Harry Styles opens solo tour with rainbow flag

Harry Styles kicked off his first solo tour at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on Tuesday with a nod to the LGBT community.

A fan threw a rainbow flag onstage prompting Styles, 23, to attach it to his mike stand while performing his set.

Some of his fans were thrilled with the display of allyship.

i think people undermine how safe ur idol waving around a pride flag on stage can make u feel. thank u for being my safe place @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/E6OS8NTBlr — . (@lgbtqiaddie) September 20, 2017

Cried in the arms of a gay man standing by me when this happened. It was a beautiful moment and a wonderful show. Thank you @Harry_Styles 🌈 — Marissa Sanders (@MarissaRachay) September 20, 2017

Styles has spoken out about being an LGBT ally in the past. While on the French talk show “Quotidien” in April, he said LGBT rights went beyond politics for him.

“That doesn’t feel like politics to me,” Styles said. “Stuff like equality feels much more fundamental. I feel like everyone is equal. That doesn’t feel like politics to me.”

During a One Direction show in New York in 2015, he also brought the pride flag onstage and wore it as a cape.