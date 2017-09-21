September 21, 2017 at 12:59 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Harry Styles opens solo tour with rainbow flag

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Harry Styles kicked off his first solo tour at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on Tuesday with a nod to the LGBT community.

A fan threw a rainbow flag onstage prompting Styles, 23, to attach it to his mike stand while performing his set.

Some of his fans were thrilled with the display of allyship.

Styles has spoken out about being an LGBT ally in the past. While on the French talk show “Quotidien” in April, he said LGBT rights went beyond politics for him.

“That doesn’t feel like politics to me,” Styles said. “Stuff like equality feels much more fundamental. I feel like everyone is equal. That doesn’t feel like politics to me.”

During a One Direction show in New York in 2015, he also brought the pride flag onstage and wore it as a cape.

 

watermark
Local
College Park’s gay mayor criticized for backing non-citizen voting measure
Kevin Kamenetz formally announces Md. governor run
D.C. Office on Aging to hold LGBTQ town hall
Clinton returns to D.C. lamenting mistakes of 2016 campaign
D.C. seminary disinvites pro-LGBT priest
Roem criticizes Marshall for not participating in candidate forum
Rick Snyder, Michigan, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Michigan sued over anti-LGBT ‘religious freedom’ adoption law
Supreme Court to begin ‘potentially momentous’ term for LGBT rights
National Black Justice, PFLAG name new leaders
3 arrested during Ga. Tech protests after student killed
Key West residents allowed to return home after Hurricane Irma
Ga. Tech LGBT student leader shot to death by police
watermark
World
‘I will not leave my country’
Mexico earthquake kills at least 149 people, causes widespread damage
HRC to partner with four overseas LGBT groups
Russian human rights activist charged with violating propaganda law
Latin America trans rights movement sees advances, setbacks
Terrorist plot against Paris gay nightclubs thwarted
watermark
Opinions
A big thank you to Edie Windsor
Hillary: serious, funny, warm and real
Youth, taking flight amid hazards
Hillary’s clue about ‘What Happened’ to gay culture
Resist DeVos’s sexual assault policy
Do congressional Republicans have any cojones?
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Heart’ palpitations
‘Gossip Girl’ creator says he regrets lack of gay storylines, diversity
All Stars: D.C. Aquatics Club
Harry Styles opens solo tour with rainbow flag
A bi Don Juan?
D.C. Jane premieres
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.