Jeffrey Tambor backtracks on leaving ‘Transparent’

Jeffrey Tambor could return to “Transparent” after all.

Amazon is currently investigating sexual misconduct allegations made by his former assistant and transgender actress Van Barnes and transgender actress Trace Lysette. Following the allegations, Tambor implied he would be leaving the show.

“Playing Maura Pfefferman on ‘Transparent’ has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life,” Tambor said in a statement at the time. “Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to ‘Transparent.’”

A rep for Tambor disclosed to the New York Times that despite hinting at his departure he “had no plans to quit.”

According to reports, “Transparent” writers have been exploring writing Tambor off the show.

There has been no word on how the hit Amazon series plans to move forward with or without Tambor’s involvement.