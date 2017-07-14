July 14, 2017 at 11:56 am EDT | by Marvin Bowser
Lotus and Water Lily Festival is July15-22 in D.C.

Washington Blade LogoThe Lotus and Water Lily Festival starts Saturday, July 15 and runs through Saturday, July 22 at the Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens operated by the National Park Service.

The water plants harness the Anacostia’s marshy terrain, heat and humidity to create and thrust skyward blooms of striking beauty and grace.  Some lotus blooms dance in the breeze almost six feet in the air and are the size of a man’s head. You can smell their sweet scent as you walk between the ponds. It’s wonderfully calming to be surrounded by these masterworks of nature.

Lotus leaves remind one of elephant ears that capture harsh midday sun. The Victoria water lily produces massive pads up to 6 feet in diameter in this area by August or September.

The Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens is the only national park devoted to water plants. The park is located in Washington, nestled on the east bank of the Anacostia, south of New York Ave./Rt. 50 and west of highway 295. You can bike there by taking the East Branch Bike Trail.   Bring a reusable water bottle and  a lunch and enjoy the shady picnic area. Most of the paths are gravel and grass so wear good walking shoes and dress for the Washington summer.

The National Park Service is also arranging a free shuttle service from nearby metro stops.

You can find additional details about the Festival, including Paddle Night — a canoe tour lead by the Anacostia Watershed society — on the National Park Services website here.

Marvin Bowser is a lifestyle blogger and Blade contributor. Follow him on Instagram @FirstBroDC.

watermark
Local
No Justice No Pride holds march for trans rights
Suspect hit trans woman with stolen car: affidavit
Comings & Goings: Andrew Magie and Curtis Tate
Northam, Hurst headline gun control PAC reception
Arrest in case of trans woman intentionally hit by car
Dean DeVoe Ashley dies at 58
watermark
National
Washington florist seeks OK from Supreme Court to refuse service to gays
‘Ex-gay’ therapist sued for efforts to change lesbian’s sexual orientation
Delay in trans enlistments lands military hopefuls in limbo
Federal court urged to strike down Puerto Rico birth certificate policy
Anti-trans bathroom measure fails to qualify in Wash. State
Supreme Court next stop for argument gays protected under Title VII
watermark
World
Members of Congress urge Trump to condemn gay Chechnya crackdown
Malta same-sex marriage bill receives final approval
Chilean police arrest 35 during ‘Freedom Bus’ protest
High-tech industry campaign highlights gay Chechnya crackdown
State Department: Chechnya extrajudicial killings are ‘troubling’
Church of England approves motion to ban conversion therapy
watermark
Opinions
Putting their bodies on the line to fight ACA repeal
A happy Pride in Cumberland, Md.
In defense of Rehoboth Mayor Sam Cooper
Reduce the flow of money to D.C. political campaigns
President Apocalypse and other biblical mischief
Wage study warning on ‘too-high, too-fast’ minimums
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Kansas State offensive lineman Scott Frantz comes out
Vogue faces backlash for ‘gender fluid’ story on Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik
Thomas Dekker comes out as gay after producer Bryan Fuller outs him
Caitlyn Jenner stands up for Trump on ‘The View’
Lotus and Water Lily Festival is July15-22 in D.C.
Charlize Theron admits she ‘just loved’ playing a bisexual character
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup