” Romero said in his follow-up statement. “After careful review of the order’s text we have determined that the order does not meaningfully alter the ability of religious institutions or individuals to intervene in the political process,” he said.

“The directive to federal agencies to explore religious-based exceptions to healthcare does cue up a potential for future battle,” Romero added, “but as of now, the status quo has not changed.”

He was referring to a provision in the order that directs U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a longtime opponent of LGBT rights, to weigh in on interpreting the order’s impact on federal agencies. This provision in the order has alarmed LGBT advocacy organizations.

“In order to guide all agencies in complying with relevant Federal law, the Attorney General shall, as appropriate, issue guidance interpreting religious liberty protections in federal law,” the provision in the executive order states.

The Human Rights Campaign issued a legal analysis of the order made by its legal director, Sarah Warbelow, which says the provision in the order to be carried out by Sessions could undermine non-discrimination protections for LGBT people put in place under the Obama administration in numerous federal agencies. Warbelow couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

ACLU spokesperson Stephen Smith said Romero’s statement saying the Trump executive order would have no immediate impact on government policy wasn’t meant to contradict concerns raised by HRC and others. “We are not in disagreement with anyone,” he said. “There is resounding consensus that this order encourages agencies to cue up to potentially harmful things, but this order doesn’t create harmful policies in and of itself, which is why we did not file suit yesterday,” Smith told the Blade.

“And as our statement clearly states, we are keeping a close eye on what the future brings here,” he said. He was referring to Romero’s concluding comment in his updated statement, which says, “The ACLU stands ready to sue the Trump administration, and in the event that this order triggers any official government action at all, we will see Trump in court, again.”

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

  • lnm3921

    The ACLU should stand ready to sue because the Trump agenda will give enough reason sooner or later!

Speak Fire, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
LGBT elders to be honored in Baltimore
Night Out with the O’s to benefit Moveable Feast
PFLAG to discuss LGBT-friendly workplaces
Montgomery Co. LGBT social on tap
D.C. Black Pride announces 2017 award recipients
Critics want Capital Pride to expel police, corporations
watermark
National
ACLU now says it won’t sue over Trump executive order
Gay men, straight women hit by ‘stealthing’
Trump exec order could jeopardize Stonewall Monument
Anti-Trump coalition protests ‘religious freedom’ executive order
DOJ signals plan to undo rule banning anti-trans bias in health care
LGBT groups prepare for fight over Trump ‘religious freedom’ EO
watermark
World
Dateline: Post-Fidel Cuba
Mariela Castro promotes anti-bullying efforts in Cuban schools
Blade returns to Cuba to cover LGBT life on island
Mariela Castro: Father is ‘supportive’ of pro-LGBT efforts
Salvadoran trans activist nominated for international human rights award
U.S. Holocaust Museum ‘deeply concerned’ by gay Chechnya arrests
watermark
Opinions
Sen. Mike Enzi is a dick
Ralph Northam for governor of Virginia
Police, corporate sponsors must be welcome at Pride
U.S. complicit in Chechnya horrors
Voters learn there’s little to love about either party
This year’s Pride is not business as usual
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Dorian’s Closet’ pays tribute to drag diva of yesteryear
Britney Spears in talks for own Broadway musical
‘American Gods’ will feature the most explicit gay sex scene on TV
Tensions sometimes flare when gay sports leagues mix with straight
New film ‘First Girl I Loved’ features detailed, nuanced acting
AIDS Walk Baltimore is May 7
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.