Yearly event raises money for LGBT youth

The fifth annual SMYAL for Summer will be on Wednesday, July 26 at 6 p.m. at Hogan Lovells (555 13th St., N.W.) Tickets start at $10 and will go to help LGBT youth in the community.

During the event the winners of SMYAL’s 2017 LGBT Youth Leadership Award will be presented with their scholarships.

SMYAL was founded in 1984 and since has become the premier organization serving LGBT youth in D.C.

For more information, visit smyal.org.